In search of some of the world’s greatest archaeological wonders, historian and host Dan Snow uncovers the stories behind the most spectacular finds in history, revealing adventure, intense rivalry and spectacular breakthroughs. From Machu Picchu to China’s terra-cotta army, Dan crosses the globe to explore the greatest discoveries ever made.more
In search of some of the world’s greatest archaeological wonders,...More
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In search of some of the world’s greatest archaeological wonders, historian and host Dan Snow uncovers the stories behind the most spectacular finds in history, revealing adventure, intense rivalry and spectacular breakthroughs. From Machu Picchu to China’s terra-cotta army, Dan crosses the globe to explore the greatest discoveries ever made.
About this Show
Lost Treasures of Ancient Civilizations
In search of some of the world’s greatest archaeological wonders, historian and host Dan Snow uncovers the stories behind the most spectacular finds in history, revealing adventure, intense rivalry and spectacular breakthroughs. From Machu Picchu to China’s terra-cotta army, Dan crosses the globe to explore the greatest discoveries ever made.