Good Morning America
Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1975)
The Emmy-winning morning news program featuring anchors George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, Amy Robach and Ginger Zee.
ABC Nightline
TV14 • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1980)
Nightline, television's most esteemed late-night news program provides viewers with in-depth reporting on the major stories in the news.
Mountain Men
TVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
It's a race against winter for men who make their living off the land - hunting, fishing and trapping to put food on the table. For Mountain Men, survival is predicated on using ancient skills perfected over hundreds of years. Follow the lives of four American men and their families as they strive for the sustenance they need to make it through the harshest season.
GMA3: What You Need to Know
Talk & Interview, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2020)
ABC News’ Amy Robach and Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton help viewers navigate the new normals of life during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Dating App Horrors: The Untold Story
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Dating apps have become an increasingly popular way for people to connect. Elizabeth Vargas examines the largely unregulated dating app industry and explores the risks of dating online
Ancient Top 10
TV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2016)
"Ancient Top 10" counts down the most fascinating aspects of the ancient world, from fearsome dictators and lethal weapons to impressive metropolises and lasting mysteries.
24 Hours: Assault on the Capitol
News • TV Series (2021)
The detailed timeline of events surrounding the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol and violence in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021.
ABC This Week
TVPG • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1933)
This Week offers newsmaker interviews and panel debates on a wide range of topics, plus commentary.
FOX News Sunday
TV14 • News, Political • TV Series (1996)
Chris Wallace recaps the week in news.
Hunting JonBenét's Killer: The Untold Story
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Elizabeth Vargas takes a fresh look at the most notorious cold case murder in American history. By tracking down new leads and with new DNA tests.
Treehouse Masters
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2013)
Treehouse Masters will have you climbing to a majestic world up in the treetops with visionary and tree whisperer Pete Nelson as he designs private escapes for those with a passion to reconnect with nature and awaken their inner child.
Active Shooter: America Under Fire
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Whether due to acts of terrorism, hate, or mental instability, mass shootings have become all too commonplace. This documentary series examines this disturbing phenomenon from the points of view of victims, family members, emergency medical workers and first responders, who bravely risk their own lives in the face of grave danger. Each episode recounts a specific incident using archival footage and in-depth interviews to shine a spotlight on the traumatic events and their aftermath. The results are powerful, eye-opening, and hopefully change-inducing.
The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Award Shows & Events, News • TV Series (2021)
Inauguration events take place in Washington for the next president of the United States, Joe Biden, and incoming vice president Kamala Harris.
Homegrown Hate: The War Among Us
News • TV Series (2020)
The documentary event special investigates hate & white supremacy in America, hosted by Linsey Davis.
UFO Conspiracies
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
UFO CONSPIRACIES investigates the world's most intriguing and fascinating UFO sightings. It retells and reconstructs incidents from all over the world by seeking out first-hand eye-witnesses and listening to their accounts. With the help of a panel of aviation, military and scientific experts, all the evidence is thoroughly examined.
Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
When Susan Powell vanishes without a trace, her husband claims to have no idea what happened. But many feel he may have had a hand in her disappearance. As her family searches for answers, the tale takes a tragic turn that no one sees coming.
The New York Times Presents
TVMA • News, News Magazine • TV Series (2020)
The New York Times Presents is a series of standalone documentaries representing the unparalleled journalism and insight of The New York Times, bringing viewers close to the essential stories of our time.
Investigations by Vice
TVMA • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2019)
From the award-winning producers and correspondents at VICE News, Investigations by VICE features stories told through a distinct reporting lens, immersive narratives and fresh perspectives on the important -- and sometimes controversial -- issues defining today’s culture.
When Sharks Attack
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2018)
From the coast of America to the exotic beaches around the world, the number of reported shark attacks has increased in the last half century. Many attacks are appearing in new and surprising places.
Turning Point
News • TV Series (2020)
ABC News aims to find out if America has reached a turning point with a series of reports examining the racial reckoning sweeping the nation and whether it leads to lasting reconciliation.
Celebrating John Lewis: Civil Rights Icon
News, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Funeral service for Rep. John Lewis held in Atlanta: President Barack Obama delivers the eulogy; Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were among the attendees.
Eddie Griffin: E-Niggma
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Griffin's fiery storytelling canvasses his 30-plus year comedy career.
