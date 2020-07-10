“The New York Times Presents” is a series of standalone documentaries representing the unparalleled journalism and insight of The New York Times, bringing viewers close to the essential stories of our time. With more than 1,550 journalists reporting from 160 countries, The Times publishes 250 stories a day including investigative reports, political scoops and cultural dispatches. Each documentary features investigative reporting on some of the most pressing issues of our society in a visual and unforgettable way.more
“The New York Times Presents” is a series of standalone documenta...More
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“The New York Times Presents” is a series of standalone documentaries representing the unparalleled journalism and insight of The New York Times, bringing viewers close to the essential stories of our time. With more than 1,550 journalists reporting from 160 countries, The Times publishes 250 stories a day including investigative reports, political scoops and cultural dispatches. Each documentary features investigative reporting on some of the most pressing issues of our society in a visual and unforgettable way.
About this Show
The New York Times Presents
“The New York Times Presents” is a series of standalone documentaries representing the unparalleled journalism and insight of The New York Times, bringing viewers close to the essential stories of our time. With more than 1,550 journalists reporting from 160 countries, The Times publishes 250 stories a day including investigative reports, political scoops and cultural dispatches. Each documentary features investigative reporting on some of the most pressing issues of our society in a visual and unforgettable way.