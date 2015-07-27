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Kids TV

Animation
We Bare BearsWe Bare Bears
We Bare Bears is a comedy about three bear siblings named Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear. Each episode follows their awkward attempts at integrating with the human world in the San Francisco Bay Area, whether they're looking for food, trying to make human friends or scheming to become Internet famous. Whatever the situation, it's obvious that being a bear in the civilized, modern world is tough but at least they have each other!
TVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
Steven UniverseSteven Universe
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
ThunderCats (1985)ThunderCats (1985)
From beyond any known galaxy, bringing with them the laws and ideals of their green planet, Thundera, come the ThunderCats!
TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1985)
ThunderCats (2011)ThunderCats (2011)
ThunderCats, ho! Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) is reimagining the 1980s animated action classic in an all-new animated series combining swords and science and boasting ferocious battles with the highest of stakes.
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Curious GeorgeCurious George
For nearly 65 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Now George is ready for his next big adventure! Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H.A. Rey, the series expands George’s world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math, and engineering in the world around them.
TVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Justice LeagueJustice League
The world's greatest superheroes join forces as the Justice League to battle powerful supervillains, supernatural creatures and evil entities determined to take over the world and destroy the League.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Madagascar: A Little WildMadagascar: A Little Wild
Wrapped up in the endearing humor and physical comedy that made the Madagascar movies so popular, Madagascar: A Little Wild is a CG, musical comedy series featuring Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman as young residents of a rescue habitat in the Central Park Zoo. Like everybody who lands in New York, these kids have big dreams and big plans. The series celebrates being yourself, never giving up, and pursuing your dreams with abandon, no matter the size.
TVY • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
ClarenceClarence
Clarence finds something amazing in just about everything. Discover the best that life has to offer--epic pinecone wars, backyard tree forts and the secret worlds beyond milk cartons--all through the eyes of Clarence and his friends, the unpredictable Sumo and overly-cautious Jeff.
TVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Popular
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
The Wonderfully Weird World of GumballTVPG • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing FriendsTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
We Bare BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
ClarenceTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
ChowderTVY7 • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Tyler & Snowi Escape BuddiesTVG • Animation, Kids • TV Series
Regular Show: The Lost TapesTVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2026)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Tiny Toons LooniversityTVPG • Action, Kids • TV Series (2023)
SuperKittiesTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2023)
That's So RavenTVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
BlippiTVG • Kids • TV Series (2016)
Steven Universe: FutureTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2019)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
The JetsonsTVPG • Animation and Cartoons, Cartoons • TV Series (1962)
Collins Key ClassicsTVG • Kids • TV Series
AnimaniacsTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Yu-Gi-Oh!TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
LankyBox Ultimate MishmashTVG • Kids • TV Series (2023)
Total DramaramaTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2018)
Uncle GrandpaTVPG • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
BatwheelsTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)
BUNK'DTVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Topper Guild Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
KiffTVY7 • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Madagascar: A Little WildTVY • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Sofia the FirstTVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Zhong Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2026)
FirebudsTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Ryan's World SpecialsTVG • Kids, Family • TV Series (2019)
MeekahTVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Matthew Beem Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
ThunderCats (1985)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1985)
Blippi WondersTVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2022)
Kids Diana Show Ultimate mishmashKids • TV Series (2021)
KidCity Ultimate mishmashTVG • Kids • TV Series (2023)
Barney's WorldTVY • Kids, Animation • TV Series (2024)
Fancy NancyTVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
T.O.T.S.TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2019)
