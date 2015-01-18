High school student K.C. Cooper goes undercover as the government's newest secret agent! With her spy family by her side, her wits, and arsenal of gadgets, she's ready for any covert operation, or homework assignment. Join K.C. as she learns that growing up in a family of spies means sharing every mission.
Drake & Josh
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
While Drake is laid back and goes with the flow, Josh lives strictly by the rules! But when Josh's dad and Drake's mom get married, these two totally opposite boys become stepbrothers!
Find Me in Paris
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2018)
When Lena Grisky, a Russian Princess and student at the Paris Opera Ballet School accidentally time travels to present day, she must quickly adapt if she hopes to keep her secret and hide from the dangerous Time Collectors.
The Thundermans
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
The Thundermans are just like any other American family, but they're superheroes! Watch this super family battle some serious sibling rivalry and eventually work together to use their extraordinary powers to create an ordinary life!
First Day
Family, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
It’s Hannah Bradford’s first year of middle school. As a transgender girl, Hannah not only has to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school, but find the courage to live as her most authentic self.
Utopia Falls
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2020)
In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.
Endlings
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
The year is 2041; Julia (Kamaia Fairburn), Johnny (Edison Grant), Tabby (Michela Luci), and Finn (Cale Thomas Ferrin) continue to help their extraterrestrial friend Ling save fantastical endlings. With the aid of their foster father Mr. Leopold (Neil Crone) and animal activist Dr. Abiona Maina (Oyin Oladejo), the group is getting closer to retrieving the remaining ‘last of its kind’ creatures and completing their mission. But when Ling accidentally shows Tabby a vision of their quest failing, the team learns that Ling’s powers don’t just allow the alien access to their pasts but also their futures. This glimpse of what’s to come reveals Infinitum CEO Tresa Hewes (Lisa Ryder), who has been tracking them for her own illusive reasons, capturing Ling and tearing their foster family apart. Together, the group makes the choice to confront the pain of their pasts in order to change their futures and save Ling. This decision to fight fate, kicks off a season of high-octane adventure where four wounded teens must learn to let their hopes, not their hurts, shape the future.
Holly Hobbie
TVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
Holly Hobbie might appear to be just a young farm girl living in small-town U.S.A, but on the inside, she’s a hero for our time. Now that Holly’s hit her teens, helping others is more complicated than it looks. From saving her grandma’s café, to supporting her bestie and navigating young love, Holly may save the world someday, but she’s going to start with her own small town.
School of Rock
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Inspired by the hit movie, SCHOOL OF ROCK follows a group of unconventional and over-achieving students at a prestigious prep school, and the down-on-his-luck musician who teaches them to play and love rock 'n roll.
Every Witch Way
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Upon moving to her new home in Miami, strange things start happening to Emma as she meets her new crush, Daniel, and her new enemy, Maddie. Things get even trickier after she discovers she's a witch with magical powers!
Big Time Rush
TVG • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2012)
Get set for one extraordinary journey with four best friends from Minnesota, unexpectedly thrown into the glamorous, celebrity-fueled L.A. pop music scene, as they discover the importance of brotherhood, hard work and what it takes to make it big time.
The Royal Diaries
Drama, Kids • TV Series (2000)
The Royal Diaries offer a fictional look into the lives of young royal girls throughout history. The hopes and dreams, trials and tribulations of the time periods are captured by each young woman’s unique voice.
Dear America
Family, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Based on the best-selling Scholastic books; Dear America features the rich and spirited stories of fictional teenage women at various turning points in American history. The hopes and dreams, trials and tribulations of a time period are captured by each young woman’s unique voice.
Big Top Academy
TVY • Drama, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Imagine a school where every day you get to learn cool acrobatics, test your strength and flexibility, clown around, and sing your heart out! Add to that intriguing mysteries, a book filled with circus secrets, and an amulet with unknown powers and unforeseen consequences and you have BIG TOP ACADEMY.
