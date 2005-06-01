Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Dancing With the Stars
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
ABC’s Dancing with the Stars is a spectacular reality competition that focuses on the glamorous and entertaining world of competitive dance. A cast of celebrities from music, TV, film and sports partner with professional dancers and week-to-week, try to impress the judges and the audience at home in order to be the last pair standing - and the ones who waltz away with the coveted mirrorball trophy.
Halloween Wars
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Five teams of cake decorators, candy makers, and pumpkin carvers compete.
Chopped
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2000)
Passion and expertise rule the kitchen on the fast-paced new series, Chopped. Hosted by Ted Allen (Food Detectives), the series challenges four up-and-coming chefs to turn a selection of everyday ingredients into an extraordinary three-course meal. After each course, a contestant gets "chopped" until the last man or woman left standing claims victory.
Beachfront Bargain Hunt
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Documenting the journeys of families who dream of living in a sandy locale on a budget.
Halloween Baking Championship
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Comedian John Henson welcomes eight talented bakers into the Halloween Baking Kitchen to face downright spooky challenges and scarily accurate critiques from outrageously costumed judges Carla Hall, Lorraine Pascale and Zac Young. One baker will rise to claim the title of Halloween Baking Champion and a $25,000 prize.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2006)
Guy Fieri drives coast to coast sampling classic road food.
Guy's Grocery Games
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Guy Fieri pits four talented chefs against one another in a grocery store cooking competition.
House Hunters
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1999)
The pursuit of the perfect home involves big decisions. This series follows real buyers as they establish a budget, tour homes for sale, weigh pros and cons, and finally make an offer.
Love It or List It
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2008)
David and Hilary help fed-up homeowners decide whether to live with renovations or move.
House Hunters International
TVG • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2006)
This spinoff of the wildly popular HGTV House Hunters globe trots from Sao Paolo to Prague. Home hunters and their real estate agents check out all sorts of architectural styles and work through the idiosyncrasies of buying real estate in other countries. In any language, home buying is an emotional experience.
Fixer Upper
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Design and remodeling pros Chip and Joanna Gaines convince home buyers to buy the worst house on the block and make it beautiful. They then help transform the diamond in the rough into the home of their client's dreams.
Property Brothers
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Contractor Jonathan Scott and real estate expert Drew Scott combine their skills to help families find and buy a house to transform into their dream home.
My 600-lb Life
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Follow the lives of morbidly obese individuals, each weighing over 600lbs. Through their year-long journeys, they attempt to lose thousands of pounds collectively, to survive. These stories are about much more than weight loss, they’re about heart.
Good Bones
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Karen and Mina, a mother/daughter duo, transform properties around their hometown of Indianapolis.
Beat Bobby Flay
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Bobby Flay is no stranger to culinary competitions, whether he's hosting ("Bobby's Dinner Battle") or competing ("Throwdown With Bobby Flay"). In this program he does both. Each half-hour episode begins with two chefs competing to create a dish using an ingredient chosen by Flay. The winner of that challenge -- as determined by a special guest judge -- goes to the second round, in which he or she does battle against chef Flay. To make things a little more fair, the challenger has an advantage by being able to prepare a signature dish that is unknown to Bobby until the start of the round. Once he learns what the dish is, Flay must immediately come up with his own version. A panel determines the winner of the second round through a blind taste test. Food Network regulars Sunny Anderson, Anne Burrell and Giada De Laurentiis are among the judges appearing on the show.
Storage Wars
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
A&E presents the new original real-life series “Storage Wars,” which follows four professional buyers and their teams as they scour repossessed storage units in search of hidden treasure. Part gamblers, part detectives, these seasoned veterans have found everything from coffins to the world’s most valuable comic book collection, paying as little as ten dollars for items valued in the millions.
MasterChef
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
A culinary competition series that searches for the best home cooks in America, and through a series of exciting elimination rounds, will turn one of them into a culinary master.
Home Town
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Erin and Ben Napier love their small Mississippi hometown, especially the old historical houses. Using found materials and old textiles, they're keeping the character of these classic homes but giving them modern and affordable updates. From Erin's imaginative hand sketches to Ben's custom handiwork, this couple is bringing homes back to life and making sure their small town's future is as bright as its past.
Brother vs. Brother
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Drew and Jonathan Scott, aka The Property Brothers, will be pitted against one another as they each mentor a team of five talented renovators who compete in weekly challenges to raise property values in comparable homes. Whichever house has the highest property-value increase wins. The weak link from the losing team will be eliminated until only one remains. Which brother's team will win? The last man (or woman) standing gets $50,000 in cash!
Kitchen Nightmares
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2007)
An unscripted series in which Gordon Ramsay attempts to turn deserted restaurants into the most sought-after venues in town.
Say Yes to the Dress
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Say Yes to the Dress goes behind-the-scenes at Kleinfeld's bridal salon in New York and uncovers the hurdles every staff member faces to make each bride completely satisfied on what may be the single most important day of her life.
Hoarders
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Each 60-minute episode of Hoarders is a fascinating look inside the lives of two different people whose inability to part with their belongings is so out of control that they are on the verge of a personal crisis.
Expedition Unknown
TVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Intrigued by legendary mysteries and driven by curiosity, Josh Gates is on a mission for answers. "Expedition Unknown" chronicles his global adventures as he investigates iconic unsolved events, lost cities, buried treasures and other puzzling stories. Armed with a degree in archaeology, a quick wit and a thirst for action, Gates investigates recent developments before embarking on a detailed exploration. Whether he's trekking through Fiji in search of Amelia Earhart's remains or diving the deep seas of Panama to locate Captain Morgan's pirate ship, Gates' roughshod expeditions lead him one step closer to the truth.