The Gumball ChroniclesAnimation, Kids • TV Series (2020)
Sesame StreetTVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (1969)
The Amazing World of Gumball: Darwin's YearbookTVY7 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Brave Wilderness Creator EssentialsTVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series
You're Called What?!TVG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)
We Baby BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Baking Championship: Next GenTVG • Competition, Lifestyle • TV Series (2025)
Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little MermaidTVY • Kids, Action • TV Series (2024)
Total Drama IslandTVPG • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Trolls: TrollsTopiaTVY7 • Family, Kids • TV Series (2020)
MorphleTVG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2019)
Bugs Bunny BuildersTVY • Kids • TV Series (2022)
The Besties in Spooky SleepoverTVPG • Kids • TV Series (2025)
Rabbit HoleTVPG • Teen, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Toys and Colors Ultimate mishmashKids • TV Series (2023)
Denis Ultimate mishmashKids • TV Series (2023)
Care Bears: Unlock the MagicTVY7 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Little Angel: Baby John's PlaytimeKids • TV Series (2024)
A-Z
Abominable and the Invisible CityTVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Abominable y la ciudad invisibleSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
The Amazing World of Gumball: Darwin's YearbookTVY7 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
AnimaniacsTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Baking Championship: Next GenTVG • Competition, Lifestyle • TV Series (2025)
Ballpark Blast! The Series presented by MLB and pocket.watchBaseball, Kids • TV Series (2025)
BananyaTVY7 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Barney's WorldTVY • Kids, Animation • TV Series (2024)
The BatmanTVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Batman BeyondTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Batman: The Animated SeriesTVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (1992)
Batman: The Brave and the BoldTVY7 • Kids, Fantasy • TV Series (2008)
BatwheelsTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)
BecomingTVG • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2014)
The Besties in Spooky SleepoverTVPG • Kids • TV Series (2025)
Beyblade Burst QuadStrikeTVY7 • Action, Anime • TV Series (2016)
Beyblade XTVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Big City GreensTVG • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Big Words for Little...TVG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
BlippiTVG • Kids • TV Series (2016)
Blippi & Meekah's Game ShowTVY • Kids, Game Shows • TV Series (2023)
Blippi Magical Disney AdventuresTVY • Kids • TV Series (2025)
Blippi WondersTVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2022)
Blippi's Ultimate PlaydatesKids • TV Series (2025)
Blippi's Vroom Vroom Vehicle ShowKids • TV Series (2024)
Blippi: The Ultimate Road TripKids • TV Series (2025)
Blue Planet IITVG • Animals & Nature, Kids • TV Series (2018)
Brave Wilderness Creator EssentialsTVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
The Bravest Knight Who Ever LivedTVY7 • LGBTQ+, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Bugs Bunny BuildersTVY • Kids • TV Series (2022)
Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat TimeTVY • Kids • TV Series (2023)
BUNK'DTVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Care Bears: Unlock the MagicTVY7 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic SpecialsTVY • Kids • TV Series (2024)
Cartoonito ShortsTVY • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
ChowderTVY7 • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Christmas Cookie ChallengeTVPG • Lifestyle, Reality • TV Series (2015)
ClarenceTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Classical BabyTVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2005)
Cleopatra en el EspacioSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Cleopatra in SpaceTVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Collins Key ClassicsTVG • Kids • TV Series
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Dangie Bros Extreme EssentialsTVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2023)
Daniel LaBelle: Full Body FunnyTVG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2025)
Davey & Jonesie's LockerTVPG • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
Denis Ultimate mishmashKids • TV Series (2023)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Digimon FusionFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little MermaidTVY • Kids, Action • TV Series (2024)
Dragon StrikerTVY7-FV • Kids, Action • TV Series (2026)
Dragones: Los nueve reinosSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Dragons: The Nine RealmsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Dylan's Playtime AdventuresTVY • Kids • TV Series (2025)
E.B. White's Charlotte's WebTVG • Kids • TV Series (2025)
El Perro y El GatoTVY7 • Latino, Family • TV Series (2006)
El Árbol Familiar de los CroodsSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Elena of AvalorTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Equipo del TerrorTVPG • Teen, Spanish • TV Series (2023)
The Famous FiveKids, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Fancy NancyTVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
FirebudsTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)

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