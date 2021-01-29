1 season available (9 episodes)

Fixer Upper: Welcome HomeFixer Upper: Welcome Home

Chip and Jo are back with new ideas for turning outdated homes into jaw-dropping, innovative living spaces. Having expanded their business (and their family), the Gaineses now juggle more while renovating, which keeps things unpredictable.more

Chip and Jo are back with new ideas for turning outdated homes in...More

Starring: Chip GainesJoanna Gaines

TVGLifestyleRealityLifestyle & CultureHome & GardenTV Series2021
  • hd

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EpisodesMore Fixer UpperDetails
Fixer UpperTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Fixer Upper: Welcome HomeTVG • Lifestyle, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Fixer Upper: The CastleTVG • Lifestyle, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Fixer Upper: The HotelTVG • Lifestyle, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Fixer Upper: The LakehouseTVG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2024)

About this Show

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Chip and Jo are back with new ideas for turning outdated homes into jaw-dropping, innovative living spaces. Having expanded their business (and their family), the Gaineses now juggle more while renovating, which keeps things unpredictable.

Starring: Chip GainesJoanna Gaines

TVGLifestyleRealityLifestyle & CultureHome & GardenTV Series2021
  • hd

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