Chip and Jo are back with new ideas for turning outdated homes into jaw-dropping, innovative living spaces. Having expanded their business (and their family), the Gaineses now juggle more while renovating, which keeps things unpredictable.more
Chip and Jo are back with new ideas for turning outdated homes in...More
Starring: Chip GainesJoanna Gaines
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Chip and Jo are back with new ideas for turning outdated homes into jaw-dropping, innovative living spaces. Having expanded their business (and their family), the Gaineses now juggle more while renovating, which keeps things unpredictable.
Starring: Chip GainesJoanna Gaines
About this Show
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Chip and Jo are back with new ideas for turning outdated homes into jaw-dropping, innovative living spaces. Having expanded their business (and their family), the Gaineses now juggle more while renovating, which keeps things unpredictable.
Starring: Chip GainesJoanna Gaines