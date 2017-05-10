Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Travel
Popular TV
Expedition Unknown
TVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Intrigued by legendary mysteries and driven by curiosity, Josh Gates is on a mission for answers. "Expedition Unknown" chronicles his global adventures as he investigates iconic unsolved events, lost cities, buried treasures and other puzzling stories. Armed with a degree in archaeology, a quick wit and a thirst for action, Gates investigates recent developments before embarking on a detailed exploration. Whether he's trekking through Fiji in search of Amelia Earhart's remains or diving the deep seas of Panama to locate Captain Morgan's pirate ship, Gates' roughshod expeditions lead him one step closer to the truth.
House Hunters International
TVG • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2005)
This spinoff of the wildly popular HGTV House Hunters globe trots from Sao Paolo to Prague. Home hunters and their real estate agents check out all sorts of architectural styles and work through the idiosyncrasies of buying real estate in other countries. In any language, home buying is an emotional experience.
The Dead Files
TVPG • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Physical medium, Amy Allan, and retired NYPD homicide detective, Steve DiSchiavi, are a paranormal team like no other. Combining their unique skills to solve unexplained paranormal phenomena in haunted locations across America.
House Hunters Renovation
TVG • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2012)
Potential home buyers tour three for-sale homes to choose the perfect fixer-upper.
The Amazing Race
TVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2001)
From athletes and actors to tattoo artists, social workers and musicians - a diverse mix of teams will need to utilize their street smarts and savvy know-how to compete in the race of their lifetime. Multiple Emmy-award winner for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program.
Abandoned
TV14 • Documentaries, Travel • TV Series (2016)
Legendary skateboarder Rick McCrank explores abandoned places in America.
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern
TVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
Andrew Zimmern is on a quest to find the world's most unique tastes on Bizarre Foods. As a chef and foodie, Andrew knows that one man's poison is another man's delicacy, but he isn't afraid to poke a little fun at the local fare or himself.
Food Paradise
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2008)
Fantastic food is more important to many travelers than museums, hotels, and souvenirs, and we've compiled all the must see spots across the country to have a one-of-a-kind dining experience. We're serving up hefty plates of the country's tastiest, most mouth-watering, and decadent meals. We're talking lip smacking pizza, tasty deli entrees, boat loads of bacon, fresh seafood, finger licking deep fried dishes, and that's only the beginning. So bring your appetite and your stretchy pants as we dive into a healthy portion of Food Paradise!
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2005)
Anthony Bourdain uncovers the best in culinary cuisine across the world. At each location, Tony dives headfirst into life's colorful and rich pageant, bringing his intellectual curiosity, empathy, wit and boundless appetite.
Man vs. Wild
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Bear Grylls has served with the British Special forces, climbed Everest, and explored the Arctic. He shows viewers how to survive the toughest and most remote environments on the planet by putting himself in the position of a stranded tourist.
Ghost Adventures: Artifacts
TVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum attracts individuals whose lives have been affected by cursed and haunted artifacts from around the world. Zak uncovers their terrifying stories, hoping to bring closure to these victims of bizarre supernatural phenomena.
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • TV Series (2019)
Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer travels to the wildest points of the globe, ranging from Africa to Indochina and the Middle East, as well as untamed islands, uncovering the connection between the environment, wildlife and human beings of exotic locales.
Rick Steves' Europe
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • TV Series (2001)
Rick Steves is your perfect travel partner, guiding you through his favorite European cities, villages and off-the-beaten-path destinations in this popular public television series.
The Great Food Truck Race
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2010)
Get ready for strategy, stress and lots of sleepless nights. In the end, it all comes down to two trucks, and one sun-splashed showdown in Miami Beach. And this time, there's $100,000 on the line.
Travel Man: 48 Hours in...
TVPG • British, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
In each episode Richard Ayoade and a Celebrity travel companion will be jetting off to an exciting location. He'll be heading to Iceland with actress Jessica Hynes, Istanbul with comedian Adam Hills, Marrakech with actor Stephen Mangan and exploring Barcelona with Kathy Burke. While he’s there, he’ll be challenging himself to see and do as much as possible, and subjecting so called tourist attractions to his ruthless scrutiny.
