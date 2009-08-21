ALL YOUR FAVORITE TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
 

Action Movies

Action Comedies
Inglourious BasterdsInglourious Basterds
In the first year of the German occupation of France, Shosanna Dreyfus witnesses the execution of her family at the hand of Nazi Colonel Hans Landa. Shosanna narrowly escapes and flees to Paris where she forges a new identity.
R • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
FreelanceFreelance
An ex-special forces operative, stuck in a dead-end job, accepts a gig to provide security for a disgraced journalist as she interviews a ruthless dictator. But a coup breaks out and the trio must figure out how to survive the jungle AND each other.
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Willy's WonderlandWilly's Wonderland
A quiet loner (Nicolas Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down. Unable to pay for the repairs he needs, he agrees to spend the night cleaning Willy’s Wonderland, an abandoned family fun center. But this wonderland has a dark secret that the “The Janitor” is about to discover. He soon finds himself trapped inside Willy's and locked in an epic battle with the possessed animatronic mascots that roam the halls. To survive, he must fight his way through each of them.
Action, Horror • Movie (2021)
Everything Everywhere All at OnceEverything Everywhere All at Once
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.
R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
How to Make a KillingHow to Make a Killing
Disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family, blue-collar Becket Redfellow (Glen Powell) will stop at nothing to reclaim his inheritance, no matter how many relatives stand in his way.
R • Thriller, Comedy • Movie (2026)
So UndercoverSo Undercover
A tough, street-smart private eye is hired by the FBI to go undercover in a college sorority.
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Send HelpSend Help
Surviving a plane crash was just the start in this darkly comedic thriller.
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2026)
HolesHoles
A teen from a seemingly cursed family is sent to a detention camp where prisoners dig holes all day in this adaptation of the novel.
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
Bad Boys: Ride or DieBad Boys: Ride or Die
The Bad Boys are back but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run.
R • Comedy, Action • Movie (2024)
Mike & Nick & Nick & AliceMike & Nick & Nick & Alice
A hilarious, stylized, R-rated action-comedy about two gangsters and the woman they love trying to survive the most dangerous night of their lives. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s one wild ingredient added to the mix: a time machine. 
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Ghostbusters: AfterlifeGhostbusters: Afterlife
A single mom and her kids begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters.
PG-13 • Fantasy, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Code 3Code 3
On his final 24-hour shift, a burned-out paramedic is tasked with training his eager but inexperienced replacement. What starts as a routine night quickly spirals into a chaotic, citywide odyssey that tests their endurance, instincts and sense of humor as they race from one emergency to the next.
R • Comedy • Movie (2025)
London CallingLondon Calling
After fleeing from a job gone wrong, a down-on-his-luck hit man must babysit the son of a crime boss and show him how to become a man.
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Bride HardBride Hard
Sam is a world-class secret agent but a terrible maid of honor. After blowing off bridal duties for an international spy mission, she's demoted to bridesmaid at her friend's wedding. However, she soon gets a chance at redemption when armed mercenaries crash the ceremony, forcing Sam to take down the bad guys in a blaze of glory.
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Just Getting StartedJust Getting Started
An ex-F.B.I. Agent (Tommy Lee Jones) and an ex-mob lawyer in the Witness Protection Program (Morgan Freeman) have to put aside their petty rivalry on the golf course to fend off a mob hit.
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2017)
Fight or Flight
A mercenary takes on the job of tracking a high-value asset known only as "The Ghost" on an international flight. Realizing the plane is filled with assassins assigned to kill them both, the pair must work together in a fight for their lives.
R • Comedy, Action • Movie (2025)
Mafia MammaMafia Mamma
An American mom (Toni Collette) inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy. Guided by the firm’s consigliere (Monica Bellucci), she hilariously defies everyone’s expectations as the new head of the family business. 
R • Comedy, Action • Movie (2023)
Eenie MeanieEenie Meanie
Samara Weaving is Eenie Meanie, a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past when a previous employer offers her the chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend. 
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Paul Blart: Mall CopPaul Blart: Mall Cop
When thugs raid the mall, security guard Paul Blart has to save the day.
PG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Paul Blart suffered a string of misfortunes, so when he receives an invitation to a security officers' convention in Las Vegas, he begins to believe his luck is about to change.
TVPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Tropic ThunderTropic Thunder
Tugg Speedman (Ben Stiller), pampered action superstar, sets out for Southeast Asia to take part in the biggest, most-expensive war movie produced, but soon after filming begins, he and his co-stars, Oscar-winner Kirk Lazarus (Robert Downey Jr.), comic Jeff Portnoy (Jack Black) and the rest of the crew, must become real soldiers when fighting breaks out in that part of the jungle.
R • Satire, Action • Movie (2008)
Shazam! Fury of the GodsShazam! Fury of the Gods
This insanely action-packed super hero sequel brings even more excitement, adventure and comedy, along with all-new realms, bigger threats, monsters and mythical creatures to our heroes. Now fully bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy -- aka Shazam -- and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world. But can a bunch of teenagers actually save the day? Does Billy even want to…?
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Vacation Friends 2Vacation Friends 2
The vacation friends reunite at a resort, but it soon turns into a wild adventure.
R • Action and Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2023)
The King's ManThe King's Man
One man races against time to stop a group of tyrants and criminal masterminds plotting a world war.
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (2021)
Love and MonstersLove and Monsters
A young man and his traveling companions battle an array of monsters during an epic, 80-mile journey to find the woman he loves.
PG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Vacation FriendsVacation Friends
A couple meets up with another couple while on vacation in Mexico, but their friendship takes an awkward turn when they get back home.
R • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
Little MonstersLittle Monsters
A film dedicated to all the kindergarten teachers who motivate children to learn, instill them with confidence and stop them from being devoured by zombies.
R • Black Stories, Horror • Movie (2019)
Jackass 3
Johnny Knoxville and the rest of his friends (Bam Margera, Ryan Dunn, Steve-O) perform outrageous stunts and pranks.
R • Adventure, Documentaries • Movie (2010)
21 Jump Street21 Jump Street
Schmidt and Jenko are more than ready to leave their adolescent problems behind. Joining the police force and the secret Jump Street unit, they use their youthful appearances to go undercover in a local high school..
R • Action and Adventure, Cops & Detectives • Movie (2012)
Shazam!Shazam!
Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.
PG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Deadpool 2Deadpool 2
Wisecracking anti-hero Deadpool joins a motley collection of mutants to save a rebellious teenage mutant from the grip of a powerful enemy.
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Galaxy Quest
The alumni cast of a space opera television series have to play their roles as the real thing when an alien race needs their help.
PG • Adventure, Aliens • Movie (1999)
Action Thrillers
In the GreyR • Action, Drama • Movie (2026)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
Maze Runner: The Death CurePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The WolfmanR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Bourne IdentityPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2002)
ShelterR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Death RaceR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
CleanerR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Mission: ImpossiblePG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1996)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
Lord of the FliesTV14 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1963)
The Dark KnightPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The Bourne SupremacyPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2004)
UnderworldR • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2003)
The Italian JobPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
TwistersPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
The TakeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
The Bourne UltimatumTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2007)
Underworld: EvolutionR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2006)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The Dark Knight RisesPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
Batman BeginsPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
ElevationR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2024)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Jurassic WorldPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Bad Boys for LifeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Brothers Under FireNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The Equalizer 3R • Drama, Action • Movie (2023)
Blade Runner 2049R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Jack Ryan: Shadow RecruitPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2014)
The Lost World: Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1997)
Jurassic Park IIIPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2001)
SurviveTVMA • Action, Drama • Movie (2023)
Waist DeepR • Action, Crime • Movie (2006)
PreyR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Jungle (2017)R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Land Of BadR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Patriot GamesR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1992)
SnowpiercerR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Behind Enemy LinesPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2001)
Death Race 2R • Thriller, Action • Movie (2010)
The HuntedR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Muzzle 2: City of WolvesR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Mob LandR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The KingdomR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2007)
Godzilla Raids Again (Eng Sub)TVPG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1959)
The Scorpion KingPG-13 • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2002)
LooperR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Blood FatherR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2016)
Don't Breathe 2R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2021)
Escape from AlcatrazPG • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1979)
Death Race 3: InfernoR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2013)
Repo MenTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Last Seen AliveR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000R • Horror, Action • Movie (2000)
One ShotAdventure, Thriller • Movie (2021)
40 AcresR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
WaterworldPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1995)
OverlordR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2018)
To Catch a KillerR • Action, Drama • Movie (2023)
Quantum of SolacePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Hostile TakeoverTVMA • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2025)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
High RollersR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
13R • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
New on Hulu
The FuriousR • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (2026)
Ant-ManPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2015)
Run & GunR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2021)
Show DogsPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
In the GreyR • Action, Drama • Movie (2026)
FuzeR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Road HouseR • Action • Movie (2024)
The RevenantR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
The Sea HawkTVG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1940)
ZombielandR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Taken 2: Extended CutTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Miss CongenialityTVMA • Adventure, Action • Movie (2000)
The Last SamuraiR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2003)
GremlinsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
War of the WorldsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
Gremlins 2: The New BatchPG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1990)
To Please a LadyTVG • Action, Drama • Movie (1950)
