Action Movies

Westerns
The Sisters Brothers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Based on Patrick Dewitt’s acclaimed novel, Eli and Charlie Sisters are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss. The story, a genre-hybrid with comedic elements, takes place in Oregon in 1851.
Damsel
R • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Samuel Alabaster (Robert Pattinson), an affluent pioneer, ventures across the American Frontier to marry Penelope (Mia Wasikowska). As Samuel traverses the Wild West with a drunkard named Parson Henry, their once-simple journey grows treacherous.
Meek's Cutoff
PG • Drama, Western • Movie (2011)
Set in 1845, this drama follows a group of settlers as they embark on a punishing journey along the Oregon Trail. When their guide leads them astray, the expedition is forced to contend with the unforgiving conditions of the high plain desert.
Deadwood: The Movie
TVMA • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The long-awaited Deadwood film follows the 10-year reunion of the camp to celebrate South Dakota's statehood.
Lucky
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Having out lived and out smoked all of his contemporaries, the fiercely independent Lucky finds himself at the precipice of life, thrust into a journey of self-exploration, leading towards that which is so often unattainable: enlightenment
The Lonely Man
TVG • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1957)
The past-and the future-close in on a reformed gunslinger. The Lonely Man belongs to that saddlebag full of Westerns about a gunslinger coming to terms with his infamous past and uncertain future.
Black Spurs
Action, Adventure • Movie (1965)
To turn a profit, cowboy turned bounty-hunter plots to ruin a Western town with gambling, loose women and renegades.
The Hangman
TVG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1959)
A marshal goes after a man wanted for murder but finds himself pitted against an entire Western town.
The Wind
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
The forces of nature bring evil to an American frontier homestead.
The Missing
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2003)
New Mexico, 1886: A frontier woman struggles to track down outlaws who kidnapped her daughter - reluctantly accepting the help of her father, who abandoned the family years earlier. Directed by Ron Howard.
The Kid
The Kid
R • Drama, Western • Movie (2019)
Vincent D'Onofrio directs this story of Rio, a young fan of Billy the Kid, who asks the fabled gunslinger to help him free his kidnappedsister, Sara, from his uncle's dastardly grip.
Western Union
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1941)
The story of the construction of the transcontinental telegraph line is told in epic fashion through the stories of three men and a woman - crooks, cattle rustlers, drunken Indians figure into this solid western.
The Last Outlaw
R • Western, Adventure • Movie (1993)
Mickey Rourke stars as a former bank robber who joins a posse and relentlessly eliminates the gang members who betrayed him.
True Grit
PG-13 • Drama, Western • Movie (2010)
Jeff Bridges saddles up as a hard-drinking, irascible, one-eyed U.S. Marshal to track down the man who murdered a girl's father.
Hannie Caulder
R • Western, Adventure • Movie (1971)
A woman begins a lonely search for the bank robbers who murdered her husband.
Tall Stranger
Drama, Classics • Movie (1957)
In the post-Civil War Colorado Territory, a rancher rescued from death by a wagon-train demonstrates his gratitude by guiding the train to the newly-opened land. He also finds the rustlers who shot him, as well as true love.
Bad Company
PG • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1972)
Adventurous tale of two young drifters who wildly rob their way West during the Civil War.
Pony Express
Classics, Adventure • Movie (1953)
In 1860, Buffalo Bill Cody and Wild Bill Hickok are sent to establish a Pony Express service across California.
A Man Alone
Classics, Adventure • Movie (1955)
Framed for a robbery, a gunman hides out in the home of the local sheriff and gradually wins his trust and respect. Now they must face the vengeful townspeople in a bloody war.
Bullwhip
Adventure, Western • Movie (1958)
An innocent man can escape hanging only by marrying a hot-tempered half-breed who brandishes a whip.
Warpath
Action, Adventure • Movie (1951)
Action-packed Western film involving O'Brien's hunt for the outlaws who murdered his girlfriend.
