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Lifestyle & Culture

TV for You
Dancing with the StarsDancing with the Stars
“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Project RunwayProject Runway
Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers fight for their big break in the fashion industry. Designers compete in weekly challenges, presenting their work on the runway.
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
House HuntersHouse Hunters
The pursuit of the perfect home involves big decisions. This series follows real buyers as they establish a budget, tour homes for sale, weigh pros and cons, and finally make an offer.
TVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (1999)
Dance MomsDance Moms
Set in Pittsburgh's renowned Abby Lee Dance Company, owned and operated by notoriously demanding and passionate instructor Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms follows children's early steps on the road to stardom, and their doting mothers who are there for every rehearsal, performance and all under the discerning eye of Miller.
TVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
MasterChefMasterChef
A culinary competition series that searches for the best home cooks in America, and through a series of exciting elimination rounds, will turn one of them into a culinary master.
TV14 • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Say Yes to the DressSay Yes to the Dress
Say Yes to the Dress goes behind-the-scenes at Kleinfeld's bridal salon in New York and uncovers the hurdles every staff member faces to make each bride completely satisfied on what may be the single most important day of her life.
TVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
My 600-lb LifeMy 600-lb Life
Follow the lives of morbidly obese individuals, each weighing over 600lbs. Through their year-long journeys, they attempt to lose thousands of pounds collectively, to survive. These stories are about much more than weight loss, they’re about heart.
TV14 • Health & Wellness, Medical • TV Series (2014)
ChoppedChopped
Passion and expertise rule the kitchen on the fast-paced new series, Chopped. Hosted by Ted Allen (Food Detectives), the series challenges four up-and-coming chefs to turn a selection of everyday ingredients into an extraordinary three-course meal. After each course, a contestant gets "chopped" until the last man or woman left standing claims victory.
TVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Halloween Baking ChampionshipHalloween Baking Championship
Comedian John Henson welcomes eight talented bakers into the Halloween Baking Kitchen to face downright spooky challenges and scarily accurate critiques from outrageously costumed judges Carla Hall, Lorraine Pascale and Zac Young. One baker will rise to claim the title of Halloween Baking Champion and a $25,000 prize.
TVPG • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Next Level ChefNext Level Chef
Chef Gordon Ramsay scours the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world's newest superstar. Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find "the one." Ramsay firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the next level, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Chefs compete for a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and the title of "Next Level Chef."
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Food ParadiseFood Paradise
Fantastic food is more important to many travelers than museums, hotels and souvenirs, and we've compiled all the must-see spots across America to have a one-of-a-kind dining experience. We're serving up hefty plates of the country's tastiest, most-mouthwatering and decadent meals. We're talking lip-smacking pizza, tasty deli entrees, boat loads of bacon, fresh seafood, finger-licking deep-fried dishes -- and that's only the beginning!
TVPG • Family, Travel • TV Series (2008)
Halloween WarsHalloween Wars
Five teams of cake decorators, candy makers, and pumpkin carvers compete.
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Paranormal Caught on CameraParanormal Caught on Camera
Some of the most amazing, eye-opening and downright scary paranormal videos from around the world are featured as a panel of experts break down the footage and analyze what exactly the eyewitnesses captured. Insights from some of the most knowledgeable specialists in the field and firsthand accounts from the people lucky enough -- or perhaps unlucky enough -- to witness this strange phenomena themselves just might make a believer out of even the biggest skeptics out there.
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Supernatural • TV Series (2018)
Halloween Cookie ChallengeHalloween Cookie Challenge
This Halloween, candy is not the only sweet treat we'll be enjoying. Expert chef Jet Tila and baking queen Rosanna Pansino bring together four of the best cookie makers in the country to compete in two rounds of baking, decorating and 3D cookie making to prove they are the cookier to fear! The winner will take home a trick-or-treat bag filled with $10,000 and the title of Halloween Cookie Champion.
