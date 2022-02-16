Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches

Famed anti-slavery activist Frederick Douglass' words about racial injustice are brought to life in this documentary.more

Famed anti-slavery activist Frederick Douglass' words about racia...More

About this Movie

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches

Famed anti-slavery activist Frederick Douglass' words about racial injustice are brought to life in this documentary.

