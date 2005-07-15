Wedding CrashersWedding Crashers

TVMAComedyRomanceMovie2005

Partygoers spend a weekend with a politician's family.

Partygoers spend a weekend with a politician's family.

Start watching Wedding Crashers

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Bruce Almighty
TVPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2003)
Little Fockers
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
Black Sheep
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1996)
The Hot Chick
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2002)
Dirty Work
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1998)
My Best Friend's Girl
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2008)
Tomcats
R • Comedy • Movie (2001)
Edward Scissorhands
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1990)
Good Luck Chuck
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2007)
The New Guy
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2002)
50 First Dates
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
The Animal
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2001)
Little Miss Sunshine
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2006)
Patch Adams
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
Boys and Girls
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2000)

About this Movie

Wedding Crashers

Partygoers spend a weekend with a politician's family.

Starring: Owen WilsonVince VaughnChristopher WalkenRachel McAdamsIsla Fisher

Director: David Dobkin

TVMAComedyRomanceMovie2005
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on