Mission: ImpossiblePG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1996)
Scouts Guide to the Zombie ApocalypseR • Action, Horror • Movie (2015)
GodzillaPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2014)
The CrowR • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (1994)
Kubo and the Two StringsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Starship Troopers 3: MarauderR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Patriot GamesR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1992)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
The CorePG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2003)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000R • Horror, Action • Movie (2000)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Starship Troopers 3: Marauder en EspañolR • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2008)
The RuinsHorror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Fist FightR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2017)
Pineapple Express en EspañolR • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2008)
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars en EspañolR • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2017)
The Brothers GrimmPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2005)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
RoadracersR • Drama, Action • Movie (1994)
Starship Troopers: Traitor of MarsR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Pineapple ExpressR • Adventure, Action and Adventure • Movie (2008)
Machete KillsR • Action • Movie (2013)
Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: AscensionR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2003)
DunkirkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2017)
300: Rise of an EmpireTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Edge of TomorrowPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2014)
SpeedR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1994)
22 Jump StreetR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2014)
Death Race 3: InfernoR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2013)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of DoomPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1984)
The Italian JobPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
The KingdomR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2007)
WaterworldPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1995)
Blood and BoneR • Drama, Action • Movie (2009)
Underworld AwakeningTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
ReclaimR • Action, Crime • Movie (2014)
The SilencerR • Action • Movie (1999)
Navy Seals Vs. ZombiesTVMA • Horror, Action • Movie (2015)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal SkullPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2008)
One Man's JusticeR • Action • Movie (1995)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2TVPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The RundownPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2003)
Paul Blart: Mall CopPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Underworld: Rise Of The LycansR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Gangs Of New YorkR • Drama, Action • Movie (2002)
Death RaceR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The BurrowersR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Popular
The Last SamuraiR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2003)
War of the WorldsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
RampagePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
In the GreyR • Action, Drama • Movie (2026)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Tomb RaiderPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
X-Men: First ClassPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
War for the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2017)
The FlashPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Kingsman: The Golden CircleR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2017)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Pacific Rim: UprisingPG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
BatmanPG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (1989)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
Robin HoodPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2010)
Maze Runner: The Death CurePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The WolfmanR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
DoomR • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Bourne IdentityPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2002)
Batman & RobinPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
ShelterR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Death RaceR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
Batman ForeverPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Road HouseR • Action • Movie (2024)
Desert WarriorR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
CleanerR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Mission: ImpossiblePG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1996)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
MacGruberR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Lord of the FliesTV14 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1963)
Double TakePG-13 • Crime, Action • Movie (2001)
The Dark KnightPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The Bourne SupremacyPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2004)
Fist FightR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2017)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
The Bourne LegacyPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
The RundownPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2003)
Starship Troopers 3: MarauderR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
UnderworldR • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Pineapple ExpressR • Adventure, Action and Adventure • Movie (2008)
Paul Blart: Mall CopPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Toy StoryG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
Marvel Studios' The AvengersPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
Man of SteelTV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2013)
BeastDrama, Action • Movie (2026)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
The Italian JobPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
TwistersPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
300: Rise of an EmpireTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
The TakeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
The ManR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2005)
The Bourne UltimatumTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2007)
Underworld: EvolutionR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2006)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Iron ManPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
The Dark Knight RisesPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
Batman BeginsPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't DieR • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
ElevationR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2024)
The Secret Life of PetsPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Trending Action
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
Bad Boys: Ride or DieR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2024)
Iron ManPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
Predator: BadlandsPG-13 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2025)
Desert WarriorR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Jurassic WorldPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
TwistersPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
FuzeR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Jumanji: The Next LevelPG-13 • Comedy, Action • Movie (2019)
The Secret Life of PetsPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Brothers Under FireNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Iron Man 2PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2010)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
ThorPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
The King's ManR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2021)
