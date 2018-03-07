The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen spans the formative period of American history between the Revolutionary War and Civil War to introduce the iconic figures whose westward expansion transformed us from Europeans to Americans.more
The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen spans the formative perio...More
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The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen spans the formative period of American history between the Revolutionary War and Civil War to introduce the iconic figures whose westward expansion transformed us from Europeans to Americans.
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The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen
The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen spans the formative period of American history between the Revolutionary War and Civil War to introduce the iconic figures whose westward expansion transformed us from Europeans to Americans.