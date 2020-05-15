ALL YOUR FAVORITE TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
 

History

TV for You
The GreatThe Great
EMMY® WINNING The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history. A fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter. Incorporating historical facts occasionally, the series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2020)
Though I Am an Inept VillainessThough I Am an Inept Villainess
As maidens from the Five Clans battle for the Crown Prince’s heart, jealous Keigetsu uses forbidden magic to swap bodies with the beloved Reirin. Switching places does not guarantee happiness for Keigetsu with her new body's ill health leaving her hanging on the verge of death. Meanwhile, Reirin, now wearing the face of a scorned outcast, must answer for Keigetsu’s crimes in a dangerous trial. The unlikely pair become increasingly entangled in each other’s lives and they will need to work together to survive after discovering the dark conspiracies brewing beneath the palace's genial surface. To confront the deadly threats lurking in the shadows, Reirin must embrace her new identity and defy their expectations of the court's inept villainess.
Anime, History • TV Series
The Spanish PrincessThe Spanish Princess
"The Spanish Princess" is the vivid and captivating reclaiming of Catherine of Aragon's story, which has historically been overshadowed by her infamous marriage to King Henry VIII.
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2019)
Ancient Aliens: OriginsAncient Aliens: Origins
Revisit the most compelling mysteries explored over the past 15 years of "Ancient Aliens." Experts like Giorgio Tsoukalos, David Childress, William Henry, and Jason Martell engage in conversations around Ancient Astronaut Theory in each episode.
TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2024)
The TudorsThe Tudors
The Tudors will present the rarely dramatized, tumultuous early years of King Henry VIII's nearly 40-year, omnipotent reign (1509-1547) of England. In addition to his famous female consorts, a 20+ year marriage to Catherine of Aragon and the infamous dalliance with Anne Boleyn, the series delves into Henry's most notable political relationship and the deconstruction of the Roman Catholic Church in England.
TVMA • International, British • TV Series (2007)
Forged in FireForged in Fire
Forged in Fire is a competition show pitting master weapon makers against each other. Each week, four of the best blade smiths in the country will come together to put both their skills and reputations on the line.
TVPG • Competition, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
The White Princess
In a tale of power, family, love and betrayal, "The White Princess" -- adapted from Philippa Gregory's best-selling novel of the same name -- follows up the BBC/Starz miniseries "The White Queen." It's told from the perspective of three noblewomen waging an ongoing battle for the English throne at the conclusion of the War of the Roses. Promised in marriage to the newly crowned King Henry VII in hopes that it will unite the Kingdom, Princess Elizabeth (aka Lizzie) instead resents and plots against him. She matches wits and wills with Lady Margaret Beaufort, King Henry VII's mother, each maneuvering to gain his trust. Meanwhile, Lizzie's mother, Dowager Queen Elizabeth Woodville, struggles with rumors that her long-lost son Prince Richard is alive -- forcing Elizabeth into choosing between her new Tudor husband and the boy who could be her own blood and the rightful York King.
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2017)
The Looming TowerThe Looming Tower
Based on the Pulitzer-Prize winning book, The Looming Tower traces the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda in the late 1990s and how the rivalry between the FBI and CIA during that time may have inadvertently set the path for the tragedy of 9/11. The series follows members of the I-49 Squad in New York and Alec Station in Washington, D.C., the counter-terrorism divisions of the FBI and CIA, respectively, as they travel the world fighting for ownership of information while seemingly working toward the same goal - trying to prevent an imminent attack on U.S. soil.
TVMA • Political, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Da Vinci's Demons
Eventually he becomes the most famous artist of all time -- a mythic figure in history -- but the path that forged Leonardo da Vinci's gift of superhuman genius is fraught with conflict as he searches for the truth and seeks to expose those who suppress it. He yearns for knowledge and his true calling, but the 25-year-old da Vinci is haunted by the absence of his mother and the disdain of his father; and as the ultimate free thinker in Renaissance Florence, he struggles to live within the confines of his own reality and time. A visionary -- both ostracized and celebrated for his ideas -- da Vinci begins not only to see the future, but to invent it.
TVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
History's Greatest MysteriesHistory's Greatest Mysteries
History's Greatest Mysteries is a series of investigative specials that take the world's most well-known mysteries, and challenges everything we know about them. Narrated and hosted by Laurence Fishburne.
TVPG • History, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
9/11: Escape From the Towers9/11: Escape From the Towers
Each World Trade Center tower consisted of 110 floors. Each floor has a story. In this two-hour special, survivors from two of those floors, many speaking publicly for the first time, tell their stories.