Kubo and the Two StringsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
The Equalizer 3R • Drama, Action • Movie (2023)
Jurassic Park IIIPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2001)
Spider-Man 3PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Don't Breathe 2R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2021)
Starship Troopers 3: MarauderR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Spider-ManPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
UnchartedPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
AvatarPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Thieves HighwayNot Rated • Crime, Action • Movie (2025)
Rise of the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
HolesPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
AzraelR • Action, Horror • Movie (2024)
Pineapple ExpressR • Adventure, Action and Adventure • Movie (2008)
PreyR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Starship Troopers: Traitor of MarsR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
Black PantherPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
The Incredible HulkPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege TalePG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Primitive WarTVMA • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Starship Troopers: InvasionR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2012)
ApocalyptoR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
The Unholy TrinityR • Western, Action • Movie (2024)
The Lost World: Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1997)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
WerewolvesR • Horror, Action • Movie (2024)
Muzzle 2: City of WolvesR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
FreelanceR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Last Seen AliveR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2022)
SnowpiercerR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Bride HardR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Spider-Man 2PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2004)
Tropic ThunderR • Satire, Action • Movie (2008)
Mob LandR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon CityR • Action, Horror • Movie (2021)
In the Lost LandsR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Bad Boys for LifeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Red Right HandTVMA • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The CommuterPG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
ArcadianR • Horror, Action • Movie (2024)
BloodshotPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
High RollersR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Boss LevelTVMA • Thriller, Action • Movie (2021)
The Dark Knight RisesPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Dawn of the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2014)
40 AcresR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Land Of BadR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Charlie's AngelsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2019)
Road HouseR • Action • Movie (2024)
Most Liked Action
Mike & Nick & Nick & AliceR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't DieR • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
40 AcresR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Unholy TrinityR • Western, Action • Movie (2024)
PreyR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2022)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
The Equalizer 3R • Drama, Action • Movie (2023)
Bride HardR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Bullet TrainR • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
OsirisNot Rated • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
Black PantherPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
WerewolvesR • Horror, Action • Movie (2024)
Predator: Killer of KillersR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2025)
ElevationR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2024)
Thieves HighwayNot Rated • Crime, Action • Movie (2025)
London CallingR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2025)
UnchartedPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Safe HouseNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Last Seen AliveR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Don't Breathe 2R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2021)
In the Lost LandsR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Brothers Under FireNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
LabyrinthPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1986)
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon CityR • Action, Horror • Movie (2021)
Spider-ManPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Primitive WarTVMA • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Monster HunterPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Marvel Studios' The AvengersPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpirePG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
GremlinsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
The Woman KingPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
SpeedR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1994)
AvatarPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Toy StoryG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
ApocalyptoR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
Eenie MeanieR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2025)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
SovereignR • Action, Drama • Movie (2025)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The EqualizerR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Under FIreNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
BloodshotPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Rise of the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
Spider-Man 2PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2004)
The CreatorPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2023)
HolesPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
SicarioR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The Incredible HulkPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
The Boondock SaintsR • Crime, Action • Movie (1999)
The RevenantR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
ThorPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Muzzle 2: City of WolvesR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Spider-Man 3PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Gran TurismoPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2023)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
(Dub) Dragon Ball Super: BrolyPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Dawn of the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2014)
Mafia MammaR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2023)
William TellR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Tropic ThunderR • Satire, Action • Movie (2008)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
Tin SoldierNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Land Of BadR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Iron Man 2PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2010)
The Equalizer 2R • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
AzraelR • Action, Horror • Movie (2024)
Dragon Ball Z: Battle of GodsKids, Action • Movie (2014)
Boss LevelTVMA • Thriller, Action • Movie (2021)
Steven Universe: The MovieTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Action from the 80s & 90s
Against the WallTVMA • Drama, Action • Movie (1994)
BatmanPG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (1989)
Batman & RobinPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Batman ForeverPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Batman: Mask of the PhantasmPG • Action, Animation • Movie (1993)
BlowbackR • Action • Movie (1999)
Blue SteelR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1990)
The Boondock SaintsR • Crime, Action • Movie (1999)
Collision CoursePG • Adventure, Action • Movie (1989)
CongoPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1995)
The CrowR • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (1994)
Days of ThunderPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1990)
Dead ManR • Drama, Western • Movie (1996)
Dead SilenceR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1997)
