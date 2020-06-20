Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
History
Popular
Ford v Ferrari
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2020)
Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in this Oscar(R)-winning film about Ford's effort to build a race car that can win at Le Mans.
Judy
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2019)
Thirty years after starring in "The Wizard of Oz," beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband.
Ancient Aliens
TV14 • Documentaries, Science Fiction • TV Series (2010)
If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearance in the future? For ancient alien theorists, the answer is a resounding yes. They believe that, by sharing their views with the world, they can help prepare future generations for the inevitable encounter that awaits them.
Vikings
TV14 • Military & War, Action • TV Series (2011)
The adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok as he rises to become King of the Viking tribes.
The Witch
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
A farmer relocates his family to a plot on the edge of an ominous forest.
Midway
PG-13 • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2019)
From director Roland Emmerich ("Independence Day") comes this epic war film that chronicles the ferocious Battle of Midway.
Harriet
PG-13 • Action, Biography • Movie (2019)
The extraordinary story of abolitionist Harriet Tubman is chronicled in this “powerful” (New York Times) drama starring Cynthia Erivo.
On the Basis of Sex
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2018)
A young Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes on a groundbreaking case.
Chernobyl
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2019)
Starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson, 'Chernobyl' tells the story of the 1986 nuclear accident in this HBO Miniseries.
Drunk History
TV14 • Comedy, History • TV Series (2013)
History is written by the victors but told best by the totally wasted -- on this wildly inappropriate (and maybe just a little inaccurate) series where well-lubricated comics tell famous American tales and celebrity guests act them out.
Titanic
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (1997)
A 17-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious and ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.
Forged in Fire
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Forged in Fire is a competition show pitting master weapon makers against each other. Each week, four of the best blade smiths in the country will come together to put both their skills and reputations on the line.
The Spanish Princess
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2019)
"The Spanish Princess" is the vivid and captivating reclaiming of Catherine of Aragon's story, which has historically been overshadowed by her infamous marriage to King Henry VIII.
Boardwalk Empire
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Epic HBO drama series that follows the birth and rise of organized crime in Prohibition-era Atlantic City. Steve Buscemi stars.
The Pacific
TVMA • Military & War, Action • TV Series (2010)
The epic 10-part HBO miniseries that tells the true stories of three Marines fighting in the brutal Pacific theater during WWII.
The White Princess
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2017)
In a tale of power, family, love and betrayal, "The White Princess" -- adapted from Philippa Gregory's best-selling novel of the same name -- follows up the BBC/Starz miniseries "The White Queen." It's told from the perspective of three noblewomen waging an ongoing battle for the English throne at the conclusion of the War of the Roses. Promised in marriage to the newly crowned King Henry VII in hopes that it will unite the Kingdom, Princess Elizabeth (aka Lizzie) instead resents and plots against him. She matches wits and wills with Lady Margaret Beaufort, King Henry VII's mother, each maneuvering to gain his trust. Meanwhile, Lizzie's mother, Dowager Queen Elizabeth Woodville, struggles with rumors that her long-lost son Prince Richard is alive -- forcing Elizabeth into choosing between her new Tudor husband and the boy who could be her own blood and the rightful York King.
The Great
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2020)
EMMY® NOMINATED The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history. A fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter. Incorporating historical facts occasionally, the series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.
Black Monday
TVMA • Comedy, History • TV Series (2019)
Travel back to October 19, 1987; aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it - until now. This is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world's largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling. The outrageous comedy series stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall.
Da Vinci's Demons
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Eventually he becomes the most famous artist of all time -- a mythic figure in history -- but the path that forged Leonardo da Vinci's gift of superhuman genius is fraught with conflict as he searches for the truth and seeks to expose those who suppress it. He yearns for knowledge and his true calling, but the 25-year-old da Vinci is haunted by the absence of his mother and the disdain of his father; and as the ultimate free thinker in Renaissance Florence, he struggles to live within the confines of his own reality and time. A visionary -- both ostracized and celebrated for his ideas -- da Vinci begins not only to see the future, but to invent it.
Tolkien
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2019)
Nicholas Hoult stars as the J.R.R. Tolkien during his formidable youth that was marked by terrible loss and the brutality of World War I.
Ray
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2004)
Ray Charles's rags-to-riches story from his poor beginnings in Albany, Georgia to his rise through the music industry while battling racism, drug use, and problems in love.
The Best of Enemies
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2019)
The clash between a civil rights activist and a Ku Klux Klan leader
Gunpowder
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2017)
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington stars in this three-part historical thriller that chronicles the Gunpowder Plot of 1605.
Walk the Line
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
A chronicle of country music legend Johnny Cash's life, from his early days on an Arkansas cotton farm to his rise to fame with Sun Records in Memphis,
The Captain
TVMA • Drama, History • Movie (2017)
A deserter takes on the identity of the monsters he is trying to escape.
Texas Rising
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)
Nominated for three Emmys, 'Texas Rising' tells the epic story of the Texas Revolution following the fall of The Alamo. Featuring an all-star cast, including Bill Paxton, Ray Liotta, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Thomas Jane.