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Botched HomesBotched Homes
From shoddy workmanship to DIY fails, general contractor and master craftsman Charlie Kawas rights the wrongs in South Florida's most botched renovations. With the help of expert designer, Courtney Ibars, and his five-star crew, Charlie turns unfixable disasters into dream homes.
TVPG • Family, Home & Garden • TV Series (2026)
Scariest House in AmericaScariest House in America
Comedian Retta travels across the country to courageously tour homes full of haunts, frights and scares. After crowning the most terrifying house of them all, designer Alison Victoria surprises the homeowners with a scary-good $150,000 renovation!
TV14 • Family, Home & Garden • TV Series (2024)
Bobby Flay's The LineBobby Flay's The Line
Culinary icon Bobby Flay and his home team of celebrity chefs reveal the high-pressure reality of what it takes to work the line and execute a real restaurant service as they face off against a visiting line from an elite restaurant. The dueling lines deliver dishes to a dining room filled with guests who eat and rate each plate. As the ratings roll in, the lines can choose to pivot on the fly to increase their scores. The home team's reputation is at stake. If they win, they'll secure their title as the best chefs in the biz. But, if the visiting team prevails, they'll walk away with $25,000.
TVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Movies for You
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway ShowTVMA • Lifestyle, Lifestyle & Culture • Movie (2026)
Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in ChargeTVMA • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • Movie (2024)
Ballet NowTV14 • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • Movie (2018)
New on Hulu
House ShockTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Dancing with the StarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Home Town: Inn This TogetherTVG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2026)
Bobby Flay's The LineTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Botched HomesTVPG • Family, Home & Garden • TV Series (2026)
Big Burger BattleTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Halloween Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Chopped JuniorTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
ChoppedTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Popular
Dancing with the StarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
MasterChefTV14 • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Project RunwayTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Scariest House in AmericaTV14 • Family, Home & Garden • TV Series (2024)
Bobby Flay's The LineTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Halloween Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Botched HomesTVPG • Family, Home & Garden • TV Series (2026)
Halloween WarsTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Food ParadiseTVPG • Family, Travel • TV Series (2008)
ChoppedTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Paranormal Caught on CameraTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Supernatural • TV Series (2018)
Dance MomsTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Halloween Cookie ChallengeTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Say Yes to the DressTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
House HuntersTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (1999)
Next Level ChefTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
My 600-lb LifeTV14 • Health & Wellness, Medical • TV Series (2014)
House Hunters: ParadiseTVG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series
Diners, Drive-Ins and DivesTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
Lakefront Bargain Hunt RenovationTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2017)
Guy's Grocery GamesTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Gordon Ramsay's Secret ServiceTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Beachfront Bargain Hunt: RenovationTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Fixer to FabulousTVPG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2017)
Bobby's Triple ThreatTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
HoardersTVPG • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Kitchen Nightmares (2007)TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2007)
The Pioneer WomanTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
World's Bargain Dream HomesTVPG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Beat Bobby FlayTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2017)
The KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2014)
Haunted Gingerbread ShowdownTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Say Yes to the Dress: AtlantaTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Maine Cabin MastersTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts UnknownTVPG • Travel, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
My Lottery Dream HomeTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
PitmastersTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Roadworthy RescuesTVPG • Automotive, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Caribbean LifeTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Be My Guest with Ina GartenTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Expedition UnknownTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Building Off The GridTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2018)
Life Below ZeroTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Cutthroat KitchenTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Project Runway All StarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Worst Cooks in AmericaTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
America's Next Top ModelTV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2003)
Tucci in ItalyTV14 • Documentaries, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
Fixer UpperTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Homestead RescueTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Beach HuntersTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Lakefront Bargain HuntTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Zillow Gone WildTV14 • Family, Home & Garden • TV Series (2024)
The Great Food Truck RaceTVPG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Anthony Bourdain: No ReservationsTVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Outrageous PumpkinsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Flea Market FlipTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Renovation AlohaTVPG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Fix My FrankenhouseTVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Unsellable HousesTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
In With the OldTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2021)
