ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.

Kids TV

Live Action
K.C. Undercover
TVY7 • Kids, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
High school student K.C. Cooper goes undercover as the government's newest secret agent! With her spy family by her side, her wits, and arsenal of gadgets, she's ready for any covert operation, or homework assignment. Join K.C. as she learns that growing up in a family of spies means sharing every mission.
Drake & Josh
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
While Drake is laid back and goes with the flow, Josh lives strictly by the rules! But when Josh's dad and Drake's mom get married, these two totally opposite boys become stepbrothers!
Find Me in Paris
Find Me in Paris
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2018)
When Lena Grisky, a Russian Princess and student at the Paris Opera Ballet School accidentally time travels to present day, she must quickly adapt if she hopes to keep her secret and hide from the dangerous Time Collectors.
The Thundermans
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
The Thundermans are just like any other American family, but they're superheroes! Watch this super family battle some serious sibling rivalry and eventually work together to use their extraordinary powers to create an ordinary life!
First Day
First Day
Family, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
It’s Hannah Bradford’s first year of middle school. As a transgender girl, Hannah not only has to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school, but find the courage to live as her most authentic self.
Utopia Falls
Utopia Falls
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2020)
In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.
Endlings
Endlings
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
The year is 2041; Julia (Kamaia Fairburn), Johnny (Edison Grant), Tabby (Michela Luci), and Finn (Cale Thomas Ferrin) continue to help their extraterrestrial friend Ling save fantastical endlings. With the aid of their foster father Mr. Leopold (Neil Crone) and animal activist Dr. Abiona Maina (Oyin Oladejo), the group is getting closer to retrieving the remaining ‘last of its kind’ creatures and completing their mission. But when Ling accidentally shows Tabby a vision of their quest failing, the team learns that Ling’s powers don’t just allow the alien access to their pasts but also their futures. This glimpse of what’s to come reveals Infinitum CEO Tresa Hewes (Lisa Ryder), who has been tracking them for her own illusive reasons, capturing Ling and tearing their foster family apart. Together, the group makes the choice to confront the pain of their pasts in order to change their futures and save Ling. This decision to fight fate, kicks off a season of high-octane adventure where four wounded teens must learn to let their hopes, not their hurts, shape the future.
Holly Hobbie
Holly Hobbie
TVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
Holly Hobbie might appear to be just a young farm girl living in small-town U.S.A, but on the inside, she’s a hero for our time. Now that Holly’s hit her teens, helping others is more complicated than it looks. From saving her grandma’s café, to supporting her bestie and navigating young love, Holly may save the world someday, but she’s going to start with her own small town.
School of Rock
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Inspired by the hit movie, SCHOOL OF ROCK follows a group of unconventional and over-achieving students at a prestigious prep school, and the down-on-his-luck musician who teaches them to play and love rock 'n roll.
Every Witch Way
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Upon moving to her new home in Miami, strange things start happening to Emma as she meets her new crush, Daniel, and her new enemy, Maddie. Things get even trickier after she discovers she's a witch with magical powers!
Big Time Rush
TVG • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2012)
Get set for one extraordinary journey with four best friends from Minnesota, unexpectedly thrown into the glamorous, celebrity-fueled L.A. pop music scene, as they discover the importance of brotherhood, hard work and what it takes to make it big time.
The Royal Diaries
Drama, Kids • TV Series (2000)
The Royal Diaries offer a fictional look into the lives of young royal girls throughout history. The hopes and dreams, trials and tribulations of the time periods are captured by each young woman’s unique voice.
Dear America
Family, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Based on the best-selling Scholastic books; Dear America features the rich and spirited stories of fictional teenage women at various turning points in American history. The hopes and dreams, trials and tribulations of a time period are captured by each young woman’s unique voice.
Big Top Academy
TVY • Drama, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Imagine a school where every day you get to learn cool acrobatics, test your strength and flexibility, clown around, and sing your heart out! Add to that intriguing mysteries, a book filled with circus secrets, and an amulet with unknown powers and unforeseen consequences and you have BIG TOP ACADEMY.
Animation
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
We Bare Bears
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
The Amazing World of Gumball
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
ThunderCats (1985)
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1985)
ThunderCats (2011)
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2011)
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Pinky, Elmyra & The Brain
TVY7 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (1998)
Curious George
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Doc McStuffins
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Madagascar: A Little Wild
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Sheriff Callie's Wild West
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Animaniacs (1993)
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1993)
Ben 10: Omniverse
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Clarence
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Educational
Best Animal Friends
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
First Taste Of Freedom
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Comeback Kids
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Reunited
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Rescued
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Adoption Day
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Blippi
Kids • TV Series (2016)
Dear America
Family, Drama • TV Series (1999)
The Royal Diaries
Drama, Kids • TV Series (2000)
EvanTubeHD Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2015)
HobbyKidsTV Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2019)
Jason Vlogs Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2019)
JillianTubeHD Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2016)
Karina Garcia Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2017)
KidCity Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2017)
MarMar Land Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2020)
Onyx Family Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2017)
Morphle
TVG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Stop, Breathe & Think Kids: Mindful Games
TVY • Kids, Animation • TV Series (2017)
LeapFrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Great Shape Mystery
Animation, Family • Movie (2015)
LeapFrog: Adventures in Shapeville Park
Family, Animation • Movie (2013)
LeapFrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade
Animation, Family • Movie (2014)
LeapFrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team
Animation, Family • Movie (2014)
LeapFrog: Phonics Farm
Animation, Family • Movie (2011)
Sophie La Girafe
TVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2017)
Scratch Garden Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2020)
LeapFrog: Numberland
Animation, Family • Movie (2012)
LeapFrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers
Animation, Family • Movie (2015)
LeapFrog: The Magnificent Museum of Opposite Words
Animation, Family • Movie (2013)
MythBusters Jr.
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Doc McStuffins
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
MasterChef Junior
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2013)
Curious George
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Doozers
TVY • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Dot
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Ryan's World Specials presented by pocket.watch
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2019)
BabyRiki
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Little Baby Bum
TVY • Animation, Family • TV Series (2017)
Popular
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
Teen Titans Go!
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
The Amazing World of Gumball
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Regular Show
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Blippi
