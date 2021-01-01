About this Movie
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion
Madea's Family Reunion (2006) stars Tyler Perry. A Southern matriarch (Tyler Perry) deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan's upcoming reunion.
Starring: Tyler PerryBlair UnderwoodLynn WhitfieldBoris KodjoeMaya Angelou
Director: Tyler Perry