Hell's Kitchen
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
An unscripted culinary boot camp that features the drama of aspiring restaurateurs competing for world-renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay’s approval and the chance to become America’s next culinary star.
America's Next Top Model
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Young women of various backgrounds, shapes and sizes compete to prove that they can make it in the high-stress, high-stakes world of modeling. With mentoring by supermodel Tyra Banks and exposure to prolific fashion-industry gurus, the finalists compete in an accelerated modeling boot camp. Participants learn to master complicated catwalks, fashion photo shoots and perfect publicity skills, all under 24-hour-a-day surveillance of the cameras that chronicle every move.
Caribbean Life
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Searching for a new home and a new lifestyle in the Caribbean.
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Two brothers help homeowners buy and sell homes.
Dance Moms
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Set in Pittsburgh's renowned Abby Lee Dance Company, owned and operated by notoriously demanding and passionate instructor Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms follows children's early steps on the road to stardom, and their doting mothers who are there for every rehearsal, performance and all under the discerning eye of Miller.
The Kitchen
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2014)
Looking for recipes and meal tips from an all-star lineup of Food Network hosts? Then "The Kitchen" is for you. The hourlong show, featuring hosts Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro, Marcela Valladolid and Geoffrey Zakarian, shares simple dinner recipes and family meal tips, plays trivia games, and answers viewer questions in addition to just shooting the breeze about all things food. With a roster that includes a "Food Network Star" winner who specializes in making sandwiches, an Iron Chef, and a Tijuana native who is known for her Mexican cuisine, there's sure to be something of interest for all home cooks in Food Network's "Kitchen."
Hidden Potential
TVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
California builder and designer Jasmine Roth is on a mission to change the belief that all suburban homes look the same. She adds unique features to transform builder-basic houses into custom dream homes.
Cutthroat Kitchen
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Chefs get $25,000 and chances to spend that money on helping themselves or sabotaging competitors.
Flip or Flop
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Couple Tarek and Christina flip a new property in the hopes of making a profit.
Cake Wars
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Expert bakers go toe-to-toe to see whose cake creations will earn them the grand prize.
Mediterranean Life
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2017)
In search of a peaceful, healthy lifestyle filled with sun-drenched beaches and gorgeous weather, potential homeowners shop for houses along the Mediterranean Sea.
Flea Market Flip
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2012)
Contestants are given $500 to buy items that they can then flip and clean up for a larger profit.
The Bold Type
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Bold Type reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women's magazine, "Scarlet." The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion.
The Dead Files
TVPG • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Physical medium, Amy Allan, and retired NYPD homicide detective, Steve DiSchiavi, are a paranormal team like no other. Combining their unique skills to solve unexplained paranormal phenomena in haunted locations across America.
The Amazing Race
TVPG • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2001)
From athletes and actors to tattoo artists, social workers and musicians - a diverse mix of teams will need to utilize their street smarts and savvy know-how to compete in the race of their lifetime. Multiple Emmy-award winner for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program.
F*ck, That's Delicious
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Rapper Action Bronson returns to his culinary roots to explore great food in the cities he has performed in while touring.
Worst Cooks in America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Chefs Anne Burrel and Beau MacMillan coach twelve of the worst cooks in America to transform them into gourmands.
Project Runway
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers fight for their big break in the fashion industry. Designers compete in weekly challenges, presenting their work on the runway.
Tiny House, Big Living
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
There's a trend in U.S. housing, albeit a very small one. Drawn to the prospect of financial freedom, a simpler lifestyle, and limiting one's environmental footprint, more buyers are opting to downsize -- in many cases, to spaces no larger than 500 square feet. "Tiny House, Big Living" celebrates this movement, spotlighting the small-dwelling dreams-turned-reality for couples, families and singles across the country. They either take on the builds themselves or hire contractors who cater to unique personalities by creating custom furniture and layouts. Either way, viewers follow the adventures through the construction process until the minihomes are complete.
Kids Baking Championship
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Several of the best child bakers in the country will do battle in a series of delicious challenges.
Treehouse Masters
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2013)
Treehouse Masters will have you climbing to a majestic world up in the treetops with visionary and tree whisperer Pete Nelson as he designs private escapes for those with a passion to reconnect with nature and awaken their inner child.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2015)
Andrew Zimmern digs into the not-to-be-missed legendary foods that define a location.
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2005)
Anthony Bourdain uncovers the best in culinary cuisine across the world. At each location, Tony dives headfirst into life's colorful and rich pageant, bringing his intellectual curiosity, empathy, wit and boundless appetite.
Giada in Italy
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2015)
Giada De Laurentiis travels to Italy, where she explores the flavors that inspired her life's work.
Cupcake Wars
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Its cupcake vs. cupcake in Food Network's tastiest competition yet! Each week on Cupcake Wars, four of the country's top cupcake bakers face off in three elimination challenges until only one decorator remains. The sweet prize: $10,000 and the opportunity to showcase their cupcakes at the winning gig.
Iron Chef America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Based upon the Japanese cult sensation, Iron Chef America carries on the legend of Kitchen Stadium and the famed "secret ingredient." Each week, world-class chefs battle the legendary Iron Chefs of America: Bobby Flay, Mario Batali, Masaharu Morimoto and Cat Cora. Alton Brown serves as Commentator and Mark Dacascos is Chairman.
Island Life
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