TVPG • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
9/11: Four Flights9/11: Four Flights
Four flights--American 11, United 175, American 77, and United 93--took off the morning of September 11, 2001 unaware of the life-changing events to follow and fate that would forever intertwine them.
TV14 • History, Docuseries • TV Series (2021)
Hazardous History with Henry WinklerHazardous History with Henry Winkler
Hosted by the iconic Henry Winkler, each 60-minute episode of this nostalgia-drenched series that tells the stories of the things we did for fun, for money, or out of plain boredom that you can't do anymore.
TV14 • History, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
9/11: I Was There9/11: I Was There
A unique and moving account of the day that changed the modern world. Featuring rare footage and audio, it unveils an intimate portrayal of the events of September 11 captured by ordinary people who chose to pick up their video cameras that day.
TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2011)
The UnBelievable: Encounters with Dan AykroydThe UnBelievable: Encounters with Dan Aykroyd
What happens when an ordinary day takes a truly extraordinary turn? The UnBelievable: Encounters with Dan Aykroyd dives into history's strangest brushes with the unexplained—from alleged alien abductions and cryptid sightings to haunted houses, ghostly visitors, and demonic possessions. Whether you call them impossible, paranormal, or just plain weird, these are the encounters that left witnesses rattled, investigators scratching their heads, and skeptics wondering if there might be more out there than we can explain.
TV14 • History • TV Series (2026)
Movies for You
The Woman KingPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
The Other Boleyn GirlPG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2008)
The Greatest ShowmanPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
The Testament of Ann LeeR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2025)
ApocalyptoR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
Walk the LinePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
Hidden FiguresPG • Space, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
Full Metal JacketR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1R • Drama, Western • Movie (2024)
Gangs Of New YorkR • Drama, Action • Movie (2002)
The Last EmperorPG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (1987)
GladiatorR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2000)
Decline of an EmpireR • Drama, History • Movie (2014)
ArgoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2012)
The DoorsR • Drama, Music • Movie (1991)
The EaglePG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2011)
DunkirkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2017)
Popular
Hidden FiguresPG • Space, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
The Greatest ShowmanPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
Walk the LinePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
The Last EmperorPG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (1987)
Full Metal JacketR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
The UnBelievable: Encounters with Dan AykroydTV14 • History • TV Series (2026)
The DoorsR • Drama, Music • Movie (1991)
Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1R • Drama, Western • Movie (2024)
The Spanish PrincessTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2019)
The GreatTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2020)
Forged in FireTVPG • Competition, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Hazardous History with Henry WinklerTV14 • History, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
The White PrincessTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2017)
9/11: Four FlightsTV14 • History, Docuseries • TV Series (2021)
9/11: I Was ThereTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2011)
The Looming TowerTVMA • Political, Drama • TV Series (2018)
History's Greatest MysteriesTVPG • History, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
The TudorsTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2007)
GladiatorR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2000)
ArgoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2012)
Though I Am an Inept VillainessAnime, History • TV Series
9/11: Escape From the TowersTVPG • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Ancient Aliens: OriginsTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2024)
Da Vinci's DemonsTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
AmadeusTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2025)
Mary & GeorgeTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2024)
ApocalyptoR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
Mysteries of Ancient MedicineTV14 • History, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Gangs Of New YorkR • Drama, Action • Movie (2002)
Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom HiddlestonDocumentaries, History • TV Series (2026)
Mysteries Unearthed with Danny TrejoTVPG • History, Mystery • TV Series (2024)
Howards EndTV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (2017)
Lost Treasures of Ancient GreeceTV14 • History, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Strangest ThingsTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Ancient Aliens Special PresentationTVPG • Documentaries, Aliens • TV Series (2022)
The EaglePG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2011)
MonsterQuestTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2007)
Lost Treasures of EgyptTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
Pride and PrejudiceTV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (1995)
The Woman KingPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
Eva Longoria: Searching For FranceTV14 • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
George & TammyTVMA • Drama, Music • TV Series (2022)
Holy Marvels with Dennis QuaidTV14 • History, Religion & Spirituality • TV Series (2024)
Pawn Stars: Best OfTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2020)
Decline of an EmpireR • Drama, History • Movie (2014)
Fellow TravelersTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2023)
The Food That Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
The BorgiasTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
Bible Secrets RevealedTV14 • Religion & Spirituality, History • TV Series (2013)
Lost Cities of the BibleTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2022)
DunkirkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2017)
A Gentleman in MoscowTV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (2024)
