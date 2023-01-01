1 season available (1 episode)

Our Barbara -- A Special Edition of 20/20Our Barbara -- A Special Edition of 20/20

A look back at the life and legacy of pioneering TV journalist Barbara Walters, whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting.more

A look back at the life and legacy of pioneering TV journalist Ba...More

BiographyNewsNews MagazineTV Series2023
  • hd

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Our Barbara -- A Special Edition of 20/20

A look back at the life and legacy of pioneering TV journalist Barbara Walters, whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting.

BiographyNewsNews MagazineTV Series2023
  • hd

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