The Eagle and the Hawk
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1950)
In 1863 two U.S. law enforcers discover a plot to overthrow Mexico's ruler and invade Texas. Lots of action and fabulous cinematography by James Wong Howe.
Law of the Lawless
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1964)
In Kansas during the 1880's, Clem Rogers known as the "hanging judge" arrives to try the son of the town's most influential man for murder. He refuses a bribe and is framed for a set-up crime.
The Furies
Drama, Classics • Movie (1950)
Western depicting the clash between a self-made cattle king of the Old West and his equally iron-willed daughter. Based on Niven Busch's novel.
Johnny Reno
TVG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1966)
One man stands alone against the fury of mob justice. Threats. Fists. Bullets. Fire. By one means or another, riled-up folks at Stone Junction are going to have their way.
Johnny Guitar
Drama, Adventure • Movie (1954)
Gambling house operator Vienna seeks control of a town as archrival Emma Small sets out to force Vienna out of town. The timely arrival of Johnny Guitar thwarts Emma's plans, but doesn't prevent a showdown between the women.
Action Comedies
Assassination Nation
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Little Monsters
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2019)
Once Upon a Time in Venice
Action, Comedy • Movie (2017)
A Simple Favor
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Spider-Man: Far From Home
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Men In Black: International
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
21 Jump Street
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Shazam!
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Deadpool
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Major League II
PG • Comedy, Sports • Movie (1994)
Mad Money
PG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2008)
It Came from the Desert
Action, Comedy • Movie (2017)
The Nice Guys
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Deadpool 2
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2018)
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Spree
Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2020)
The Mexican
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2001)
Bad Company
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Classics
Army of Darkness
R • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (1993)
The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot
Drama, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Bad Lieutenant
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1992)
Body of Evidence
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1993)
Assault on Precinct 13
R • Action, Crime • Movie (1976)
No Holds Barred
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1989)
The Long Riders
R • Biography, Western • Movie (1980)
WolfCop
Comedy, Horror • Movie (2014)
Tammy and the T-Rex
TVMA • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1994)
The Cabin in the Woods
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2011)
Natural Born Killers
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1994)
Kill Bill: Volume 1
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2004)
Action Thrillers
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
TV14 • Action, Spies • Movie (2011)
Point Break
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1991)
Damascus Cover
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Gamer
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
Assault on Precinct 13
R • Action, Crime • Movie (1976)
Spy Game
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2001)
The Numbers Station
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Con Air
R • Action, Crime • Movie (1997)
Backtrace
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Independence Day
PG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1996)
Running with the Devil
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
A Score to Settle
Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Set Up
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)
Abduction
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2011)
Kill Bill: Volume 1
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2004)
The Postcard Killings
Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
Constantine
R • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2005)
Hotel Mumbai
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The Courier
R • Action • Movie (2019)
Rambo
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Action Dramas
Creed II
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2018)
Running with the Devil
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
The Kid
R • Drama, Western • Movie (2019)
Set Up
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)
A Score to Settle
Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Backtrace
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Overdrive
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
We Die Young
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Arbitrage
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2012)
The Resident
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Spinning Man
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Top Gun
PG • Military & War, Action • Movie (1986)

Popular
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Spider-Man: Far From Home
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Hellboy
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Deadpool
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Deadpool 2
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Seven Psychopaths
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Stuber
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Shrek
TVPG • Action, Family • Movie (2001)
Shaft
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Spies in Disguise
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2019)
Bloodshot
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Jumanji: The Next Level
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2012)
Charlie's Angels
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Bad Boys for Life
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The Watch
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
21 Jump Street
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Safe House
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2012)
The Hunt
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Alita: Battle Angel
PG-13 • Action, Animation • Movie (2019)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Zombieland: Double Tap
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Rogue
Action, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Dolittle
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
Anna
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Gemini Man
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Shazam!
