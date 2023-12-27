1 season available (1 episode)

The Year: 2023The Year: 2023

Celebrities, comedians, newsmakers and the ABC News team look back on the biggest news and pop culture moments of 2023 in this annual special.more

Celebrities, comedians, newsmakers and the ABC News team look bac...More

Starring: Robin Roberts

NewsTV Series2023
  • hd

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The Year: 2023 - Trailer

About this Show

The Year: 2023

Celebrities, comedians, newsmakers and the ABC News team look back on the biggest news and pop culture moments of 2023 in this annual special.

Starring: Robin Roberts

NewsTV Series2023
  • hd

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