Vets Saving Pets
TVG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
At the Emergency Veterinary Trauma Center in Toronto, one of the busiest animal care facilities in Canada, veterinary professionals work together tirelessly to save the lives of animals in need of urgent medical care.
Axios
TV14 • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2018)
From the media company Axios comes this news/documentary series that looks at the week ahead in politics, business and technology.
Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Celeste Barber explains the story behind some of her most famous parodies.
Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny!
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Lavell Crawford is back and he's funnier and skinnier than ever.
Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
A silver screen icon vanishes in open water on a cold November day in 1981. What happened to Natalie Wood on the fateful day she disappears from the yacht she's staying on off Catalina Island with Robert Wagner? In Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery
SCB: Stevenson vs. Fonfara I
TV14 • Boxing, Sports • TV Series (2014)
Champion Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara. Classic fight.
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story with Robin Roberts
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Paige Winter's journey and rehabilitation after her harrowing shark attack; featuring never-before-seen interviews and footage.
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam - Live from Orlando
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Superstar Shaquille O'Neal showcases today's top comics live from Orlando.
Truth and Lies: Watergate
Documentaries, History • TV Series (2017)
Exclusive interviews, photos and footage related to the Nixon Watergate scandal.
Your Voice, Your Vote: Election 2020 - A Special Edition of 20/20
News • TV Series (2020)
ABC News' powerhouse political team reports on the latest developments of the presidential race and the battleground states.
Robin Roberts Thrivership Awards
Award Shows & Events, News • TV Series (2020)
The “Thriver Thursday” series, which spotlights people who have overcome challenges and inspired others in the process, will celebrate those who have shown great courage in this difficult year.
The Putin Interviews
TVPG • Documentaries, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2017)
Oliver Stone was granted unprecedented access to Vladimir Putin during more than a dozen interviews, with no topic off-limits. This four-part documentary series provides intimate insight into the enigmatic Russian president.
Tim & Eric's Bedtime Stories
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Tim and Eric return to Adult Swim in Tim and Eric’s Bedtime Stories, an anthology series where every episode offers a unique tale - each one as dark, horrifying, perverse, insane, and hilarious as the next.
Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2017)
Dr. Craig O'Connell goes to the Bass Strait for sawsharks; Victoria Elena Vasquez and Dr. David Ebert go into deep water in Tokyo Bay to find the goblin shark; they also find ghost sharks, frilled sharks, and the amazing luminescent lantern shark.
Sword Art Online Alternative "Gun Gale Online"
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She quickly discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), and is soon known as the “Pink Devil.” Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle.
Scrambled Eggs
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
How The Beatles song 'Yesterday' came to be.
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
A quick preview of the HBO comedy special 'Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It.'
Andy & the Donald
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
In 1984, Andy Warhol confronts Donald Trump about an outstanding payment.
The Weekly
TVMA • News, News Magazine • TV Series (2019)
The Weekly brings the unparalleled journalism of The New York Times to the screen for the first time. Each half-hour episode features a Times journalist investigating one of the most pressing issues of the day. With more than 1,550 journalists scattered across 160 countries, the Times produces 2,500 stories a week– investigative reports, political scoops, cultural dispatches. And each week, The Weekly chooses to tell one of these stories in a visual and unforgettable way.
Bleak House Guest
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Hans Christian Andersen's unexpected visit to his idol Charles Dickens.
Chris Farley: Anything for a Laugh
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
In his all-too-brief career, Chris Farley connected viscerally with audiences, creating hilarious characters that have stood the test of time. Beginning in the Midwest, Farley moved his way through the Chicago improv and sketch comedy scene at IO and Second City. He broke through as a cast member of Saturday Night Live and later starred in several iconic big screen comedies. However, behind the over-the-top stage presence were insecurities that were deeply tied to his addictive personality. We'll examine Farley's tragically short life, both the amped-up force of nature in front of the camera and shy, childlike figure people knew behind the scenes. The two-hour special will utilize rare personal photos and videos, and feature new interviews with John Goodman, Al Franken, Kevin Nealon, Tom Arnold, Bobby Moynihan, Joel Murray, Kevin Farley, Brian Stack, Holly Wortell and Fred Wolf.
ATS with Kobe Bryant
Sports, Basketball • TV Series (2020)
"All the Smoke" podcast episode features an in-depth interview with former NBA player Kobe Bryant; in one of his final interviews, Bryant opens up about his life after retirement from basketball, fatherhood and the biggest misconceptions about him.
