A deadly epidemic affects the south of the country, and three young doctors are sent to vaccinate villages in the region where they will witness the strange events associated with the famous "Niño".more
A deadly epidemic affects the south of the country, and three you...More
Starring: Karla SouzaJosé María de TaviraGabino Rodríguez
Creators: Mauricio KatzPedro Peirano
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
A deadly epidemic affects the south of the country, and three young doctors are sent to vaccinate villages in the region where they will witness the strange events associated with the famous "Niño".
About this Show
Niño Santo
A deadly epidemic affects the south of the country, and three young doctors are sent to vaccinate villages in the region where they will witness the strange events associated with the famous "Niño".