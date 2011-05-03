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Animation for Kids

Popular
The Amazing World of GumballThe Amazing World of Gumball
The Amazing World of Gumball revolves around the life of Gumball Watterson, a 12-year-old cat who attends middle school in the fictional city of Elmore. Accompanied by his adoptive goldfish brother and best friend Darwin, he frequently finds himself involved in various shenanigans around the city, during which he interacts with his other family members, sister Anais and parents Nicole and Richard, and an extended supporting cast of characters. With relatable themes and a unique cast of characters, The Amazing World of Gumball exemplifies the funny, amazing, sweet and optimistic side of kids’ everyday life. Injected with a good deal of humor and unpredictable nonsense, Gumball’s world reflects the modern family and everyday issues that kids understand.
TVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
Adventure TimeAdventure Time
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Regular ShowRegular Show
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
TVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Steven UniverseSteven Universe
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Teen Titans Go!Teen Titans Go!
From Warner Bros. Animation, these teen titans are on the go! Right after they make a sandwich or play some video games. Wait, there's laundry to do? ("Not it!") After that, they'll definitely go fight some crime. Maybe. Don't miss the return of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg - teen super heroes who are totally unsupervised!
TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Over the Garden WallOver the Garden Wall
Over the Garden Wall is Cartoon Network’s 1st animated mini-series event that tells the story of two brothers, Wirt and Greg, who find themselves lost in a strange forest. With the help of a bluebird named Beatrice, they must travel across this strange land in hope of finding their way home. Featuring the voices of Elijah Wood, Melanie Lynskey, Chris Isaak, Christopher Lloyd, and John Cleese.
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Curious GeorgeCurious George
For nearly 65 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Now George is ready for his next big adventure! Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H.A. Rey, the series expands George’s world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math, and engineering in the world around them.
TVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
The Wonderfully Weird World of GumballThe Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball
Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he's battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants, Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride.
TVPG • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing FriendsMarvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends
Spidey teams up with Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales to make up the Spidey Team, with some assistance from Spidey's comical but loyal Spider-bot, Trace.
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2021)
We Bare BearsWe Bare Bears
We Bare Bears is a comedy about three bear siblings named Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear. Each episode follows their awkward attempts at integrating with the human world in the San Francisco Bay Area, whether they're looking for food, trying to make human friends or scheming to become Internet famous. Whatever the situation, it's obvious that being a bear in the civilized, modern world is tough but at least they have each other!
TVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
ClarenceClarence
Clarence finds something amazing in just about everything. Discover the best that life has to offer--epic pinecone wars, backyard tree forts and the secret worlds beyond milk cartons--all through the eyes of Clarence and his friends, the unpredictable Sumo and overly-cautious Jeff.
TVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
ChowderChowder
Chowder follows an aspiring young chef named Chowder and his day-to-day adventures as an apprentice in Mung Daal's catering company. Although he means well, Chowder often finds himself in predicaments due to his perpetual appetite and his nature as a scatterbrain. He is also pestered by Panini, the apprentice of Mung's rival Endive, who wants Chowder to be her boyfriend, which he abhors.
TVY7 • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Tyler & Snowi Escape BuddiesTyler & Snowi Escape Buddies
Animated dog-and-fox best friends Tyler & Snowi use imagination to survive Roblox adventures in Escape Buddies: a pocket.watch mishmash!
TVG • Animation, Kids • TV Series
Regular Show: The Lost TapesRegular Show: The Lost Tapes
Best friends Mordecai and Rigby work and live at a local park. Somehow, their mundane jobs always descend into surreal chaos, much to the annoyance of their boss and co-workers.
TVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2026)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)The Powerpuff Girls (2016)
The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes, whose missions in life alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are frequently called upon by the town's childlike and naive mayor to help fight nearby criminals using their powers.
TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Tiny Toons LooniversityTiny Toons Looniversity
Tiny Toons Looniversity follows Babs and Buster Bunny, Sweetie Bird, Hamton J. Pig and Plucky Duck as they learn what it takes to be a professional toon under the tutelage of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and other looney legends.
TVPG • Action, Kids • TV Series (2023)
SuperKittiesSuperKitties
Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy are not only cute and cuddly kittens, but are also brave, smart, strong and kind, and turn into SuperKitties when trouble arises.
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2023)
Steven Universe: FutureSteven Universe: Future
After saving the universe, Steven is still at it, tying up every loose end; as he runs out of other people's problems to solve, he'll finally have to face his own.
TVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2019)
Craig of the CreekCraig of the Creek
Craig of the Creek follows a young boy, Craig, and his two friends, Kelsey and JP, as they go on adventures within a world of untamed, kid-dominated wilderness in the creek.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
The JetsonsThe Jetsons
Meet George Jetson and his quirky family: wife Jane, son Elroy and daughter Judy. Living in the automated, push-button world of the future hasn't made life any easier for the harried husband and father, who gets into one comical misadventure after another!
TVPG • Animation and Cartoons, Cartoons • TV Series (1962)
AnimaniacsAnimaniacs
They’re back again-y! Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for all-new big laughs and the occasional epic takedown of authority figures in serious need of an ego check. The Emmy® award-winning series is packed with enough comedy sketches, pop culture parodies, musical comedy, and self-referential antics to fill a water tower. Joining the Warners are Starbox & Cindy on their latest play date while Pinky and the Brain’s ideas for world domination lead them to all new adventures.
TVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Yu-Gi-Oh!Yu-Gi-Oh!
Meet Yugi, an eager young freshman at Domino High School. Yugi and his best friends, Joey, Tristan, and Tea share a love of a cool new game that's sweeping the nation...Duel Monsters! In this card-battling game, players pit different mystical creatures against one another in action-packed, high intensity duels.
TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
The Croods: Family TreeThe Croods: Family Tree
Following the events in the feature film THE CROODS: A NEW AGE, two very different families join forces to create a new community, an us-against-the-world, cave person co-op on the most amazing farm in the history of prehistory!
TVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsAdventure Time: Side Quests
Following the early days of Finn the Human and Jake the Dog as they form a brotherly bond embark on quests and interact with familiar characters.
TVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackThe Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack
Oh buoy! Set a course for misadventure! Take a trip to the bizarre sea village of Stormalong Harbor with a kooky kid named Flapjack and his very best friends - a crusty old pirate called Captain K'nuckles, and a wise-talking whale, Bubbie, whose mouth they call home sweet home.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Total DramaramaTotal Dramarama
Some of the original "Total Drama" characters enter into an alternate universe where they are aged down from teenagers to toddlers.
TVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2018)
Uncle GrandpaUncle Grandpa
Uncle Grandpa is a show about Uncle Grandpa, everyone in the world's magical uncle and grandpa, who travels around the world in an RV with his right-hand man, Belly Bag, a giant realistic flying tiger named Giant Realistic Flying Tiger, an egotistical slice of pizza, Pizza Steve and a dinosaur person named Mr. Gus. Uncle Grandpa's mission is to help people out when they need it even if they never had a problem in the first place.
TVPG • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
BatwheelsBatwheels
While helping Batman, Robin, and Batgirl defend Gotham, Bam, Redbird, Bibi, Batwing and Buff are thrust into hilarious hijinks and jaw-dropping action as they learn important lessons about teamwork, friendship and so much more.
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Digimon AdventureDigimon Adventure
While at summer camp, seven kids (Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, and T.K) come across seven Digivices and are transported to a strange digital world. In this new world they make friends with creatures that call themselves Digimon (short for Digital Monsters) who were born to defend their world from various evil forces. The children learn they have the ability to help their new Digimon friends digivolve into different Digital Monsters and fight as a team to defend enemies and ultimately find their way home.
TVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
KiffKiff
The series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose thirst for life takes her on countless adventures through her town, alongside Barry, her chill bunny bestie. Set in a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together, the duo navigate school, relationships, and their often-eccentric community.
TVY7 • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Madagascar: A Little WildMadagascar: A Little Wild
Wrapped up in the endearing humor and physical comedy that made the Madagascar movies so popular, Madagascar: A Little Wild is a CG, musical comedy series featuring Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman as young residents of a rescue habitat in the Central Park Zoo. Like everybody who lands in New York, these kids have big dreams and big plans. The series celebrates being yourself, never giving up, and pursuing your dreams with abandon, no matter the size.
TVY • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Sofia the FirstSofia the First
Once upon a time in the kingdom of Enchancia, Sofia became a princess. With her mother, Miranda, now married to King Roland II, Sofia has to learn the royal ropes! To help Sofia along the way are the three headmistresses of Royal Prep Academy, Fauna, Flora and Merryweather, her royal steward, Baileywick, and a group of cute woodland creatures led by a wise-talking rabbit, Clover. On her journey, Sofia will discover that looking like royalty isn’t all that difficult, but being a true princess has to come from the heart.
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
FirebudsFirebuds
Bo and his fire engine best friend, Flash, team up with their first responder friends to help others in their community with problems.
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)
ThunderCats (1985)ThunderCats (1985)
From beyond any known galaxy, bringing with them the laws and ideals of their green planet, Thundera, come the ThunderCats!
TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1985)
Blippi WondersBlippi Wonders
Blippi Wonders is an animated series that answers kid-relatable questions while encouraging laughter, fun, and adventure.
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2022)
Barney's WorldBarney's World
Meet Barney, the singing and dancing purple dinosaur who embodies love. This all-new animated series is set in the local playground, where Barney is joined by dinos Billy and Baby Bop and their three kid best friends. Throughout silly and imaginative adventures together, Barney helps kids explore big preschool emotions and shows them how to love themselves, others and their community.
TVY • Kids, Animation • TV Series (2024)
Fancy NancyFancy Nancy
Meet six-year-old Fancy Nancy, and follow her adventures as she finds the extraordinary in the ordinary. Even when things don’t go as planned for Nancy, she knows she can take any situation and make it fantastic with the support of her family and friends, her dog, Frenchy, and beloved doll, Marabelle. Nancy knows there's nothing fancier than being true to you!
TVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
T.O.T.S.T.O.T.S.
Pip the Penguin and Freddy the Flamingo just landed the best jobs in the world...they are Junior Fliers at T.O.T.S., the Tiny Ones Transport Service, where they’re tasked with delivering adorable baby animals to their moms and dads. As the first non-stork delivery team, these two feathered friends have a lot to learn, but with Pip’s mind and Freddy’s heart, they will prove that it’s not about what wings you have, it’s about what’s underneath them that counts.
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2019)
The Gumball ChroniclesThe Gumball Chronicles
The Gumball Chronicles is a spinoff mini-series based on The Amazing World of Gumball. The series predominantly consists of clips recycled from previous episodes but features some new content.
Animation, Kids • TV Series (2020)
The Amazing World of Gumball: Darwin's YearbookThe Amazing World of Gumball: Darwin's Yearbook
Principal Brown sets Darwin to the task of making the school yearbook. Featuring hilarious clips from the first six seasons of The Amazing World of Gumball.
TVY7 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
We Baby BearsWe Baby Bears
We Baby Bears follows baby bear brothers Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear as they journey in a magical box to fantastic different worlds in search of their perfect home.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little MermaidDisney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid
Ariel goes on fun-filled, action-packed mermaid adventures with her friends in the mystical underwater country of Atlantica.
TVY • Kids, Action • TV Series (2024)
Total Drama IslandTotal Drama Island
The world's most hilarious reality show is BACK. No parents. No phones. No mercy.
