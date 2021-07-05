They've laughed, cried and danced together for most of their lives. Now, in a rare interview former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn share their 75th wedding anniversary with the world.more
They've laughed, cried and danced together for most of their live...More
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They've laughed, cried and danced together for most of their lives. Now, in a rare interview former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn share their 75th wedding anniversary with the world.
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Love & Service: The Carter Story
They've laughed, cried and danced together for most of their lives. Now, in a rare interview former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn share their 75th wedding anniversary with the world.