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Teen TV

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One Tree HillOne Tree Hill
In a small North Carolina town, two estranged half brothers carry on very different lives. Basketball prodigy Nathan Scott has inherited the throne of high school popularity once held by his father, Dan, while Lucas Scott, also a talented player, stays an outsider. Spending nights shooting hoops on a riverfront court, Lucas remains the son Dan never acknowledged. Now, Lucas and Nathan's paths intersect for the first time, and in the middle of the crossroads stands Peyton Sawyer, Nathan's beautiful, edgy girlfriend who just may have more in common with Lucas. Throw in the quiet animosity between Dan and his brother, Keith, along with Lucas' mother, Karen -- all of whom must cope with the aftermath of their choices -- and something has to give.
TV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Adventure TimeAdventure Time
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Regular ShowRegular Show
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
TVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Pretty Little LiarsPretty Little Liars
Four estranged best friends are reunited one year after the queen bee of the group, Alison, goes missing. When they begin to receive disturbing messages from someone named “A”, how far will they go to bury their secrets?
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2010)
The Secret Life of the American TeenagerThe Secret Life of the American Teenager
Secrets are hard to keep, especially in high school. Meet the students of Grant High. Grace sneaks around behind her parent’s back to see her boyfriend, Jack. Jack cheats on Grace with Adrian, who’s really in love with Ricky. And Ricky has one night with Amy that leads to the biggest secret of all. Don’t miss even one episode of this bold ABC Family original series from the creator of 7th Heaven that explores an unexpected teen pregnancy with sensitivity and heart.
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2008)
Steven UniverseSteven Universe
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Jersey ShoreJersey Shore
Young adults move into a summer share to indulge in everything Seaside Heights, New Jersey has to offer. Jersey Shore uncovers sometimes surprising, often hilarious and usually over-the-top personalities.
TV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2009)
GleeGlee
A group of ambitious and talented kids find strength, acceptance and, ultimately, their voices in this uplifting musical comedy.
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2009)
SmallvilleSmallville
After a meteor shower bursts from the heavens, raining destruction on the unsuspecting citizens of Smallville, years pass, and the healing process leaves the town's inhabitants with scars and secrets. From the ashes of tragedy, a popular yet awkward teen attempts to decipher the meaning of his life and his clouded past.
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
The FostersThe Fosters
A multi-ethnic family with a mix of foster and biological kids are being raised by two moms. Stef Foster, a dedicated police officer, and her partner Lena Adams, a school Vice Principal, have built a strong family with Stef's biological son from a previous marriage, Brandon, and their adopted twins, Mariana and Jesus. Their lives are turned upside down when Lina meets Callie, a teen with an abusive past who has spent her life in foster homes. Lena and Stef decide to welcome Callie into their home thinking it will be temporary.
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Once Upon a TimeOnce Upon a Time
From the inventive minds of Lost executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis comes a bold new imagining of the world, where fairy tales and the modern day are about to collide.
TVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerBuffy the Vampire Slayer
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.
TVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
MasterChef JuniorMasterChef Junior
Kids between the ages of 8 and 13 compete in a series of challenges and cook-offs.
TVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Catfish: The TV ShowCatfish: The TV Show
From the producers of the critically acclaimed 2010 documentary film "Catfish" comes a TV version, which follows the journey of couples who have formed an online relationship but have never met in person. Filmmakers Yaniv "Nev" Schulman -- whose own online love drama was the subject of the "Catfish" film -- and Max Joseph travel around the country to tell the stories of these hopeful romantic partners, and each hourlong episode is filled with mystery, surprises, and sometimes even shocking revelations as one partner discovers the truth about his or her significant other. What will happen when they meet in real life for the first time?
TVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2012)
The O.C.The O.C.
This soap opera mines the intertwined lives of the Cohen, Cooper and Nichol families for drama, with a contemporary music soundtrack adding to the proceedings. Ryan, a teenager from the wrong side of the Chino tracks, finds himself in well-to-do Newport Beach, an enclave of Southern California's Orange County. Taken in by a lawyer and his family, Ryan winds up in the midst of snarky, wealthy high schoolers and their sun-drenched angst.
