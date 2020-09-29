Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
News
Popular
The First Presidential Debate: Your Voice Your Vote 2020
News, Political • TV Series (2020)
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate each other in the first of three presidential debates.
ABC World News Tonight With David Muir
TVPG • News • TV Series (1953)
World News brings the latest information and analysis of major events from around the country and the world.
Good Morning America
Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1975)
The Emmy-winning morning news program featuring anchors George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, Amy Robach and Ginger Zee.
FOX News Sunday
TV14 • News, Political • TV Series (1996)
Chris Wallace recaps the week in news.
ABC Nightline
TV14 • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1980)
Nightline, television's most esteemed late-night news program provides viewers with in-depth reporting on the major stories in the news.
GMA3: What You Need to Know
Talk & Interview, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2020)
ABC News’ Amy Robach and Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton help viewers navigate the new normals of life during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ABC This Week
TVPG • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1933)
This Week offers newsmaker interviews and panel debates on a wide range of topics, plus commentary.
Vice News Tonight
TV14 • News • TV Series (2016)
This weeknight newscast from VICE provides unique and indispensable insights to the day's top news stories.
Axios
TV14 • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2018)
From the media company Axios comes this news/documentary series that looks at the week ahead in politics, business and technology.
The New York Times Presents
TVMA • News, News Magazine • TV Series (2020)
The New York Times Presents is a series of standalone documentaries representing the unparalleled journalism and insight of The New York Times, bringing viewers close to the essential stories of our time.
Treehouse Masters
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2013)
Treehouse Masters will have you climbing to a majestic world up in the treetops with visionary and tree whisperer Pete Nelson as he designs private escapes for those with a passion to reconnect with nature and awaken their inner child.
Active Shooter: America Under Fire
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Whether due to acts of terrorism, hate, or mental instability, mass shootings have become all too commonplace. This documentary series examines this disturbing phenomenon from the points of view of victims, family members, emergency medical workers and first responders, who bravely risk their own lives in the face of grave danger. Each episode recounts a specific incident using archival footage and in-depth interviews to shine a spotlight on the traumatic events and their aftermath. The results are powerful, eye-opening, and hopefully change-inducing.
Celebrating John Lewis: Civil Rights Icon
News, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Funeral service for Rep. John Lewis held in Atlanta: President Barack Obama delivers the eulogy; Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were among the attendees.
Mountain Men
TVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2013)
It's a race against winter for men who make their living off the land - hunting, fishing and trapping to put food on the table. For Mountain Men, survival is predicated on using ancient skills perfected over hundreds of years. Follow the lives of four American men and their families as they strive for the sustenance they need to make it through the harshest season.
Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
When Susan Powell vanishes without a trace, her husband claims to have no idea what happened. But many feel he may have had a hand in her disappearance. As her family searches for answers, the tale takes a tragic turn that no one sees coming.
Turning Point
News • TV Series (2020)
ABC News aims to find out if America has reached a turning point with a series of reports examining the racial reckoning sweeping the nation and whether it leads to lasting reconciliation.
Vets Saving Pets
TVG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
At the Emergency Veterinary Trauma Center in Toronto, one of the busiest animal care facilities in Canada, veterinary professionals work together tirelessly to save the lives of animals in need of urgent medical care.
Too Cute!
TVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
Witness the adorable world of puppies and kittens with unprecedented footage and never-before-seen clips of the early lives of dogs and cats.
When Sharks Attack
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2018)
From the coast of America to the exotic beaches around the world, the number of reported shark attacks has increased in the last half century. Many attacks are appearing in new and surprising places.
Pandemic: What You Need to Know
Talk & Interview, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2020)
ABC News’ Amy Robach and Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton help viewers navigate the new normals of life during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny!
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Lavell Crawford is back and he's funnier and skinnier than ever.
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story with Robin Roberts
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Paige Winter's journey and rehabilitation after her harrowing shark attack; featuring never-before-seen interviews and footage.
Ancient Top 10
TV14 • History, Science & Technology • TV Series (2016)
"Ancient Top 10" counts down the most fascinating aspects of the ancient world, from fearsome dictators and lethal weapons to impressive metropolises and lasting mysteries.
UFO Conspiracies
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
UFO CONSPIRACIES investigates the world's most intriguing and fascinating UFO sightings. It retells and reconstructs incidents from all over the world by seeking out first-hand eye-witnesses and listening to their accounts. With the help of a panel of aviation, military and scientific experts, all the evidence is thoroughly examined.
