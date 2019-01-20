Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Black Monday
TVMA • Comedy, History • TV Series (2019)
Travel back to October 19, 1987; aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it - until now. This is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world's largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling. The outrageous comedy series stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall.
Ancient Aliens
TV14 • Documentaries, Science Fiction • TV Series (2010)
If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearance in the future? For ancient alien theorists, the answer is a resounding yes. They believe that, by sharing their views with the world, they can help prepare future generations for the inevitable encounter that awaits them.
The Curse of Oak Island
TVPG • History, Reality • TV Series (2014)
In 1795, three teenage boys discovered a strange, man-made hole on Oak Island, a small, wooded island just off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada. As the boys began to dig, they found a number of intriguing artifacts.
Chernobyl
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2019)
Starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson, 'Chernobyl' tells the story of the 1986 nuclear accident in this HBO Miniseries.
Forged in Fire
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Forged in Fire is a competition show pitting master weapon makers against each other. Each week, four of the best blade smiths in the country will come together to put both their skills and reputations on the line.
Vikings
TV14 • Military & War, Action • TV Series (2011)
The adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok as he rises to become King of the Viking tribes.
Drunk History
TV14 • Comedy, History • TV Series (2013)
History is written by the victors but told best by the totally wasted -- on this wildly inappropriate (and maybe just a little inaccurate) series where well-lubricated comics tell famous American tales and celebrity guests act them out.
The Spanish Princess
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2019)
"The Spanish Princess" is the vivid and captivating reclaiming of Catherine of Aragon's story, which has historically been overshadowed by her infamous marriage to King Henry VIII.
Nostradamus Effect
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2009)
How do real-life happenings correlate with a particular prophecy? That's the question posed in this series, and the answers come from experts who deconstruct the prophecies of Nostradamus as well as ones from the Bible, mythology, hieroglyphs and other ancient texts to identify links between age-old predictions and events of today.
The Pacific
TVMA • History, Military & War • TV Series (2010)
The epic 10-part HBO miniseries that tells the true stories of three Marines fighting in the brutal Pacific theater during WWII.
Texas Rising
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)
Nominated for three Emmys, 'Texas Rising' tells the epic story of the Texas Revolution following the fall of The Alamo. Featuring an all-star cast, including Bill Paxton, Ray Liotta, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Thomas Jane.
The White Princess
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2017)
In a tale of power, family, love and betrayal, "The White Princess" -- adapted from Philippa Gregory's best-selling novel of the same name -- follows up the BBC/Starz miniseries "The White Queen." It's told from the perspective of three noblewomen waging an ongoing battle for the English throne at the conclusion of the War of the Roses. Promised in marriage to the newly crowned King Henry VII in hopes that it will unite the Kingdom, Princess Elizabeth (aka Lizzie) instead resents and plots against him. She matches wits and wills with Lady Margaret Beaufort, King Henry VII's mother, each maneuvering to gain his trust. Meanwhile, Lizzie's mother, Dowager Queen Elizabeth Woodville, struggles with rumors that her long-lost son Prince Richard is alive -- forcing Elizabeth into choosing between her new Tudor husband and the boy who could be her own blood and the rightful York King.
Boardwalk Empire
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Epic HBO drama series that follows the birth and rise of organized crime in Prohibition-era Atlantic City. Steve Buscemi stars.
America's Book of Secrets
TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2012)
America's story can be told in many ways. While much of the history of our country is well documented and widely available, there is another deeper history one that has been shrouded in secrecy and hidden from public view; these are the stories we will reveal.
Da Vinci's Demons
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Eventually he becomes the most famous artist of all time -- a mythic figure in history -- but the path that forged Leonardo da Vinci's gift of superhuman genius is fraught with conflict as he searches for the truth and seeks to expose those who suppress it. He yearns for knowledge and his true calling, but the 25-year-old da Vinci is haunted by the absence of his mother and the disdain of his father; and as the ultimate free thinker in Renaissance Florence, he struggles to live within the confines of his own reality and time. A visionary -- both ostracized and celebrated for his ideas -- da Vinci begins not only to see the future, but to invent it.
The Son
TV14 • Drama, Western • TV Series (2017)
The sweeping family saga The Son follows Eli McCullough (Pierce Brosnan) as he builds a Texas oil dynasty.
Gunpowder
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2017)
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington stars in this three-part historical thriller that chronicles the Gunpowder Plot of 1605.
Ancient Top 10
TV14 • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
"Ancient Top 10" counts down the most fascinating aspects of the ancient world, from fearsome dictators and lethal weapons to impressive metropolises and lasting mysteries.
Rome
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2005)
Every city has its secrets. HBO presents this epic series about the furious historical events that saw the birth of the Roman Empire.
Underground
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2016)
An unflinching story of plantation slaves that band together for the fight of their lives--for their families, their future and their freedom.
Hitler's Last Stand
TV14 • Military & War, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Nazi diehard and fanatics fight to the last man to stop Allied forces from freeing Europe, keeping an unrelenting grip on the naval bases, citadels and fortresses of occupied Europe.
John Adams
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (2008)
Paul Giamatti and Laura Linney star in this Emmy(R)-winning, seven-part HBO miniseries about American Founding Father John Adams.
The Musketeers
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Breathing new life into the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas, The Musketeers is packed with action, adventure and romance. Set on the streets of 17th-century Paris, where law and order is more an idea than reality, the series follows the horse riding, sword-wielding Musketeers Athos, Aramis and Porthos. Far more than King Louis XIII's personal bodyguards, they ultimately stand resolutely for social justice: for honor, for valor, for love and for the thrill of it.