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2003)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchSabrina: The Teenage Witch
Sabrina is a normal teenager, except for one thing -- she's a witch! Guided by her aunts, who come from a long line of witches, and Salem, a mischievous warlock doing penance as a black cat, Sabrina continually struggles to harness her powers while wittingly wreaking havoc on friends and foes alike. While struggling through the growing pains associated with being a witch and getting into lots of harmless trouble along the way, Sabrina realizes that magic is not quite as easy as pointing your finger.
TVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
HeartlandHeartland
Adapted from Lauren Brooke’s best-selling novels, this compelling family drama follows life on the Heartland ranch as sisters Amy and Lou, together with their grandfather Jack, deal with the challenges of running a ranch that has been in the family for generations.
TVPG • International, Family • TV Series (2007)
SirenSiren
The hour-long drama takes us inside Bristol Cove – a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl (played by Eline Powell) proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.
TV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Switched at BirthSwitched at Birth
Sixteen years ago, one mistake changed two families forever when two newborns were switched at birth. Bay grew up in a wealthy family while Daphne, who lost her hearing as a child, was raised by a single mom in a working class neighborhood.
TV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2011)
Baby DaddyBaby Daddy
A young man becomes a surprise dad to a baby girl when she's left on his doorstep by an ex-girlfriend. He decides to raise the baby with the help of his mother, his brother Danny, his best buddy Tucker and his close female friend, Riley, who harbors a secret crush on him.
TV14 • Teen, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Ugly BettyUgly Betty
In the superficial world of high fashion, image is everything. Styles come and go, and the only constants are the super thin beauties who wear them. How can an ordinary girl from Queens possibly fit in?
TVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2006)
ShadowhuntersShadowhunters
Clary Fray finds out on her 18th birthday that she is not who she thinks she is but rather comes from a long line of Shadowhunters--human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons. When her mother Jocelyn is kidnapped, Clary is thrown into the world of demon hunting with mysterious Shadowhunter Jace and her best friend, Simon. Now living among faeries, warlocks, vampires and werewolves, Clary begins a journey of self-discovery as she learns more about her past and what her future may hold.
TV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
America's Next Top ModelAmerica's Next Top Model
Young women of various backgrounds, shapes and sizes compete to prove that they can make it in the high-stress, high-stakes world of modeling. With mentoring by supermodel Tyra Banks and exposure to prolific fashion-industry gurus, the finalists compete in an accelerated modeling boot camp. Participants learn to master complicated catwalks, fashion photo shoots and perfect publicity skills, all under 24-hour-a-day surveillance of the cameras that chronicle every move.
TV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2003)
Melissa & JoeyMelissa & Joey
In this hilarious new ABC Family original series, Mel (Melissa Joan Hart) is a former wild child turned local politician. When her sister ends up in prison and her brother-in-law goes on the lam, she takes in her teenaged niece and nephew. Spread too thin to manage by herself, help comes in the unlikely form of Joe (Joey Lawrence), a former stockbroker who is out of work. Desperate for a job, he moves in and becomes the family’s manny.
TV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Cruel SummerCruel Summer
Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
The GiftedThe Gifted
Family adventure series THE GIFTED, from 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator EssentialsTopper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator Essentials
Topper Guild creates outrageous challenges featuring extreme camouflage, hidden rooms, and unexpected disguises! In Topper Guild Hidden In Plain Sight by pocket.watch, he turns every hide-and-seek into a high-stakes adventure!
TVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series
Dawson's CreekDawson's Creek
Provocative drama about the coming-of-age of a group of teenage best friends in a small New England coastal town. Dawson Leery seems to have the perfect life. An aspiring filmmaker, he soon finds out that growing up isn't as simple and clear-cut as the Steven Spielberg movies he so idolizes. The arrival of Jennifer, the attractive new girl in town, puts a barrier between Dawson and his longtime best friend, Josephine ("Joey")--a local girl who lives across the pond with her pregnant sister and her sister's black boyfriend. He also must deal with good buddy Pacey's obsession with the school's attractive new teacher. Things won't be so quiet in this small town.
