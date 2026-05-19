When allegations of abuse irrevocably fracture a Utah family, a bitter custody battle ensues. After the court orders the children into a controversial reunification program, Ty and Bryn take matters into their own hands by barricading themselves in a bedroom for 54 days, livestreaming their protest, and turning an intimate family crisis into a national viral reckoning.more
When allegations of abuse irrevocably fracture a Utah family, a b...More
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When allegations of abuse irrevocably fracture a Utah family, a bitter custody battle ensues. After the court orders the children into a controversial reunification program, Ty and Bryn take matters into their own hands by barricading themselves in a bedroom for 54 days, livestreaming their protest, and turning an intimate family crisis into a national viral reckoning.
About this Show
The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn?
When allegations of abuse irrevocably fracture a Utah family, a bitter custody battle ensues. After the court orders the children into a controversial reunification program, Ty and Bryn take matters into their own hands by barricading themselves in a bedroom for 54 days, livestreaming their protest, and turning an intimate family crisis into a national viral reckoning.