Puppies vs. the World
TVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2017)
For a puppy, it’s a big, brand-new world out there, full of obstacles, setbacks and amazing new experiences. And every new challenge is an opportunity for an ahh-inspiring, uproarious misadventure. Using comical user-generated clips, professional footage and fascinating factoids about puppy development, this endearing, hilarious, and informative new show highlights puppies trying to do the simplest tasks – drink water, climb stairs, escape the clutches of a toddler – all with varying degrees of success. Because when you’re a puppy, it’s you vs. the world.
Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2018)
Bill Maher takes a break from his Real Time schedule to perform in his 11th HBO stand-up special--LIVE from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Madonna & Basquiat
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Madonna's influential relationship with Jean-Michel Basquiat.
Mo'Nique & Friends: Live from Atlanta
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Comedy legend Mo'Nique hosts an amazing night of comedy.
ABC News Specials
TV14 • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2006)
ABC News delivers breaking news from around the globe and the nation, exclusive interviews with world leaders, celebrities, and the infamous characters that define our life and times.
The Republican National Convention -- Your Voice/Your Vote 2020
News, Political • TV Series (2020)
The 2020 Republican National Convention features appearances by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump.
The Democratic National Convention -- Your Voice/Your Vote 2020
News, Political • TV Series (2020)
George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis lead coverage of the election year event during which delegates select the party's nominees for president and vice president.
The Longest War
TVMA • Documentaries, Military & War • TV Series (2020)
The human stories behind America's involvement in Afghanistan
Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know
Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2018)
The band's story is told through seven of their albums.
Between the World and Me
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
The special will include powerful readings from Ta-Nehisi Coates' book, it will also incorporate documentary footage from the actors' home life, archival footage, and animation.
ABC News Exclusive: Mary Trump Interview with George Stephanopoulos
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Mary Trump speaks exclusively to ABC News about President Trump for the first time since the publication of her explosive new book.
Cannibal Sharks
TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
From mysterious severed heads in Australia, to the Sand Tiger pups that attack each other in the womb, prepare for a fascinating journey in to the world of Cannibal Sharks.
Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season
TV14 • Documentaries, Skiing • TV Series (2019)
This film follows skiing legend Lindsey Vonn as she attempts to break the record for most World Cup wins.
2021 FOX Winter Preview
Award Shows & Events, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
A look at the new and returning shows; Mayim Bialik, Craig Robinson and Curt Menefee host.
American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Acclaimed filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi captures a snapshot of The United States of America as the country faces a pandemic, a presidential election and a costly financial collapse.
David Bowie Finding Fame
Biography, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The formative years of Bowie that led to him becoming a global icon.
Apollo: Back to the Moon
TVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
Relive the Apollo program from the disaster of Apollo 1 to the triumph of Apollo 8.
Country Strong 2020: Countdown to the CMA Awards -- An ABC News Special
Award Shows & Events, Music • TV Series (2020)
Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and more of country's biggest stars share how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them and the country music industry.
Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl II
Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
It's the biggest event on all fours! PUPPY BOWL brings viewers a loveable lineup of barking beagles, spunky spaniels and everything in between. With a Kitten Halftime Show, hamsters, chicks and more special animal guests, the big game is sure to be a tail-wagger!
Puppy Bowl
TVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2014)
It's the biggest event on all fours! PUPPY BOWL brings viewers a loveable lineup of barking beagles, spunky spaniels and everything in between. With a Kitten Halftime Show, hamsters, chicks and more special animal guests, the big game is sure to be a tail-wagger!
The Year: 2020
News, News Magazine • TV Series (2020)
A look back at the events that defined the last 12 months, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election, as well as pop culture trends and other highlights.
$ellebrity: The Go-To Girls - A Special Edition of 20/20
Biography, News • TV Series (2020)
A look at what it takes to make a superstar and how three of the top celebrities of the 2000s -- Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian West -- became successful businesswomen and paved the way for a whole new era of celebrity.
Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour
TVPG • Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2020)
Shakira celebrates her triumphant return to the stage in 2018 with a concert film documenting her acclaimed El Dorado World Tour.
Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King
News • TV Series (2020)
An ABC News special examines his career, from playing Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, to T'Challa in "Black Panther." His influence was felt far beyond Hollywood, all the way to the White House.
Forecast Shark Attack
TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2019)
Join marine biologist Greg Skomal and meteorologist Joe Merchant as they test Joe’s theory of how shark attacks can be as predictable as the weather.