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
Grown-ishGrown-ish
After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, makes moves to step out of his sister’s shadow and become a big man on campus.
TV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Topper Guild Creator EssentialsTopper Guild Creator Essentials
Topper Guild is known for fast-paced challenges, outrageous stunts, and larger-than-life adventures! In Topper Guild Creator Essentials by pocket.watch, he takes on extreme hide-and-seek games, secret room builds, and hilarious high-stakes competitions!
Teen, Reality • TV Series
Zhong Creator EssentialsZhong Creator Essentials
Zhong is the comedic creator and star known for bold challenges, over-the-top stakes, and outrageous pranks! In Zhong Creator Essentials by pocket.watch, he delivers big laughs and unforgettable moments alongside fellow creators like Kat, Topper Guild, and others!
TVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2026)
GreekGreek
Greek follows the story of Casey and Rusty Cartwright as they navigate their way through Greek life at the fictional Cyprus-Rhodes University. Casey has it all—good looks, popular boyfriend, sisterhood in the most elite sorority—but her party life is turned upside down when her younger brother Rusty arrives on campus and insists on rushing a fraternity. Don’t miss even one episode of this exciting ABC Family original series!
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2007)
Matthew Beem Creator EssentialsMatthew Beem Creator Essentials
Matthew Beem is known for turning big ideas into even bigger builds. From ambitious DIY projects to epic experiments, his videos fuse creativity and high-energy storytelling. In Matthew Beem Creator Essentials by pocket.watch, he goes bigger than ever, teaming up with fellow creators like MrBeast, Kai Cenat, and Bella Poarch for his most ambitious builds yet.
Teen, Reality • TV Series
Gilmore Girls en EspañolGilmore Girls en Español
Te damos la bienvenida a Stars Hollow, Connecticut, un encantador pueblito descentralizado, conocido por sus césped verdes, casas de madera y suficientes personajes extravagantes para llenar cada paseo, desfile y picnic por kilómetros. Aquí nos encontramos con la obstinada Lorelai Gilmore, de 32 años, que lleva una vida cómoda, agradable y llena de cafeína junto a su hija adolescente, Rory, quien es igual de tozuda que su madre. Pero cuando Rory deja de soñar con escuelas privadas y Harvard, y comienza a pensar en chicos e independencia, Lorelai reconoce más de su propia rebeldía de juventud, de hace solo 16 años atrás, en su hija.
TV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2000)
Light as a FeatherLight as a Feather
An innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” goes wrong when the five teen girls who played start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted - and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Rabbit HoleRabbit Hole
The first-of-its-kind variety show packed with epic challenges and chaos. High-stakes, high-key hilarious, we're going down the Rabbit Hole with your favorite creators like Topper Guild, Jesser, Dan Rhodes, Papa Jake, Matthew Beem, Mackenzie Turner, ExtraEmily, and so many more!
TVPG • Teen, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Make It or Break ItMake It or Break It
Make It or Break It is a relationship drama set in the high stakes world of competitive gymnastics. The series follows a group of elite teenage gymnasts as they deal with parents, boyfriends, coaches, rivalry and betrayal. Payson is the extremely focused serious gymnast. Kaylie comes from a privileged background and doesn't think the team's rules apply to her. Lauren is highly competitive and will stop at nothing to win. Newcomer Emily attracts the attention of everyone when she arrives at the gym wearing an old leotard with gymnastics moves beyond compare. Don’t miss even one episode of this exciting new ABC Family original series!
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2009)
ZHC Creator EssentialsZHC Creator Essentials
Creator Zach Hsieh, aka ZHC, is the wildly popular artist known for jaw-dropping custom designs on just about anything. ZHC Creator Essentials by pocket.watch brings you his most eye-popping creations as he makes the world a better place, one painting at a time, alongside some of today’s biggest creator stars, including MrBeast, Addison Rae, and others!
TVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2026)
The Hardy BoysThe Hardy Boys
After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy and his brother Joe are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy, Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their Dad, detective Fenton Hardy has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.
TVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
East Los HighEast Los High
East Los High is a breakthrough Hulu Original that centers around romance, dance, and the struggle of a group of Latino teens living in East Los Angeles.
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
That's Amazing Creator EssentialsThat's Amazing Creator Essentials
Brothers Tommy and Matthew, the creators behind That's Amazing, push their skills to the limit with jaw-dropping trick shots and high-energy challenges! That's Amazing Creator Essentials by pocket.watch showcases their most epic trick shots and craziest competitions!
Teen, Reality • TV Series
Dimension 404Dimension 404
In the darkest depths of cyberspace, there is another world. A lost dimension, home to wonders unseen, terrors unspeakable, and stories unlike any ever told. Dimension 404 is a science fiction anthology that explores the wonders - and terrors - of our digital age. From outrageous horror comedy to mind-bending action adventure, each episode tells a weird and wild sci-fi tale where the twist ending... is just the beginning. Do not click back. Do not reload. You have reconnected... to Dimension 404.
TV14 • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Kyle XYKyle XY
Kyle XY is a drama that follows the story of Kyle, a mysterious teenager with no family, no past, and no bellybutton. Taken in by the Trager Family, Kyle soon discovers that he has amazing abilities and astonishing intelligence. Even more shocking are the secrets of his origins that even Kyle doesn’t understand. Don’t miss even one episode of this exciting ABC Family original series!
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2006)
Love, VictorLove, Victor
Set in the world of the original 2018 film “Love, Simon,” the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Fright KreweFright Krewe
It all started during detention in a graveyard, when Soleil Le Claire, a girl who LIVES for horror, accidentally broke a spell on the Tree of Life and unleashed an ancient evil into this world. The spirit of Marie Laveau, voodoo queen of New Orleans, put her and four other kids in charge of saving the city from Belial, an ancient demon who feeds on fear. Luckily they’re not alone–each kid gets a special gift from voodoo spirits called Loa. Super strength is given to Missy, Maybe gets the ability to disappear into the realm of the dead, Pat can understand any language or creature, Stanley gets knowledge about anything he touches, and Soleil can summon fire. Later in the season, she develops air and water powers as well. The ward they live in, the 13th and a Third, is known for fright tourism and Soleil’s always loved all the scary legends about her creepy little ward. So she’s beyond excited to find out the town’s biggest secret - that vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters and demons are in fact very real. The creatures have been secretly living amongst the humans for decades… but tensions between the rougarous and vampires have been high lately, and when Missy has to turn into a rougarou to survive a life-threatening injury, the kids can’t help but get mixed up in all of it. Our Krewe will have to hone their powers, figure out what Belial’s up to, keep the peace between vampires and the rougarous, AND figure out how to be a team because there’s no way they’d all hang out otherwise. But going up against local legends like the Feu Follet, swamp monsters, and demon hounds from the underworld is kind of a weird bonding experience, and our Krewe will realize there’s more to each other than they thought.
TVPG • Adventure, Teen • TV Series (2023)
MisfitsMisfits
Meet Kelly, Nathan, Curtis, Alisha and Simon, five unruly teenagers forced to do community service as payback for their crimes. When a freak electrical storm hits their town, strange things begin to happen to them and they soon realize they've turned into superheroes. Each of them possess a power they didn't choose or want, a power which reveals each of their deepest, darkest insecurities. But while they just want to finish their community service and get through the challenges of everyday teenage life, fate has another task in store for them - they must save their town from the evil that has descended upon it. If you think life's tough for your average superhero, it's even tougher when you have a curfew...
TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2009)
The FadesThe Fades
Seventeen-year-old Paul is haunted by apocalyptic dreams. Worse still, Paul is starting to see the Fades, spirits of the dead, all around him. The fate of humanity now rests in his hands.