TVPG • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsAdventure Time: Distant Lands
Return to the Land of OOO and beyond in Adventure Time: Distant Lands! Based on the animated series Adventure Time, created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, this series brings fans closer to their favorite Ooo denizens -- along with some new friends -- following them on exciting new adventures. Astronaut BMO sets off into deep space. Princess Bubblegum and Marceline journey to the Glass Kingdom to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe. Peppermint Butler starts over as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. And, finally, Finn and Jake reunite to embark on the most important adventure of their lives.
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
MorphleMorphle
My Magic Pet Morphle' is an animated hit TV show for toddlers and older kids. Morphle can morph into anything his human companion Mila wants. From dinosaurs to cars, construction vehicles like diggers, dump trucks and cranes to pets like cats dogs and lions!
TVG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2019)
Care Bears: Unlock the MagicCare Bears: Unlock the Magic
When a new adventure takes them to a strange world, the Care Bears have to lean on each other more than ever; through friendship, courage and a little belly badge magic, they continue their mission to spread caring and sharing to the world.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Elena of AvalorElena of Avalor
Princess Elena's journey began long ago when her parents and kingdom were taken from her by the evil sorceress, Shuriki. While Elena is the rightful heir to the throne, she is only 16, and must learn to rule Avalor with the help of a Grand Council. With some magical friends by her side, Princess Elena's adventures will help her understand that her new role requires thoughtfulness, resilience and compassion, the traits of all truly great leaders.
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Beyblade XBeyblade X
Aspiring pro Blader Robin Kazami joins up with former champ Jaxon Cross and mega-popular influencer Multi Nana-iro to form Team Persona.
TVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
RobogoboRobogobo
The story of five adorable pets without a home. A kid inventor named Dax adopts them and gives them super-powered robo-suits.
TVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2025)
Dragons: The Nine RealmsDragons: The Nine Realms
Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding -- a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
MinibodsMinibods
Six furry little friends get caught up in hilarious mayhem, turning everyday situations into unexpected, silly events. The Minibods overcome hurdles the unconventional way, to better understand themselves and the world around them.
TVG • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)
The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes, whose missions in life alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are frequently called upon by the town's childlike and naive mayor to help fight nearby criminals using their powers.
TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1998)
Trolls Holiday in HarmonyTrolls Holiday in Harmony
Poppy is planning a "secret gift swap" for all of Trolls Kingdom. When both Poppy and Branch end up drawing each other's name, things take an unexpected turn. Both are at a loss finding the perfect gift for the most important troll in their lives. Meanwhile, Tiny Diamond comes down with a bad case of writer's block while trying to think of a holiday rap for his dad, Guy Diamond. On the journey to get his flow back, Tiny will meet new friends that guide him to look through the clutter. Will Poppy and Branch finally come up with the perfect gift idea for one another? DreamWorks' Trolls: Holiday in Harmony will light-up the holiday season with festive traditions, musical moments and heartfelt humor for audiences around the world!
TVPG • Holiday, Animation • TV Series (2021)
How to Train Your Dragon: HomecomingHow to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
This holiday season, reunite with Hiccup, Astrid, Toothless, Light Fury and all your friends on the Isle of New Berk in "How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming," a brand new adventure based upon the critically acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy from DreamWorks Animation.
TVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
IyanuIyanu
Five hundred years after the Age of Wonders, Iyanu, a teenage orphan, discovers hidden powers that rival the Divine Ones. As an ancient evil awakens, she must unlock the memories that hold the key to saving Yorubaland as The Chosen -- a Divine One in human form.
TVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (2025)
Jorge el Curioso
Durante casi 65 años, a generaciones de niños pequeños les han encantado las aventuras literarias de Jorge el Curioso. ¡Ahora Jorge está listo para su siguiente gran aventura! Basada en los exitosos libros de Jorge el Curioso de Margret y H. A. Rey, y narrada por el actor William H. Macy (“Seabiscuit” y “Pleasantville”), la serie amplía el mundo de Jorge para incluir una multitud de personajes pintorescos nuevos y lugares originales sin perder el encanto de los libros tan queridos. La serie pretende inspirar a los niños a explorar las ciencias, las matemáticas y la ingeniería del mundo que los rodea.
TVG • Spanish, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Little Baby BumLittle Baby Bum
Little Baby Bum is the home of colourful kids content for children all around the world. Fun catchy songs, lovable and engaging characters take children on a journey of learning and adventure.
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Abominable and the Invisible CityAbominable and the Invisible City
Abominable and the Invisible City is a comedy adventure that continues the wild and woolly fun of the Abominable feature. In our series, Yi, Jin, and Peng discover that there’s a whole magical world out there – and it’s closer than they think. It turns out their city is teeming with magical creatures! And they all seem to need the kids’ help. Helping them will take the kids – and their lovable yeti friend Everest – on extraordinary, hilarious, and heartfelt adventures throughout China and beyond.
TVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Jessica's Big Little WorldJessica's Big Little World
She might be little, but her world is big! In this pre-school spin-off of the Emmy nominated series Craig of the Creek, we follow little sister Jessica on her own adventures in becoming a big kid! Eager to grow and explore, Jessica meets new friends and takes on new challenges both big and small - from remembering her bedtime routine to rescuing her toys from a rainstorm. She doesn’t always get it right, but with the help of her family, friends and imagination, Jessica wins because she tries and tries again.
TVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Josie and the PussycatsJosie and the Pussycats
An all-girl rock band! Catchy tunes! Exotic adventures! Fabulous hair! Lead guitarist Josie and Pussycats Melody and Valerie sing their way through a slew of escapades as an assortment of busy rascals tries to kidnap, drown and otherwise harass the girls. But Josie and the Pussycats keep right on singing while they circle the globe, bringing music and mayhem wherever they go.
TVG • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (1970)
ThunderCats (2011)ThunderCats (2011)
ThunderCats, ho! Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) is reimagining the 1980s animated action classic in an all-new animated series combining swords and science and boasting ferocious battles with the highest of stakes.
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Fright KreweFright Krewe
It all started during detention in a graveyard, when Soleil Le Claire, a girl who LIVES for horror, accidentally broke a spell on the Tree of Life and unleashed an ancient evil into this world. The spirit of Marie Laveau, voodoo queen of New Orleans, put her and four other kids in charge of saving the city from Belial, an ancient demon who feeds on fear. Luckily they’re not alone–each kid gets a special gift from voodoo spirits called Loa. Super strength is given to Missy, Maybe gets the ability to disappear into the realm of the dead, Pat can understand any language or creature, Stanley gets knowledge about anything he touches, and Soleil can summon fire. Later in the season, she develops air and water powers as well. The ward they live in, the 13th and a Third, is known for fright tourism and Soleil’s always loved all the scary legends about her creepy little ward. So she’s beyond excited to find out the town’s biggest secret - that vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters and demons are in fact very real. The creatures have been secretly living amongst the humans for decades… but tensions between the rougarous and vampires have been high lately, and when Missy has to turn into a rougarou to survive a life-threatening injury, the kids can’t help but get mixed up in all of it. Our Krewe will have to hone their powers, figure out what Belial’s up to, keep the peace between vampires and the rougarous, AND figure out how to be a team because there’s no way they’d all hang out otherwise. But going up against local legends like the Feu Follet, swamp monsters, and demon hounds from the underworld is kind of a weird bonding experience, and our Krewe will realize there’s more to each other than they thought.
TVPG • Adventure, Teen • TV Series (2023)
Digimon FusionDigimon Fusion
Mikey Kudo and his friends travel through the Digital World fighting evil.
Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
The Mighty OnesThe Mighty Ones
The adventures of a group of creatures that live in an unkempt backyard.
