Buddy is bringing the heat again in this 10-week competition. Each week, he will push the limits of 13 new baking contestants until one remains. With tougher challenges and bigger prizes, this season promises to be an all-out war!more
Buddy is bringing the heat again in this 10-week competition. Ea...More
Starring: Buddy ValastroJacques TorresBobbie Lloyd
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Buddy is bringing the heat again in this 10-week competition. Each week, he will push the limits of 13 new baking contestants until one remains. With tougher challenges and bigger prizes, this season promises to be an all-out war!
Starring: Buddy ValastroJacques TorresBobbie Lloyd
About this Show
Cake Boss: Next Great Baker
Buddy is bringing the heat again in this 10-week competition. Each week, he will push the limits of 13 new baking contestants until one remains. With tougher challenges and bigger prizes, this season promises to be an all-out war!
Starring: Buddy ValastroJacques TorresBobbie Lloyd