TV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Veronica MarsVeronica Mars
In the wealthy, seaside community of Neptune, the rich and powerful make the rules. They own the town and are desperately trying to keep their dirty little secrets just that...secret. Unfortunately for them, there's Veronica Mars, a smart, fearless private investigator dedicated to solving the town's toughest mysteries.
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
SpellboundSpellbound
Cece Parker Jones’ life is turned upside-down when she discovers she’s a real witch. Magical mayhem ensues at the Paris Opera Ballet School when Cece begins to practice her spell work, making things harder to juggle as she balances new magical identity, dance, and simply being a teenager! Things get even more complicated when she accidentally summons her enemies, a group called the Mystics.
TVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Utopia FallsUtopia Falls
In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Sofie Dossi Creator EssentialsSofie Dossi Creator Essentials
Creator and contortionist Sofie Dossi is an America's Got Talent standout known for turning flexibility into spectacle! She puts her signature twist on epic collabs, exciting challenges, and incredible contortion in Sofie Dossi Creator Essentials by pocket.watch.
TVG • Teen • TV Series
Jacksepticeye Creator EssentialsJacksepticeye Creator Essentials
Legendary gaming creator Jacksepticeye, aka Sean McLoughlin, is known for his infectious energy, hilarious commentary, and unforgettable gameplay. Join him as he brings hype, humor, and heartfelt honesty to epic gaming adventures in Jacksepticeye Creator Essentials by pocket.watch.
TV14 • Teen • TV Series
Davey & Jonesie's LockerDavey & Jonesie's Locker
Two oddball teen best friends travel through a portal in their locker, causing chaos to the multiverse as they go, while running from the threat of separation.
TVPG • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
All NightAll Night
After their graduation, the class of 2018 gathers to celebrate their last night together at their local rec center for “Grad Night,” an all-night party with dancing, karaoke, games—and a rule that no one can come in or out for twelve full hours. For most the night signals their last chance to accomplish some high school dream: Nerdy Cody wants to make his mark on the school, and popular Roni wants to finally lose her virginity to her boyfriend Oz. Valedictorian Melinda plans to sneakily sell alcohol to her classmates at the party to pay her tuition, and every-girl Deanna gets ready to finally admit her feelings for her best friend Fig, who only has eyes for Roni. As the night goes on, the kids’ quests overlap, intertwine, and -in some cases- implode. What would you do with your last night in high school?
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Jesser: Ball or NothingJesser: Ball or Nothing
Jesser delivers high-energy basketball videos, gaming challenges, and fun content blending sports, skills, and entertainment.
TV14 • Sports, Teen • TV Series (2025)
First DayFirst Day
It’s Hannah Bradford’s first year of middle school. As a transgender girl, Hannah not only has to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school, but find the courage to live as her most authentic self.
International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
CboysTV Creator EssentialsCboysTV Creator Essentials
The Cboys are motorsports creators known for professional-grade builds, daring stunts, outdoor challenges, and their "Live Life Wide Open" spirit. Join Ben, Ryan, CJ, Micah, Ken, and Evan as they blend adrenaline-fueled adventures with the relatable, comedic camaraderie of their tight-knit Midwestern friend group in CboysTV Creator Essentials by pocket.watch.
TV14 • Teen • TV Series
Jesser: Test the LimitsJesser: Test the Limits
Jesser pushes himself further than ever in the action-packed series Jesser: Test the Limits! From gravity-defying trick shots to wild world-record attempts, watch ordinary skills turn into extraordinary feats!
TV14 • Sports, Teen • TV Series (2025)
Soy Luna: Volver a RodarSoy Luna: Volver a Rodar
Luna lives with her family in Cancun, where she has a group of friends at school. However, her life changes when her parents receive an offer of work and must move to Buenos Aires, Argentina.
International, Family • TV Series (2026)
ExtraEmily Creator EssentialsExtraEmily Creator Essentials
ExtraEmily is a streamer known for fearless IRL challenges and an infectious, anything-can-happen attitude. Whether she's throwing herself into outrageous adventures, trying unfamiliar activities, or pulling off hilarious social experiments with friends, Emily embraces every experience with boundless enthusiasm and unfiltered humor in ExtraEmily Creator Essentials by pocket.watch.