The Tudors
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2007)
The Tudors will present the rarely dramatized, tumultuous early years of King Henry VIII's nearly 40-year, omnipotent reign (1509-1547) of England. In addition to his famous female consorts, a 20+ year marriage to Catherine of Aragon and the infamous dalliance with Anne Boleyn, the series delves into Henry's most notable political relationship and the deconstruction of the Roman Catholic Church in England.
The Tesla Files
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Why were trunks belonging to genius inventor Nikola Tesla confiscated in 1943? Did they contain the plans for nearly free worldwide electricity, massive death rays & other inventions? A new investigation driven by declassified CIA documents suggests a secret history of bitter rivalries, government conspiracies, Cold War & WW2 spy craft.
Catherine the Great
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2019)
Oscar(R)-winner Helen Mirren (“The Queen”) stars as the tumultuous 18th-century monarch and politician who ruled the Russian empire.
The Kennedys
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (2011)
Inspired by one of the world’s most iconic families, the eight-hour scripted drama/miniseries, as seen on REELZCHANNEL, ventures upstairs at the White House to chronicle the saga of America’s first “royal” family during the 1960s.
Found
TVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2016)
"Found" follows a group of experts as they fan out across the nation to investigate the unexplained objects that normal Americans find in their backyards. Someone just might have that artifact that turns the history of our country on its head. Could it be you?
Pride and Prejudice
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (1995)
This is the definitive Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle. Witty Elizabeth Bennet charms smouldering, haughty Darcy against a backdrop of a picture postcard countryside, small-town assembly rooms and stately English homes.
Barbarians Rising
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (2016)
Barbarians Rising tells the story of the rise and fall of the Roman Empire from the perspective of the barbarian rebel leaders who helped bring it down.
Hunting Nazi Treasure
TVPG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
This series is about the greatest heist in history... and the biggest treasure hunt in the world today.
War & Peace
TV14 • British, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Set against the backdrop of Napoleon’s 1812 invasion of Russia, "War and Peace" is a story of passion, romance, scandal, and deceit surrounding the rising and falling fortunes of five aristocratic families – the Bezukhovs, Bolkonskys, Drubetskoys, Kuragins and Rostovs – in the waning days of imperial Russia.
The Terror
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2018)
The Terror is an anthology series exploring historical speculative fiction based on true events.
Buried Secrets of WWII
TV14 • Military & War, History • TV Series (2019)
Remote sensing techniques tell the stories of WWII battles and campaigns, the details of which have been lost in the fog of war, misinterpreted or overtaken by the landscape.
Ultimate Survival WWII
TV14 • Military & War, History • TV Series (2019)
Hazen Audel travels across the globe to relive some of the most astonishing stories of wilderness survival from World War II. During this brutal conflict, soldiers, sailors and airmen became lost behind enemy lines in some of the most inhospitable places on Earth, beginning epic battles to stay alive. Now Hazen will retrace these journeys in the same locations and armed with the same supplies, to see if he has what it takes to make it out alive.
The Borgias
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
Oscar winner Jeremy Irons stars as the charismatic Rodrigo Borgia, the head of an infamous Renaissance-era Italian family who will let nothing and no one stand in the way of his relentless quest for power.
The Curse of Civil War Gold
TVPG • History, Reality • TV Series (2018)
A deathbed confession made by a lighthouse keeper in the 1890s leads Kevin Dykstra and his team to believe there is Civil War gold to be found in Michigan.
Horrible Histories (UK)
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Based on the best-selling books for kids (and for adults, but they just won't admit it), Horrible Histories is an energetic, surprising and unconventional take on history's most gruesome, unpleasant yet funniest moments.
Truth and Lies: Watergate
Documentaries, History • TV Series (2017)
Exclusive interviews, photos and footage related to the Nixon Watergate scandal.
Daniel Deronda
TVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (2002)
Andrew Davies' adaptation of George Eliot's last, most ambitious novel, charts a love story set in Victorian high society. Torn between two women, Daniel embarks on a quest to discover his true identity. Fate however, leads to a surprising twist.
Banished
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)
In 1787 Britain banished its unwanted citizens to Sydney in Australia. They found it to be so barren and hostile that very few Englishmen wanted to set foot there. Somehow, in spite of famine, drought, escapes, hangings and floggings, the colony thrived.
Sons of Liberty
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)
The true stories of very different men fighting in the American Colonies for freedom, and how they will shape the future for the United States of America.
What Happened on September 11
TVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
The tragic events of September 11, 2001 are revisited to help a younger generation learn about that day.
Jane Eyre (2006)
TVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (2006)
The classic saga is brought vibrantly to life in this lavish and passionate adaptation of Charlotte Bronte's novel. After a wretched childhood as an orphan, Jane Eyre falls in love with the brooding Mr. Rochester and discovers the dark secrets of his past.
Howards End
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (2017)
The Schlegel sisters are two independent and unconventional sisters seeking love and meaning as they navigate an ever-changing world.
Maximilian
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2017)
After the death of Charles the Bold in 1477, his only child is a girl who cannot rule less she marries. Meanwhile in Austria, Emperor Frederick III and his antagonist Louis XI battle over said marriage.
The Pillars Of The Earth
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2010)
Emerging from the war-torn shadows of England’s Dark Ages, an idealistic mason sets out on a quest of erecting a glorious Cathedral.
Guerrilla
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2017)
This six-part limited series tells the story of a couple whose relationship and values are tested when they cross over from political activism to radical militancy in 1970s London.
Bleak House
TVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (2005)
At the heart of this star-studded adaptation of the literary classic by Charles Dickens is the story of the icily beautiful Lady Dedlock, who nurses a dark secret, and the merciless lawyer Tulkinghorn, who seeks to uncover it.
Cannibal Sharks
TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
From mysterious severed heads in Australia, to the Sand Tiger pups that attack each other in the womb, prepare for a fascinating journey in to the world of Cannibal Sharks.