A Thousand BlowsTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Inside the CIA: Secrets & SpiesTV14 • History, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Drain the OceansTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the MongolsDocumentaries, History • TV Series (2025)
The Curse of Oak IslandTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
The Other Boleyn GirlPG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2008)
The Testament of Ann LeeR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2025)
Boston StranglerR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
America's Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields & McCoysTVPG • Drama, Biography • TV Series (2012)
The United States vs. Billie HolidayR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
The Ghost and the DarknessTVPG • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1996)
Ancient Aliens The Ultimate EvidenceTVPG • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2015)
Codes and ConspiraciesTV14 • History, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
We Were The Lucky OnesTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2024)
Lost Treasures of the BibleTV14 • History • TV Series (2024)
The Secret History of the Civil WarTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2022)
America's Book of Secrets: Special EditionTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2020)
The Men Who Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2012)
A-Z
101 Fast Foods that Changed the WorldDocumentaries, History • TV Series (2013)
12th & DelawareTV14 • Documentaries, History • Movie (2010)
The 12th VictimTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
1968TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2018)
The 2000sTVMA • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2018)
The 2010sTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2023)
33 Photos from the GhettoTV14 • History, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
The 44th President: In His Own WordsTVPG • Political, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. & Mrs. KrausTVPG • Documentaries, History • Movie (2013)
537 VotesTVMA • History, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
61*TVMA • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2001)
761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black PanthersTVPG • Black Stories, History • TV Series (2023)
9/11 Fifteen Years LaterTV-EX • Documentaries, History • Movie (2016)
9/11: Escape From the TowersTVPG • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
9/11: Four FlightsTV14 • History, Docuseries • TV Series (2021)
9/11: I Was ThereTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2011)
Abraham LincolnTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2022)
Aftershock: Beyond The Civil WarTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2001)
Against the WallTVMA • Drama, Action • Movie (1994)
Agents of ChaosTVMA • History, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
AKA Jane RoeTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2020)
Almost Human: Rise of the ApesTV14 • Animals & Nature, History • Movie (2022)
Alone in BerlinR • Drama, History • Movie (2016)
AmadeusTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2025)
America's Book of SecretsTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2012)
America's Book of Secrets: Special EditionTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2020)
America's Book of Secrets: The MonumentsTVPG • History • TV Series (2012)
America's Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields & McCoysTVPG • Drama, Biography • TV Series (2012)
An American Bombing: The Road to April 19thTVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, History • Movie (2024)
American Dynasties: The KennedysTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2018)
American Godfathers: The Five FamiliesTV14 • Crime, History • TV Series (2024)
American Prince: JFK Jr.TVMA • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2025)
American Revolution 2TV14 • Documentaries, History • Movie (1969)
The American SoldierTV14 • Military & War, History • TV Series (2024)
Ancient Aliens Special PresentationTVPG • Documentaries, Aliens • TV Series (2022)
Ancient Aliens The Ultimate EvidenceTVPG • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2015)
Ancient Aliens: OriginsTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2024)
Ancient ArmageddonTVPG • History, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the DeadTV14 • History, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Ancient Bodies: Secrets RevealedTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2024)
Ancient EmpiresTV14 • History • TV Series (2023)
Ancient ImpossibleTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2014)
Ancient Top 10TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2016)
And Starring Pancho Villa as HimselfTVMA • Drama, Biography • Movie (2003)
AnitaTV14 • Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2013)
ApocalyptoR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
The ApolloTVMA • Documentaries, History • Movie (2019)
ArchitectonG • Documentaries, History • Movie (2025)
The Arctic ConvoyNot Rated • Action, Military & War • Movie (2023)
The Arctic Convoy (Eng Dub)Not Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
ArgoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2012)
Assassination in the Valley of the KingsTV14 • History, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Assault On Democracy: The Roots Of Trump's InsurrectionTV14 • History, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Assume The Position With Mr. WuhlTV14 • History, Comedy • TV Series (2006)
The AviatorPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2004)
Band of Brothers: LegacyTVMA • History, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
BanishedTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)
Battles That Doomed HitlerTVG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (1999)
The Battleship PotemkinTVPG • Drama, History • Movie (1925)
Before DawnR • Drama, Military & War • Movie (2024)
Berlin: Symphony of a Great CityTVG • History, Documentaries • Movie (1927)
Bible Secrets RevealedTV14 • Religion & Spirituality, History • TV Series (2013)
Black Files DeclassifiedTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2020)
Black Moderates and Black MilitantsTVPG • History, Documentaries • Movie (1968)
Black Patriots: Buffalo SoldiersTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil WarTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Black Patriots: Heroes of the RevolutionTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Black PioneerDrama, History • Movie (2020)
Bleak HouseTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
Blood and Glory: The Civil War in ColorTVPG • History, Docuseries • TV Series (2015)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.