FlashpointR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1984)
Flight of Black AngelR • Action, Thriller • Movie (1991)
Galaxy QuestPG • Adventure, Aliens • Movie (1999)
Godzilla vs. BiollantePG • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (1989)
Godzilla vs. King GhidorahTVPG • Action and Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (1991)
GremlinsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
Gremlins 2: The New BatchPG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1990)
The Heroic TrioR • Action, Fantasy • Movie (1993)
Highlander II: The QuickeningR • Fantasy, Action • Movie (1991)
Indiana Jones and the Last CrusadePG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost ArkPG • Action, Drama • Movie (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of DoomPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1984)
Iron Eagle IV: On the AttackPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (1996)
John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1996)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
LabyrinthPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1986)
The Last OutlawR • Western, Adventure • Movie (1993)
The LimeyR • Drama, Action • Movie (1999)
The Lost World: Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1997)
MiraclesPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (1989)
Mission: ImpossiblePG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1996)
MontanaR • Crime, Drama • Movie (1998)
Mortal KombatPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Mortal Kombat AnnihilationPG-13 • Action • Movie (1997)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!PG-13 • Comedy, Action • Movie (1988)
Once Upon a Time in ChinaR • Sports, Martial Arts • Movie (1991)
Once Upon a Time in China IIR • Action, Action and Adventure • Movie (1992)
Once Upon a Time in China IIIR • Sports, Martial Arts • Movie (1993)
One Man's JusticeR • Action • Movie (1995)
Patriot GamesR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1992)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
The Princess Bride en EspañolPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1987)
Princess MononokePG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1997)
Princess Mononoke (Japanese Audio)PG-13 • Action and Adventure, Animation • Movie (1997)
Pulp FictionR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1994)
The Return of GodzillaPG • Action and Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
The Return of GodzillaPG • Action and Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
RicochetR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1991)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
RoadracersR • Drama, Action • Movie (1994)
The Rugrats MovieG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1998)
Run Lola RunR • Thriller, Action • Movie (1998)
Running FreeR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1994)
The Running ManR • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1987)
The SaintPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1997)
The SilencerR • Action • Movie (1999)
SpeedR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1994)
Star KidPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1998)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of KhanPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for SpockPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1984)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage HomePG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1986)
Star Trek V: The Final FrontierPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered CountryPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1991)
Star Trek VIII: First ContactPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (1996)
Star Trek: GenerationsPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1994)
A-Z
'neath The Arizona SkiesTVPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (1934)
(Dub) Dragon Ball Super: BrolyPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
(Dub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal ScaleTV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
(Sub) Dragon Ball Super: BrolyPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
(Sub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal ScaleAdventure, Action • Movie (2017)
13R • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
22 Jump StreetR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2014)
The 2ndTVMA • Drama, Action • Movie (2020)
3 Days To KillPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2014)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
300: Rise of an EmpireTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
40 AcresR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
5 Days of WarR • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
65 en EspañolPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2023)
72 HoursNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
A.R.C.H.I.E. 2: Mission ImpawsiblePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2018)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
AbsolutionR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Across The Great DivideG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
AdriftPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Aeon FluxPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Against the WallTVMA • Drama, Action • Movie (1994)
Agent ReconAction, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
AlarumR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
All About The BenjaminsR • Black Stories, Crime • Movie (2002)
All Monsters AttackG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1969)
AltitudeR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2017)
AltitudeR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2017)
Ambush TrailTVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1946)
American AssassinR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2017)
American DreamR • Action, Crime • Movie (2021)
The Animated Adventures of Tom SawyerTVG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1998)
The AnomalyAction, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Ant-ManPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2015)
Apocalypse Now ReduxR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1979)
ApocalyptoR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
Aqua Teen Forever: PlantasmR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2022)
AquamanPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Aquaman and the Lost KingdomPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
ArcadianR • Horror, Action • Movie (2024)
ArcticPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2019)
The Arctic ConvoyNot Rated • Action, Military & War • Movie (2023)
The Arctic Convoy (Eng Dub)Not Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
Army of OneR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2016)
AsherR • Action, Drama • Movie (2018)
AssassinR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2023)
Assassin's GameR • Action • Movie (2015)
Assault on Precinct 13R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Atomic BlondeR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
AvatarPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Avengers: Age of UltronPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2015)
AzraelR • Action, Horror • Movie (2024)
Aztec Batman: Clash of EmpiresR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Baby DriverR • Music, Crime • Movie (2017)
Bad Boys for LifeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Bad Boys: Ride or DieR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2024)
Bark RangerPG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (2015)
The BatmanPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2022)
BatmanPG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (1989)
Batman & RobinPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Batman BeginsPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Batman ForeverPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza LeaguePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticePG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2016)
Batman: Mask of the PhantasmPG • Action, Animation • Movie (1993)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.