TV14 • Teen • TV Series
Equipo del TerrorEquipo del Terror
Todo comenzó durante la detención en un cementerio, cuando Soleil Le Claire, una chica que VIVE para el horror, accidentalmente rompió un hechizo en el Árbol de la Vida y desató un antiguo mal en este mundo. El espíritu de Marie Laveau, la reina vudú de Nueva Orleans, la puso a ella y a otros cuatro chicos a cargo de salvar a la ciudad de Belial, un antiguo demonio que se alimenta del miedo. Afortunadamente no están solos: cada uno recibe un don especial de espíritus vudú llamados Loa. Missy recibe súper fuerza, Tal Vez tiene la capacidad de desaparecer en el reino de los muertos, Pat puede entender cualquier idioma o criatura, Stanley obtiene conocimiento sobre cualquier cosa que toque y Soleil puede invocar fuego. Más adelante en la temporada, ella también desarrolla poderes de aire y agua. El barrio en el que viven, La 13 y la tercera, es conocido por el turismo de miedo y Soleil siempre amó todas las leyendas aterradoras sobre su pequeño barrio espeluznante. Así que está más que emocionada de descubrir el mayor secreto de la ciudad: que los vampiros, los rougarous, los fantasmas, los monstruos y los demonios son, de hecho, muy reales. Las criaturas han estado viviendo en secreto entre los humanos durante décadas... pero las tensiones entre los rougarous y los vampiros han sido altas últimamente, y cuando Missy tiene que convertirse en una rougarou para sobrevivir a una lesión que amenaza su vida, los chicos no pueden evitar involucrarse en todo esto. Nuestro Equipo tendrá que perfeccionar sus poderes, averiguar qué está haciendo Belial, mantener la paz entre los vampiros y los rougarous y descubrir cómo ser un equipo porque no hay forma de que todos estén juntos de otra manera. Pero enfrentarse a leyendas locales como el Feu Follet, monstruos del pantano y sabuesos demoníacos del inframundo es una experiencia de unión extraña, y nuestro Equipo se dará cuenta de que hay algo más entre ellos de lo que pensaban.
TVPG • Teen, Spanish • TV Series (2023)
Teen Dramas
One Tree HillTV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Pretty Little LiarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2010)
The Secret Life of the American TeenagerTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2008)
GleeTV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2009)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
The FostersTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Once Upon a TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
The O.C.TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2003)
HeartlandTVPG • International, Family • TV Series (2007)
SirenTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Switched at BirthTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2011)
Baby DaddyTV14 • Teen, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Ugly BettyTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2006)
ShadowhuntersTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Melissa & JoeyTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Cruel SummerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Dawson's CreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
GreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2007)
Gilmore Girls en EspañolTV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2000)
Light as a FeatherTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Make It or Break ItTVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2009)
East Los HighTV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Dimension 404TV14 • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Kyle XYTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2006)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
MisfitsTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2009)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Veronica MarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
Sofie Dossi Creator EssentialsTVG • Teen • TV Series
Jacksepticeye Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
All NightTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Jesser: Ball or NothingTV14 • Sports, Teen • TV Series (2025)
CboysTV Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
Jesser: Test the LimitsTV14 • Sports, Teen • TV Series (2025)
Soy Luna: Volver a RodarInternational, Family • TV Series (2026)
ExtraEmily Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
Trending Teen
Once Upon a TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
First DayInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Matthew Beem Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
MisfitsTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2009)
ZHC Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2026)
The O.C.TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2003)
Switched at BirthTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2011)
Baby DaddyTV14 • Teen, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Sofie Dossi Creator EssentialsTVG • Teen • TV Series
Zhong Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Jacksepticeye Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
Jesser: Ball or NothingTV14 • Sports, Teen • TV Series (2025)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Make It or Break ItTVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2009)
That's Amazing Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
Catfish: The TV ShowTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2012)
All NightTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
HeartlandTVPG • International, Family • TV Series (2007)
Rabbit HoleTVPG • Teen, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Veronica MarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
Kyle XYTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2006)
SirenTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Davey & Jonesie's LockerTVPG • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
MasterChef JuniorTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2013)
ShadowhuntersTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series
Dimension 404TV14 • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
America's Next Top ModelTV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2003)
East Los HighTV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Dawson's CreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
Cruel SummerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Gilmore Girls en EspañolTV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2000)
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
SpellboundTVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Topper Guild Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
Melissa & JoeyTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Ugly BettyTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2006)
