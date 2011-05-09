15 seasons available (204 episodes)

Made in ChelseaMade in Chelsea

Shot in a constructed, glossy documentary style that is more soap than reality, this flashy series follows the lives, loves and careers of a group of eight globetrotting friends who live in and around some of London's most exclusive neighborhoods. Like any other young people, this group has drama in their life -- from ex-loves to backstabbing frenemies -- only it all plays out against the glittering backdrop of the London social scene. Polo fields! Chic parties! The occasional private jet! It's good to be young, beautiful, and on your own reality television series.more

Shot in a constructed, glossy documentary style that is more soap...More

TV14BritishRealityTV Series2011
  • hd

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EpisodesWatch Raising ChelseaDetails
Raising ChelseaTVMA • Reality • TV Series (2026)

About this Show

Made in Chelsea

Shot in a constructed, glossy documentary style that is more soap than reality, this flashy series follows the lives, loves and careers of a group of eight globetrotting friends who live in and around some of London's most exclusive neighborhoods. Like any other young people, this group has drama in their life -- from ex-loves to backstabbing frenemies -- only it all plays out against the glittering backdrop of the London social scene. Polo fields! Chic parties! The occasional private jet! It's good to be young, beautiful, and on your own reality television series.

TV14BritishRealityTV Series2011
  • hd

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