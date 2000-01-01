Star Kid

PGActionFamilyAdventureScience FictionAliens • Movie • 1998

Likeable but shy kid Spencer dreams of being like his comic book hero, but his life i...more

Likeable but shy kid Spencer dreams of being like his comic book ...More

About this Movie

Star Kid

Likeable but shy kid Spencer dreams of being like his comic book hero, but his life is strictly grounded in reality. Until the day an extraterrestrial craft crashes nearby, and the cybernetic organism inside invites young Spencer to try on his space suit.

Starring: Joseph MazzelloJoey SimmrinAlex DanielsArthur BurghardtBrian Simpson

Director: Manny Coto

PGActionFamilyAdventureScience FictionAliensMovie • 1998

