A married couple seemed to be living an exciting life sailing around the world until she goes missing in the Bahamas. What happened to Lynette Hooker? And what questions do authorities have for her husband Brian who was the last person to see her alive?more
A married couple seemed to be living an exciting life sailing aro...More
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A married couple seemed to be living an exciting life sailing around the world until she goes missing in the Bahamas. What happened to Lynette Hooker? And what questions do authorities have for her husband Brian who was the last person to see her alive?
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IMPACT x Nightline: Last Voyage: The Disappearance of Lynette Hooker
A married couple seemed to be living an exciting life sailing around the world until she goes missing in the Bahamas. What happened to Lynette Hooker? And what questions do authorities have for her husband Brian who was the last person to see her alive?