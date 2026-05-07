1 season available (9 episodes)

Regular Show: The Lost TapesRegular Show: The Lost Tapes

Best friends Mordecai and Rigby work and live at a local park. Somehow, their mundane jobs always descend into surreal chaos, much to the annoyance of their boss and co-workers.more

Best friends Mordecai and Rigby work and live at a local park. So...More

Starring: J.G. QuintelWilliam SalyersSam Marin

Creator: J.G. Quintel

TVPGComedyKidsAdventureActionAnimationTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • multilingual

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About this Show

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes

Best friends Mordecai and Rigby work and live at a local park. Somehow, their mundane jobs always descend into surreal chaos, much to the annoyance of their boss and co-workers.

Starring: J.G. QuintelWilliam SalyersSam MarinMark HamillMinty Lewis

Creator: J.G. Quintel

TVPGComedyKidsAdventureActionAnimationTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • multilingual

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