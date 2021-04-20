A journey across the globe with ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee focused on what the world can do this Earth Day to help slow the climate emergency -- through a series of unique interviews and exclusive access, Ginger shows it never is too late to make a difference.more
A journey across the globe with ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ging...More
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A journey across the globe with ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee focused on what the world can do this Earth Day to help slow the climate emergency -- through a series of unique interviews and exclusive access, Ginger shows it never is too late to make a difference.
About this Show
It's Not Too Late: Earth Day Special
A journey across the globe with ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee focused on what the world can do this Earth Day to help slow the climate emergency -- through a series of unique interviews and exclusive access, Ginger shows it never is too late to make a difference.