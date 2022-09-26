Examining the possibility that ancient myths about fantastical modes of transportation, along with giant stone megaliths and advanced devices were examples of alien technology. These special compilation episodes of "Ancient Aliens" explore the controversial theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years.more
Examining the possibility that ancient myths about fantastical mo...More
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Examining the possibility that ancient myths about fantastical modes of transportation, along with giant stone megaliths and advanced devices were examples of alien technology. These special compilation episodes of "Ancient Aliens" explore the controversial theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years.
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Ancient Aliens Special Presentation
Examining the possibility that ancient myths about fantastical modes of transportation, along with giant stone megaliths and advanced devices were examples of alien technology. These special compilation episodes of "Ancient Aliens" explore the controversial theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years.