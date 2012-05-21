Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Satire
Popular TV
South Park
TVMA • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (1997)
Underpants-stealing gnomes, a talking Christmas poo, metrosexual Crab People…Every episode of this critically-acclaimed and award-winning show is packed with unforgettable adventures, cutting satire, and hilarious absurdity – from pissed off celebrities to talking towels to crime-fighting kids. So join Kyle, Stan, Kenny and Cartman for all the dysfunction and all the excitement. For them, it's just a part of growing up in South Park!
Saturday Night Live
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (1975)
NBC in association with Broadway Video Enterprises bring you the landmark sketch comedy series.
The Eric Andre Show
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2012)
Just another talk show? Think again. The Eric Andre Show may be the most manic and unorthodox late night talk show ever made. The show’s traditional talk show format quickly devolves into chaos as its inept and bipolar host Eric Andre, along with his apathetic co-host Hannibal Buress (30 Rock, SNL), subvert all late-night conventions.
Nathan for You
TVMA • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2013)
Real businesses. Real customers. Real bad advice. Comedian and self-proclaimed marketing genius Nathan Fielder offers his unorthodox tips for actual businesses -- to awesomely awkward results.
Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2007)
Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! is a fast-paced, absurd collection of short films, parodies, animations, emotions, phone calls, pranks, and musical numbers featuring comedians, celebrities, bad actors and pets. This show comes from the creators of Tom Goes to the Mayor, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim.
Who Is America?
TVMA • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2018)
WHO IS AMERICA? is a satirical half-hour series from comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, in his return to series television for the first time in more than a decade. In the works over the past year, the seven-episode series explores the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation.
Black Jesus
TVMA • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2014)
Black Jesus, the live-action comedy from award-winning creator Aaron McGruder and Mike Clattenburg, follows Jesus in present day Compton, CA on a daily mission to spread love and kindness throughout the neighborhood with the help of his small but loyal group of downtrodden followers.
Episodes
TVMA • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2011)
Matt LeBlanc stars as Matt LeBlanc in a hilarious comedy series about making a comedy series. When Sean and Beverly take their British hit to Hollywood, the network casts Matt LeBlanc, twisting their beloved series into a cliché.
NTSF:SD:SUV::
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2011)
NTSF:SD:SUV::, also known as the National Terrorism Strike Force: San Diego: Sport Utility Vehicle, is a clandestine team of government agents working together to protect San Diego from numerous terrorist threats coming in daily from such evil countries as Mexico, Canada, Guam and more. This team has only one job: saving your ass!
Axe Cop
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2013)
From the untamed imagination of a 5 year-old boy comes Axe Cop, a hilarious fantasy-based adventure about the most badass superhero that ever existed in the history of all space and time! Operating on only two minutes of sleep a night and fueled by a diet consisting solely of birthday cake, Axe Cop and his loyal partner, Flute Cop, unleash their unique brand of vigilante justice on bad guys everywhere.
The Hotwives of Las Vegas
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2015)
This on-going parody of one of the most popular franchises in reality television moves to Las Vegas and brings a new cast of characters to the city where dreams and fortunes are made every day, and crushed every day. We’ll meet a fresh batch of Hotwives – loving and clawing their way through Sin City with smiling faces because the Botox won't let them frown.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?