Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion

TVPGComedyBlack StoriesMovie2006

Madea's Family Reunion (2006) stars Tyler Perry. A Southern matriarch (Tyler Perry) d...more

Madea's Family Reunion (2006) stars Tyler Perry. A Southern matri...More

About this Movie

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion

Madea's Family Reunion (2006) stars Tyler Perry. A Southern matriarch (Tyler Perry) deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan's upcoming reunion.

Starring: Tyler PerryBlair UnderwoodLynn WhitfieldBoris KodjoeMaya Angelou

Director: Tyler Perry

TVPGComedyBlack StoriesMovie2006
  • 5.1
  • hd