Mo'Nique & Friends: Live from Atlanta
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Comedy legend Mo'Nique hosts an amazing night of comedy.
Eddie Griffin: E-Niggma
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Griffin's fiery storytelling canvasses his 30-plus year comedy career.
The Republican National Convention -- Your Voice/Your Vote 2020
News, Political • TV Series (2020)
The 2020 Republican National Convention features appearances by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump.
UFOs: Secret Alien Technology
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
As technology pushes mankind into the future, many wonder the origins of this innovative knowledge. Could the greatest inventions of the 20th century and beyond be the products of reverse engineered alien technology?
Hunting JonBenét's Killer: The Untold Story
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Elizabeth Vargas takes a fresh look at the most notorious cold case murder in American history. By tracking down new leads and with new DNA tests.
Investigations by Vice
TVMA • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2019)
From the award-winning producers and correspondents at VICE News, Investigations by VICE features stories told through a distinct reporting lens, immersive narratives and fresh perspectives on the important -- and sometimes controversial -- issues defining today’s culture.
Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
A silver screen icon vanishes in open water on a cold November day in 1981. What happened to Natalie Wood on the fateful day she disappears from the yacht she's staying on off Catalina Island with Robert Wagner? In Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
A quick preview of the HBO comedy special 'Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It.'
UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Man has always been captivated with outer space. But is it possible that our government has been hiding top-secret space missions involving the Moon, and even Mars? Is there something dangerous that NASA and the government have been covering up?
The Putin Interviews
TVPG • Documentaries, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2017)
Oliver Stone was granted unprecedented access to Vladimir Putin during more than a dozen interviews, with no topic off-limits. This four-part documentary series provides intimate insight into the enigmatic Russian president.
The Weekly
TVMA • News, News Magazine • TV Series (2019)
The Weekly brings the unparalleled journalism of The New York Times to the screen for the first time. Each half-hour episode features a Times journalist investigating one of the most pressing issues of the day. With more than 1,550 journalists scattered across 160 countries, the Times produces 2,500 stories a week– investigative reports, political scoops, cultural dispatches. And each week, The Weekly chooses to tell one of these stories in a visual and unforgettable way.
The Democratic National Convention -- Your Voice/Your Vote 2020
News, Political • TV Series (2020)
George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis lead coverage of the election year event during which delegates select the party's nominees for president and vice president.
Madonna & Basquiat
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Madonna's influential relationship with Jean-Michel Basquiat.
$ellebrity: The Go-To Girls - A Special Edition of 20/20
Biography, News • TV Series (2020)
A look at what it takes to make a superstar and how three of the top celebrities of the 2000s -- Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian West -- became successful businesswomen and paved the way for a whole new era of celebrity.
ABC News Specials
TV14 • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2006)
ABC News delivers breaking news from around the globe and the nation, exclusive interviews with world leaders, celebrities, and the infamous characters that define our life and times.
Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Celeste Barber explains the story behind some of her most famous parodies.
Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins
TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2017)
Dr. Craig O'Connell goes to the Bass Strait for sawsharks; Victoria Elena Vasquez and Dr. David Ebert go into deep water in Tokyo Bay to find the goblin shark; they also find ghost sharks, frilled sharks, and the amazing luminescent lantern shark.
Bleak House Guest
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Hans Christian Andersen's unexpected visit to his idol Charles Dickens.
The Weight of Gold
TV14 • Documentaries, News • Movie (2020)
The widespread mental health issues among Olympic athletes are examined in this documentary.
Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me to Tell You
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2018)
Comedian Finesse Mitchell returns to the stage with a new stand-up special.
Andy & the Donald
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
In 1984, Andy Warhol confronts Donald Trump about an outstanding payment.
Cheddar Explains
TVG • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2018)
The best interviews with visionaries in technology, media, and entertainment
The Longest War
TVMA • Documentaries, Military & War • TV Series (2020)
The human stories behind America's involvement in Afghanistan
Tim & Eric's Bedtime Stories
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Tim and Eric return to Adult Swim in Tim and Eric’s Bedtime Stories, an anthology series where every episode offers a unique tale - each one as dark, horrifying, perverse, insane, and hilarious as the next.
SCB: Thurman vs. Garcia
TV14 • Boxing, Sports • TV Series (2017)
Danny "Swift" Garcia versus Keith Thurman. Classic fight.
Truth and Lies: Watergate
Documentaries, History • TV Series (2017)
Exclusive interviews, photos and footage related to the Nixon Watergate scandal.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?