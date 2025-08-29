About this Show
Aussie Snake Wranglers: Deadly Pursuit
“Aussie Snake Wranglers” follows a team of elite snake handlers as they go head-to-head with some of the deadliest snakes on the planet. It’s breeding season on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, and snakes are on the move. In each episode, the team answers multiple distress calls from everyday Aussies whose homes have been invaded by these fearsome reptiles. The catchers come up against red-bellied black, brown and green tree snakes, coastal carpet pythons and the notorious eastern brown. Time is always the enemy for the team. Snakes can disappear in the blink of an eye, leaving families distraught, but the crew does not stop until the snake is safely caught and relocated, even if that means putting their own lives on the line.