Kids • TV Series (2016)
She-Ra: Princess of Power
TVY7 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (1985)
CoComelon
Kids • TV Series (2020)
Drake & Josh
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
The Thundermans
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Doc McStuffins
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Gravity Falls
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Rugrats
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (1991)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TVY7 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Curious George
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Ryan's World Specials presented by pocket.watch
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2019)
Hey Arnold!
TVY • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
Chowder
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Madagascar: A Little Wild
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Sonic Boom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Animaniacs
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1998)
Clarence
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Big Time Rush
TVG • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2012)
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Animaniacs (1993)
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1993)
K.C. Undercover
TVY7 • Kids, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Little Baby Bum
TVY • Animation, Family • TV Series (2017)
We Bare Bears
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Star vs. The Forces of Evil
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends
TVG • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
Uncle Grandpa
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Trolls: TrollsTopia
TVY7 • Family, Kids • TV Series (2020)
Rabbids Invasion
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Ben 10 (2005)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
The Hardy Boys
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
Unikitty
TVY7 • Action, Family • TV Series (2017)
Sheriff Callie's Wild West
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Steven Spielberg Presents: Tiny Toon Adventures
TVG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1990)
ThunderCats (1985)
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1985)
The Dude Perfect Show
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2016)
The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Pinky & The Brain
TVY7 • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (1995)
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Yu-Gi-Oh!
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Pokémon the Series: XY
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Ben 10: Omniverse
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic
TVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2010)
Endlings
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
Chuggington
TVY • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2010)
Morphle
TVG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Ruff Ruff, Tweet and Dave
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2015)
pocket.watch HobbyKidsTV Ultimate mishmash
TVG • Kids • TV Series (2018)
Wander Over Yonder
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Every Witch Way
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Pokémon the Series: XYZ
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
KidCity Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2017)
Zeke and Luther
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Pickle and Peanut
TVY7 • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2015)
Miles From Tomorrowland
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
School of Rock
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Rescued
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
pocket.watch EvanTubeHD Ultimate mishmash
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
Molang
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Digimon Adventure
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1999)
ThunderCats (2011)
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Jason Vlogs Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2019)
Over the Garden Wall
TVPG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
A-Z
Adoption Day
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
The Amazing World of Gumball
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Animaniacs
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Animaniacs (1993)
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1993)
Astro Boy
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2003)
Attaway General
Teen, Kids • TV Series (2020)
BabyRiki
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Ben 10 (2005)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Ben 10: Omniverse
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Best Animal Friends
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Big Time Rush
TVG • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2012)
Big Top Academy
TVY • Drama, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Blippi
Kids • TV Series (2016)
Boonie Bears: Spring into Action
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2018)
The Bravest Knight
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2019)
The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived
TVY7 • LGBTQ+, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Chicken Girls
Drama, Teen • TV Series (2017)
Chowder
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Chuggington
TVY • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2010)
Clarence
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Classical Baby
TVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2005)
CoComelon
Kids • TV Series (2020)
Comeback Kids
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Curious George
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Dear America
Family, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Digimon Adventure
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1999)
Doc McStuffins
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Doctora Juguetes
TVY • Latino, Kids • TV Series (2012)
Doozers
TVY • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Doozers en Español
TVY • Latino, Kids • TV Series (2013)
Dot
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Drake & Josh
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
The Dude Perfect Show
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2016)
El Perro y El Gato
TVY7 • Family, Latino • TV Series (2006)
Endlings
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
Esme and Roy
TV14 • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2018)
EvanTubeHD Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2015)
Every Witch Way
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Extreme Ghostbusters
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1997)
Extreme Ghostbusters en Español
TVY7 • Animation, Kids • TV Series (1997)
Felix the Cat Saves Christmas
Award Shows & Events, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Find Me in Paris
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2018)
First Day
Family, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
First Taste Of Freedom
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends
TVG • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
Future-Worm!
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Gravity Falls
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
The Hardy Boys
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
Harvey Beaks
TVY7 • Family, Animation • TV Series (2015)
HBO Storybook Musicals
TVY7 • Family, Animation • TV Series (1987)
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
TVY7 • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (1983)
Hey Arnold!
TVY • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
HobbyKids Adventures by pocket.watch
TVG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
HobbyKidsTV Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2019)
Holly Hobbie
TVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Hunter Street
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
I Am Frankie
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
TVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Jason Vlogs Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2019)
Jillian's Mystery Craft Box by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2020)
JillianTubeHD Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2016)
Jorge el Curioso
TVG • Latino, Animation • TV Series (2006)
The Jungle Bunch
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
K.C. Undercover
TVY7 • Kids, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Karina Garcia Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2017)
Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
KidCity Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2017)
Little Baby Bum
TVY • Animation, Family • TV Series (2017)

ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE

Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on