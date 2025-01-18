The notion of home has evolved from "typical" to downright head-scratching and oftentimes, jaw dropping. On Alt-Home, host Jillian Rose Reed explores the expansive and endless genres that now re-define home. From 3-D printed homes to container homes, van life to adobe life, the new generation of home is nothing short of fascinating. Take a look inside.more
The notion of home has evolved from "typical" to downright head-s...More
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The notion of home has evolved from "typical" to downright head-scratching and oftentimes, jaw dropping. On Alt-Home, host Jillian Rose Reed explores the expansive and endless genres that now re-define home. From 3-D printed homes to container homes, van life to adobe life, the new generation of home is nothing short of fascinating. Take a look inside.
About this Show
Alt Home
The notion of home has evolved from "typical" to downright head-scratching and oftentimes, jaw dropping. On Alt-Home, host Jillian Rose Reed explores the expansive and endless genres that now re-define home. From 3-D printed homes to container homes, van life to adobe life, the new generation of home is nothing short of fascinating. Take a look inside.