BBQuest
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • TV Series (2018)
Barbecue enthusiast and native Texan Kelsey Pribilski is on a quest to find secret menu items at some of the best barbecue joints in Texas. This new original series by Beef Loving Texans follows Kelsey on her search for these undiscovered, off-menu options. With the help of some renowned chefs and prominent pitmasters, there’s no telling what might be found along the way.
Basic Versus Baller: Travel at Any Cost
TV14 • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Whether you’re pinching pennies or rolling in dough, there are many ways to travel. Join the Vagabrothers as they cross the globe and experience popular travel destinations, each on vastly different budgets.
Huang's World
TV14 • Travel, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2016)
Eddie Huang visits locations around the world to learn about the local history, culture and food.
Gordon Ramsay's The F Word
TVMA • British, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2005)
Gordon Ramsay's weekly food magazine show. A big, bold and fast-paced celebration of good food and good cooking, fueled by the irrepressible energy and passion of its dynamic host.
Snake City
Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
Documenting the antics of venomous snake handlers, Simon Keys and Siouxsie Gillett.
Gaycation With Ellen Page and Ian Daniel
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Ellen Page and her best friend, Ian Daniel, set off on a personal journey to explore LGBTQ cultures around the world. From Japan to Brazil, Jamaica and here in America, Ellen and Ian discover the multiplicity of LGBTQ experiences, meeting amazing people and hearing their deeply moving stories of struggle and triumph.
The Wine Show
TVG • British, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2016)
Matthew Goode and Matthew Rhys star in this new series about the people and stories behind some of the world’s most fascinating wines. Based in their villa in the Italian hills, filmed in beautiful locations all over the world, and featuring some of the world’s greatest chefs, The Wine Show is entertaining and inspiring with something for everyone who enjoys wine and wants to know a little bit more about this wonderful drink
Food Fetish
Cooking & Food, Travel • TV Series (2011)
here! TV is cooking up something hot and spicy. Step into the kitchen with today's most innovative and highly-regarded chefs as they dazzle viewers with their piquant prowess.
Sean in the Wild
Cooking & Food, Travel • TV Series (2017)
Watch Hot Ones host, Sean Evans, experience the diverse culinary world outside of the spicy wing challenge. From eating bugs to traversing through London for the best burger, catch Sean tasting the food you love as well as the food you question.
Day of Gluttony
TV14 • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Two guys: Harry & Bruce. The challenge: Conquer 24 restaurants within 24 hours in food-centric cities all across North America. Watch as they eat their way across the continent, from Tex-mex in Austin to Poutine in Toronto.
Food Grails
Cooking & Food, Travel • TV Series (2017)
Welcome to Food Grails, a travel series hosted by Miss Info. As a music journalist, she's travelled the world and seen the power of artists who rep for their hometown sound. Now, she wants to discover how foods define a city’s flavor—from Atlanta's lemon-pepper wings, to NYC's beef patties. These are America’s food grails.
Woman (2016)
TV14 • Documentaries, Travel • TV Series (2016)
At the intersection of violence and stability, of progress and oppression, are women.
Gloria Steinem guides us to the women who are shaping not just their own future, but ours too.
Up to Speed
TV14 • Documentaries, Travel • TV Series (2012)
Filmmaker Richard Linklater, best known for his movies “Bernie” “School of Rock,” "Waking Life," and Oscar-nominated “Before Sunset,” has created a new historical travel show for Hulu called “Up to Speed.” Each week "Up to Speed" follows tour guide, historian and flaneur Timothy “Speed” Levitch (“The Cruise”) as he visits the monumentally ignored monuments of America's cities, from the shoe gardens of San Francisco to the luckiest subway grate in New York City.
In the Shadow Of
TVG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
A look into the world's most famous landmarks through the eyes of the people who live in their shadows.
