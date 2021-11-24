Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

City of Angels | City of DeathCity of Angels | City of Death

City of Angels | City of Death, a new six-part ABC News documentary series, tells the incredible true-crime story of a fascinating era. From the mid-1970’s through the mid-1980’s, over twenty serial killers terrorized Los Angeles. And a group of dedicated detectives — members of the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division — hunted them down. Hunted them all down. This is a story that has never been told before: how a small band of law enforcement heroes juggled multiple serial killer investigations at the same time, and — before the advent of DNA technology — had only the tried-and-true “shoe leather” methods to track down and catch the most diabolical criminals in California history. From the Hillside Strangler to the Freeway Killer, from the Skid Row Stabber to the Tool Box Killers, from the Dating Game Killer to the Sunset Strip Killers… evil was everywhere. But so were the hard charging detectives who worked around the clock to catch them. City of Angels | City of Death will tell their amazing stories in their own words.more

City of Angels | City of Death, a new six-part ABC News documenta...More

TV14DocumentariesNewsTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da

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About this Show

City of Angels | City of Death

City of Angels | City of Death, a new six-part ABC News documentary series, tells the incredible true-crime story of a fascinating era. From the mid-1970’s through the mid-1980’s, over twenty serial killers terrorized Los Angeles. And a group of dedicated detectives — members of the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division — hunted them down. Hunted them all down. This is a story that has never been told before: how a small band of law enforcement heroes juggled multiple serial killer investigations at the same time, and — before the advent of DNA technology — had only the tried-and-true “shoe leather” methods to track down and catch the most diabolical criminals in California history. From the Hillside Strangler to the Freeway Killer, from the Skid Row Stabber to the Tool Box Killers, from the Dating Game Killer to the Sunset Strip Killers… evil was everywhere. But so were the hard charging detectives who worked around the clock to catch them. City of Angels | City of Death will tell their amazing stories in their own words.

TV14DocumentariesNewsTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da

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