About this Show
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Amazing World of Gumball revolves around the life of Gumball Watterson, a 12-year-old cat who attends middle school in the fictional city of Elmore. Accompanied by his adoptive goldfish brother and best friend Darwin, he frequently finds himself involved in various shenanigans around the city, during which he interacts with his other family members, sister Anais and parents Nicole and Richard, and an extended supporting cast of characters. With relatable themes and a unique cast of characters, The Amazing World of Gumball exemplifies the funny, amazing, sweet and optimistic side of kids’ everyday life. Injected with a good deal of humor and unpredictable nonsense, Gumball’s world reflects the modern family and everyday issues that kids understand.