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Agent Cody Banks
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Men In Black: International
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Tremors
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (1990)
The Fast and the Furious
PG-13 • Action, Crime • Movie (2001)
CHIPS
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Underwater
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2020)
Kill Bill: Volume 1
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2004)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2001)
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Without a Paddle
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Spider-Man
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2002)
The Rhythm Section
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2020)
2 Fast 2 Furious
PG-13 • Action, Crime • Movie (2003)
Rambo
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2008)
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2002)
The Gentlemen
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Escape Room
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Spider-Man 3
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2007)
Public Enemies
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
Hitman: Agent 47
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2015)
Date Night Extended Version
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Gamer
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
Taken
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2003)
The Fifth Element
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1997)
The Princess Bride
PG • Action, Family • Movie (1987)
The Nice Guys
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2016)
The Amazing Spider-Man
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Wrath of the Titans
TV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Dog Eat Dog
Action, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Top Gun
PG • Military & War, Action • Movie (1986)
Killerman
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Kill Bill: Volume 2
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2004)
Predator
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1987)
A-Z
'71
R • Military & War, Action • Movie (2014)
'neath The Arizona Skies
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1934)
(Dub) Afro Samurai Resurrection
TVMA • Action, Animation • Movie (2009)
(Dub) Akira
R • Anime, Action • Movie (1988)
(Dub) Mass Effect: Paragon Lost
TVMA • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2013)
(Dub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale
Action, Animation • Movie (2017)
(Sub) Akira
R • Action, Animation • Movie (1988)
(Sub) Fafner: Heaven and Earth
TV14 • Action, Animation • Movie (2010)
(Sub) K MISSING KINGS
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2014)
(Sub) Ninja Scroll
Action, Animation • Movie (1993)
(Sub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale
Action, Adventure • Movie (2017)
(Sub) Trigun: Badlands Rumble
TV14 • Action, Animation • Movie (2010)
10.0 Earthquake
Action, Adventure • Movie (2014)
100 Rifles
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1969)
12 Rounds
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2009)
12 Rounds 2: Reloaded
R • Action • Movie (2013)
The 12th Man
Adventure, Drama • Movie (2018)
13 Assassins
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
1917
R • Military & War, Action • Movie (2019)
2 Fast 2 Furious
PG-13 • Action, Crime • Movie (2003)
2099: The Soldier Protocol
Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
21 Bridges
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
21 Jump Street
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
3000 Miles to Graceland
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2001)
40 Guns to Apache Pass
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1970)
48 Hrs.
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (1982)
7 Seconds
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Abducted
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Abduction
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2011)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2012)
Absolute Deception
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2013)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2005)
After the Sunset
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Against the Wall
TVMA • Action, Drama • Movie (1994)
Agent Cody Banks
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Air Force One
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1997)
Air Strike
R • Drama, History • Movie (2018)
Alex Cross
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
Alien Resurrection
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1997)
Alien Resurrection (Extended Version)
TVMA • Adventure, Action • Movie (1997)
Aliens
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1986)
Aliens (Extended Version)
TVMA • Adventure, Action • Movie (1986)
Alita: Battle Angel
PG-13 • Action, Animation • Movie (2019)
Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days
Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
The Amazing Spider-Man
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Ambush at Tomahawk Gap
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1953)
Ambush Trail
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1946)
American Dragons
R • Action • Movie (1997)
American Outlaws
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2001)
American Ultra
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Andron
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Anna
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Another 48 Hrs.
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (1990)
Another Stakeout
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Anthropoid
R • Military & War, Action • Movie (2016)
Apache Territory
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1958)
The Archer
Action • Movie (2017)
Are We There Yet?
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
Arena
TVPG • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)
Arizona Raiders
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1965)
Armored
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
Army of Darkness
R • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Asher
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Assassination Nation
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2018)
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
R • Drama, History • Movie (2007)
The Assault
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Assault on Precinct 13
R • Action, Crime • Movie (1976)
Assault on Precinct 13
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2005)
Astro Boy
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2009)