TVY7 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Dragon StrikerDragon Striker
In a world where sports and magic combine, farm boy Key discovers his ultra-powerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker. He joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy new team to challenge the school champions. As Key struggles with the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle fights to hold her team together, they learn dark secrets of the past and uncover an ancient evil.
TVY7-FV • Kids, Action • TV Series (2026)
OddbodsOddbods
Oddbods is an award-winning animated series that follows the comedic adventures of seven adorable characters. Each with their own distinct personality, the Oddbods appeal to both adults and children. Every episode celebrates the ‘odd’ in everything, where seemingly ordinary situations are given a humorous twist and everyone has fun along the way.
TVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
BananyaBananya
With tiny cats living inside of bananas, Bananya's lifelong dream is to bathe in chocolate with all of his banana cat friends and to live his life as best as he can in a normal household.
TVY7 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Mickey Saves ChristmasMickey Saves Christmas
When Pluto's attempts to play fetch accidentally cause Santa to crash his sleigh and lose all the presents, Mickey and friends must travel to the North Pole to save Christmas.
TVG • Adventure, Holiday • TV Series (2022)
Where's Waldo?Where's Waldo?
Kid adventurers Waldo and Wenda are earning their stripes as junior members of an international travel society; but to complete their missions, these young Wanderers must face a rival globetrotter who uses magic to cause trouble all over the world.
TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Pretty CurePretty Cure
Two unsuspecting girls become Defenders of the Light and battle the forces of evil.
TVPG • International, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
A-Z
200% WolfPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Abominable and the Invisible CityTVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Abominable y la ciudad invisibleSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2022)
The Academy of MagicTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
The Amazing MauricePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
The Amazing World of Gumball: Darwin's YearbookTVY7 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
AnimaniacsTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
The Animated Adventures of Tom SawyerTVG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1998)
Around the World in 80 DaysPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2021)
BananyaTVY7 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Barney's WorldTVY • Kids, Animation • TV Series (2024)
The BatmanTVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Batman BeyondTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Batman: Mask of the PhantasmPG • Action, Animation • Movie (1993)
Batman: The Animated SeriesTVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (1992)
Batman: The Brave and the BoldTVY7 • Kids, Fantasy • TV Series (2008)
BatwheelsTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)
BellePG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Beyblade Burst QuadStrikeTVY7 • Action, Anime • TV Series (2016)
Beyblade XTVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Big City GreensTVG • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Big Trip 2PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Birds of ParadisePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2010)
Blippi WondersTVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2022)
Boonie Bears: Back to EarthTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Boonie Bears: Time TwistPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2024)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Butterfly TaleG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Care Bears: Unlock the MagicTVY7 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Cartoonito ShortsTVY • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Castle in the SkyPG • Fantasy, Anime • Movie (1986)
The Cat ReturnsG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2002)
ChowderTVY7 • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2014)
ClarenceTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Cleopatra en el EspacioSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Cleopatra in SpaceTVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2020)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
Craig Before the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes MoviePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2025)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Despicable MePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2010)
Despicable MePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Digimon FusionFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little MermaidTVY • Kids, Action • TV Series (2024)
The Dog KnightAdventure, Animation • Movie (2023)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Dragon Ball Z: Battle of GodsKids, Action • Movie (2014)
Dragon StrikerTVY7-FV • Kids, Action • TV Series (2026)
Dragones: Los nueve reinosSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2021)
DragonkeeperPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Dragons: The Nine RealmsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Earwig and the WitchPG • Animation, Comedy • Movie (2020)
El Perro y El GatoTVY7 • Latino, Family • TV Series (2006)
El Árbol Familiar de los CroodsSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Elena of AvalorTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2016)
The Emperor's Newest ClothesTVG • Family, Music • Movie (2018)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Epic TailsPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Equipo del TerrorTVPG • Teen, Spanish • TV Series (2023)

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