About this Movie
Star Kid
Likeable but shy kid Spencer dreams of being like his comic book hero, but his life is strictly grounded in reality. Until the day an extraterrestrial craft crashes nearby, and the cybernetic organism inside invites young Spencer to try on his space suit.
Starring: Joseph MazzelloJoey SimmrinAlex DanielsArthur BurghardtBrian Simpson
Director: Manny Coto
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month