1 season available (1 episode)

The Mystery of Richard Simmons: A Diane Sawyer SpecialThe Mystery of Richard Simmons: A Diane Sawyer Special

The beloved fitness personality's remarkable rise to fame; examining the cultural impact that made him a household name.more

The beloved fitness personality's remarkable rise to fame; examin...More

Starring: Diane Sawyer

Celebrity and GossipNewsTV Series2026
  • hd

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The Mystery of Richard Simmons - Trailer

About this Show

The Mystery of Richard Simmons: A Diane Sawyer Special

The beloved fitness personality's remarkable rise to fame; examining the cultural impact that made him a household name.

Starring: Diane Sawyer

Celebrity and GossipNewsTV Series2026
  • hd

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