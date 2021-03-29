Meet Kids Diana Show: kid video superstar and every little girl's dream best friend! Together with her brother, Kids Roma Show, Diana and Roma take you along on all their family-friendly pretend play adventures, in the all new series pocket.watch Kids Diana Show Ultimate mishmash. From dress up to role play, and other silly scenarios that spark the imagination: the creative possibilities are endless with Diana: The Princess of Play!more
Meet Kids Diana Show: kid video superstar and every little girl's...More
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Meet Kids Diana Show: kid video superstar and every little girl's dream best friend! Together with her brother, Kids Roma Show, Diana and Roma take you along on all their family-friendly pretend play adventures, in the all new series pocket.watch Kids Diana Show Ultimate mishmash. From dress up to role play, and other silly scenarios that spark the imagination: the creative possibilities are endless with Diana: The Princess of Play!
About this Show
Kids Diana Show Ultimate mishmash
Meet Kids Diana Show: kid video superstar and every little girl's dream best friend! Together with her brother, Kids Roma Show, Diana and Roma take you along on all their family-friendly pretend play adventures, in the all new series pocket.watch Kids Diana Show Ultimate mishmash. From dress up to role play, and other silly scenarios that spark the imagination: the creative possibilities are endless with Diana: The Princess of Play!