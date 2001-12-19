Braveheart

RActionDramaHistoryBiography • Movie • 1995

In the late 13th century, Sir William Wallace leads the Scots in a revolt against Kin...more

In the late 13th century, Sir William Wallace leads the Scots in ...More

Start watching Braveheart

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Dragonheart
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1996)
Apollo 13
PG • Drama, History • Movie (1995)
A Beautiful Mind
PG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2001)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2008)
The Manchurian Candidate
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2004)
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2002)
The Hurricane
R • Drama • Movie (1999)
Gangs of New York
R • Drama, History • Movie (2002)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2003)
The Joe Louis Story
Drama, History • Movie (1953)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
PG-13 • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2008)
The Untouchables
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1987)
The Patriot
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2000)
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
PG-13 • Drama, Crime • Movie (1997)

About this Movie

Braveheart

In the late 13th century, Sir William Wallace leads the Scots in a revolt against King Edward I of England.

Starring: Mel GibsonSophie MarceauPatrick McGoohanCatherine McCormackBrendan Gleeson

Director: Mel Gibson

RActionDramaHistoryBiographyMovie • 1995
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on