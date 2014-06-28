1 season available (10 episodes)

Ancient ImpossibleAncient Impossible

How did the Ancients move impossibly huge objects? Why did the Roman forces at the siege of Masada decide to shift an entire mountain by hand? We reveal the ancient technology that allowed the Egyptians to move a 1,000 ton obelisk, and show how the Romans moved even heavier objects at the temples at Baalbek.more

How did the Ancients move impossibly huge objects? Why did the Ro...More

Starring: Alan GilchristBill Graves

TVPGDocumentariesHistoryScience & TechnologyTV Series2014
  • hd

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Ancient Impossible

How did the Ancients move impossibly huge objects? Why did the Roman forces at the siege of Masada decide to shift an entire mountain by hand? We reveal the ancient technology that allowed the Egyptians to move a 1,000 ton obelisk, and show how the Romans moved even heavier objects at the temples at Baalbek.

Starring: Alan GilchristBill Graves

TVPGDocumentariesHistoryScience & TechnologyTV Series2014
  • hd

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