Oceanfront Property HuntTVPG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for ItalyTVMA • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Roadkill GarageTVPG • Automotive, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Tiny House HuntersTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Spring Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Property Brothers: Under PressureTVPG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2026)
Home TownTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
100 Day Dream HomeTVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Tournament of ChampionsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2020)
Cooking Shows
Britain's Best Home CookTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
F*ck, That's DeliciousTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Cupcake WarsTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
ChoppedTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Kitchen NightmaresTV14 • Reality, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2023)
Diners, Drive-Ins and DivesTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
Cake BossTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
MasterChefTV14 • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Hell's KitchenTV14 • Cooking & Food, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Cake Boss: Next Great BakerTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Cake WarsTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Cutthroat KitchenTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Iron Chef AmericaTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Spring Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Bakers vs. FakersTVG • Competition, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
A-Z
100 CooksTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
100 Day Dream HomeTVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
16 Years of Motor MadnessTVPG • Automotive, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
24 in 24: Last Chef StandingTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
50/50 FlipTVPG • Black Stories, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
A-List LivingHome & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Abby's Ultimate Dance CompetitionTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1970)
Ace of CakesTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2008)
Alex vs AmericaTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
All Girls GarageTVPG • Automotive, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Alt HomeHome & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
The Amazing RaceTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2001)
Ambient SwimTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Music • TV Series (2021)
America's Next Top ModelTV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2003)
American ChopperTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2003)
American Icon - Muscle CarTVG • Automotive, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
American Icon - The Hot RodTVG • Automotive, Reality • TV Series (2010)
American PickersTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
American WreckersTV14 • Automotive, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Uncensored)TVMA • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2020)
Ant Anstead Master MechanicTVPG • Automotive, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Anthony Bourdain: No ReservationsTVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts UnknownTVPG • Travel, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Anything but GrayTVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Anything for FameDocumentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Art In Bloom with Helen DealtryTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Lifestyle • TV Series (2021)
The Art of VintageTVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Artfully DesignedTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Lifestyle • TV Series (2022)
As the Garden GrowsTVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Backed by the BrosTVPG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
BackyardingLifestyle & Culture, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Bahamas LifeTVG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2018)
Bake It 'Til You Make ItTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Baker's DozenTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Bakers vs. FakersTVG • Competition, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Baking Championship: Next GenTVG • Competition, Lifestyle • TV Series (2025)
Ballet NowTV14 • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • Movie (2018)
Barbie Dreamhouse ChallengeTVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Barefoot Contessa: Back to BasicsTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2008)
Bargain BlockTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Bargain Block New OrleansTVPG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2024)
Bargain MansionsTVG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2016)
Barnwood BuildersTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Battle of the BlingTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Battle of the BrothersTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2021)
Battle on the BeachTVG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2021)
Battle on the MountainTVPG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2023)
BBQ BrawlTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
BBQ HighTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
BBQ PitmastersTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2009)
BBQ USATVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Be My Guest with Ina GartenTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Beach Cottage ChroniclesTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2022)
Beach HuntersTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Beachfront Bargain HuntTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Beachfront Bargain Hunt: RenovationTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Beachside BrawlTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Beat Bobby FlayTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Becoming BorderlessLifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2021)
Beer Budget RenoTVPG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Behind the Wheel With MotortrendTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Automotive • TV Series (2023)
Bespoke InnsTVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Best Bite in TownTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Best Driver's Car WeekTVPG • Auto Racing, Motorsports • TV Series (2014)
Best of the World with Antoni PorowskiTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • TV Series (2026)
The Best Thing I Ever AteTVPG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Betting on ParadiseTVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Beyond Bitchin' RidesTVPG • Automotive, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Big Bad Budget BattleTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
The Big BrunchTVMA • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)

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