Fright KreweTVPG • Adventure, Teen • TV Series (2023)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
GreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2007)
Light as a FeatherTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Frequently Binged Teen
MasterChef JuniorTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Catfish: The TV ShowTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2012)
HeartlandTVPG • International, Family • TV Series (2007)
SirenTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Baby DaddyTV14 • Teen, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Ugly BettyTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2006)
ShadowhuntersTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
America's Next Top ModelTV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2003)
Melissa & JoeyTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Cruel SummerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Dawson's CreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
GreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2007)
Light as a FeatherTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Make It or Break ItTVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2009)
East Los HighTV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
Dimension 404TV14 • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Kyle XYTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2006)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Veronica MarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
All NightTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Most Liked Teen
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Dawson's CreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
Veronica MarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
Topper Guild Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Kyle XYTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2006)
Fright KreweTVPG • Adventure, Teen • TV Series (2023)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
Zhong Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Light as a FeatherTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
GreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2007)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series
East Los HighTV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Make It or Break ItTVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2009)
Gilmore Girls en EspañolTV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2000)
Dimension 404TV14 • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Rabbit HoleTVPG • Teen, Kids • TV Series (2026)
SpellboundTVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Jesser: Test the LimitsTV14 • Sports, Teen • TV Series (2025)
That's Amazing Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Jesser: Ball or NothingTV14 • Sports, Teen • TV Series (2025)
Davey & Jonesie's LockerTVPG • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
Jacksepticeye Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
Soy Luna: Volver a RodarInternational, Family • TV Series (2026)
All NightTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
ExtraEmily Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
Sofie Dossi Creator EssentialsTVG • Teen • TV Series
Equipo del TerrorTVPG • Teen, Spanish • TV Series (2023)
CboysTV Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
A-Z
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
All NightTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
America's Next Top ModelTV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2003)
Baby DaddyTV14 • Teen, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Catfish: The TV ShowTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2012)
CboysTV Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
Cruel SummerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Davey & Jonesie's LockerTVPG • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
Dawson's CreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
Dimension 404TV14 • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
East Los HighTV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Equipo del TerrorTVPG • Teen, Spanish • TV Series (2023)
ExtraEmily Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
First DayInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
The FostersTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Fright KreweTVPG • Adventure, Teen • TV Series (2023)
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Gilmore Girls en EspañolTV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2000)
GleeTV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2009)
GreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2007)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
HeartlandTVPG • International, Family • TV Series (2007)
Jacksepticeye Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
Jersey ShoreTV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Jesser: Ball or NothingTV14 • Sports, Teen • TV Series (2025)
Jesser: Test the LimitsTV14 • Sports, Teen • TV Series (2025)
Kyle XYTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2006)
Light as a FeatherTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Make It or Break ItTVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2009)
MasterChef JuniorTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Matthew Beem Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
Melissa & JoeyTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
MisfitsTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2009)
The O.C.TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2003)
Once Upon a TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
One Tree HillTV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Pretty Little LiarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Rabbit HoleTVPG • Teen, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
The Secret Life of the American TeenagerTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2008)
ShadowhuntersTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
SirenTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Sofie Dossi Creator EssentialsTVG • Teen • TV Series
Soy Luna: Volver a RodarInternational, Family • TV Series (2026)
SpellboundTVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Switched at BirthTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2011)
That's Amazing Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
Topper Guild Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series
Ugly BettyTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2006)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Veronica MarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
ZHC Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Zhong Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2026)

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