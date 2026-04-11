At Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, chaos is the norm. Led by Jan, Saskatchewan’s first registered wildlife rehabilitator, the team works tirelessly to save injured and orphaned animals. Every decision, from treatment plans to heartbreaking calls, is critical. “Wildlife Rehab” reveals the human drama and relentless dedication behind the mission to return every rescued animal to the wild.more
At Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, chaos is the norm. ...More
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At Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, chaos is the norm. Led by Jan, Saskatchewan’s first registered wildlife rehabilitator, the team works tirelessly to save injured and orphaned animals. Every decision, from treatment plans to heartbreaking calls, is critical. “Wildlife Rehab” reveals the human drama and relentless dedication behind the mission to return every rescued animal to the wild.
About this Show
Wildlife Rehab
At Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, chaos is the norm. Led by Jan, Saskatchewan’s first registered wildlife rehabilitator, the team works tirelessly to save injured and orphaned animals. Every decision, from treatment plans to heartbreaking calls, is critical. “Wildlife Rehab” reveals the human drama and relentless dedication behind the mission to return every rescued animal to the wild.