Hero
PG-13 • Sports, Action • Movie (2002)
In medieval China, a man tells how he defeated three assassins to defend the king - but the king spins his own versions of the tales in this lavish, action-packed spectacle.
Colette
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2018)
Colette arrives in Paris from the countryside as a young bride to Willy—an older, notorious literary entrepreneur—and she is immediately swept into flamboyant, libertine society and discovers she has a gift for writing.
The Curse of Oak Island
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
In 1795, three teenage boys discovered a strange, man-made hole on Oak Island, a small, wooded island just off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada. As the boys began to dig, they found a number of intriguing artifacts.
A Hidden Life
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2019)
An Austrian farmer faces execution for refusing to fight for the Nazis during World War II. Written and directed by Terrence Malick.
Mary Shelley
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
During a stay at a lake house, the idea for 'Frankenstein' is born.
Rome
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Every city has its secrets. HBO presents this epic series about the furious historical events that saw the birth of the Roman Empire.
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
R • Drama, History • Movie (2007)
The life of legendary outlaw Jesse James in the days leading up to his demise is chronicled in this compelling western.
The Son
TV14 • Drama, Western • TV Series (2017)
The sweeping family saga The Son follows Eli McCullough (Pierce Brosnan) as he builds a Texas oil dynasty.
The Patriot
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2000)
A reluctant South Carolina farmer (Mel Gibson) is forced to fight the British in this epic adventure of the American Revolution. Directed by Roland Emmerich (Independence Day). Screenplay by Robert Rodat (Saving Private Ryan).
Catherine the Great
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2019)
Oscar(R)-winner Helen Mirren (“The Queen”) stars as the tumultuous 18th-century monarch and politician who ruled the Russian empire.
Dances With Wolves
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (1990)
Kevin Costner's Oscar(R)-winning Best Picture about a Civil War soldier who finds himself as a member of the Lakota Sioux Indian tribe.
Nostradamus Effect
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2009)
How do real-life happenings correlate with a particular prophecy? That's the question posed in this series, and the answers come from experts who deconstruct the prophecies of Nostradamus as well as ones from the Bible, mythology, hieroglyphs and other ancient texts to identify links between age-old predictions and events of today.
Underground
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2016)
An unflinching story of plantation slaves that band together for the fight of their lives--for their families, their future and their freedom.
America's Book of Secrets
TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2012)
America's story can be told in many ways. While much of the history of our country is well documented and widely available, there is another deeper history one that has been shrouded in secrecy and hidden from public view; these are the stories we will reveal.
The Musketeers
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Breathing new life into the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas, The Musketeers is packed with action, adventure and romance. Set on the streets of 17th-century Paris, where law and order is more an idea than reality, the series follows the horse riding, sword-wielding Musketeers Athos, Aramis and Porthos. Far more than King Louis XIII's personal bodyguards, they ultimately stand resolutely for social justice: for honor, for valor, for love and for the thrill of it.
The Tudors
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2007)
The Tudors will present the rarely dramatized, tumultuous early years of King Henry VIII's nearly 40-year, omnipotent reign (1509-1547) of England. In addition to his famous female consorts, a 20+ year marriage to Catherine of Aragon and the infamous dalliance with Anne Boleyn, the series delves into Henry's most notable political relationship and the deconstruction of the Roman Catholic Church in England.
Anthropoid
R • Military & War, Action • Movie (2016)
Based on the extraordinary true story of Operation Anthropoid, the WWII mission to assassinate SS General Reinhard Heydrich, the main architect behind the Final Solution and the Reich’s third in command after Hitler and Himmler.
Woman Walks Ahead
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
An 1880s widowed artist paints a portrait of Chief Sitting Bull.
Elizabeth
R • Drama, History • Movie (1998)
Oscar-winning drama portrays the early years of the reign of Elizabeth I - royal intrigues, assassination attempts and foreign political interference cause turmoil in 16th century England.
Air Strike
R • Drama, History • Movie (2018)
Starring Bruce Willis and Adrien Brody and featuring thrilling dogfight action, this intense epic portrays China's brave battle to stop the Japanese bomber strikes of WWII.
They Shall Not Grow Old
R • Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2018)
Documentary about WWI utilizes state-of-the-art digital technology to restore and colorize archival footage from the Imperial War Museum.
John Adams
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (2008)
Paul Giamatti and Laura Linney star in this Emmy(R)-winning, seven-part HBO miniseries about American Founding Father John Adams.
Effie Gray
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2014)
The wife of critic John Ruskin seeks an annulment so that she can marry his protege.
The Other Boleyn Girl
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2008)
The Boleyn family introduces their daughter Anne to Henry VIII as the potential mother for the son the Queen can't produce, but Henry falls for her sister Mary instead. After Mary has a son, Henry's lust shifts to Anne, and Mary and her son are discarded. After pushing out the Queen and marrying the King, Anne has a daughter and a series of miscarriages. Henry has her executed for supposed adultery and incest.
