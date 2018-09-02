Based on Patrick Dewitt’s acclaimed novel, Eli and Charlie Sisters are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss. The story, a genre-hybrid with comedic elements, takes place in Oregon in 1851.
Damsel
R • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Samuel Alabaster (Robert Pattinson), an affluent pioneer, ventures across the American Frontier to marry Penelope (Mia Wasikowska). As Samuel traverses the Wild West with a drunkard named Parson Henry, their once-simple journey grows treacherous.
Meek's Cutoff
PG • Drama, Western • Movie (2011)
Set in 1845, this drama follows a group of settlers as they embark on a punishing journey along the Oregon Trail. When their guide leads them astray, the expedition is forced to contend with the unforgiving conditions of the high plain desert.
Deadwood: The Movie
TVMA • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The long-awaited Deadwood film follows the 10-year reunion of the camp to celebrate South Dakota's statehood.
Lucky
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Having out lived and out smoked all of his contemporaries, the fiercely independent Lucky finds himself at the precipice of life, thrust into a journey of self-exploration, leading towards that which is so often unattainable: enlightenment
The Lonely Man
TVG • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1957)
The past-and the future-close in on a reformed gunslinger. The Lonely Man belongs to that saddlebag full of Westerns about a gunslinger coming to terms with his infamous past and uncertain future.
Black Spurs
Action, Adventure • Movie (1965)
To turn a profit, cowboy turned bounty-hunter plots to ruin a Western town with gambling, loose women and renegades.
The Hangman
TVG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1959)
A marshal goes after a man wanted for murder but finds himself pitted against an entire Western town.
The Wind
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
The forces of nature bring evil to an American frontier homestead.
The Missing
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2003)
New Mexico, 1886: A frontier woman struggles to track down outlaws who kidnapped her daughter - reluctantly accepting the help of her father, who abandoned the family years earlier. Directed by Ron Howard.
The Kid
R • Drama, Western • Movie (2019)
Vincent D'Onofrio directs this story of Rio, a young fan of Billy the Kid, who asks the fabled gunslinger to help him free his kidnappedsister, Sara, from his uncle's dastardly grip.
Western Union
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1941)
The story of the construction of the transcontinental telegraph line is told in epic fashion through the stories of three men and a woman - crooks, cattle rustlers, drunken Indians figure into this solid western.
The Last Outlaw
R • Western, Adventure • Movie (1993)
Mickey Rourke stars as a former bank robber who joins a posse and relentlessly eliminates the gang members who betrayed him.
True Grit
PG-13 • Drama, Western • Movie (2010)
Jeff Bridges saddles up as a hard-drinking, irascible, one-eyed U.S. Marshal to track down the man who murdered a girl's father.
Hannie Caulder
R • Western, Adventure • Movie (1971)
A woman begins a lonely search for the bank robbers who murdered her husband.
Tall Stranger
Drama, Classics • Movie (1957)
In the post-Civil War Colorado Territory, a rancher rescued from death by a wagon-train demonstrates his gratitude by guiding the train to the newly-opened land. He also finds the rustlers who shot him, as well as true love.
Bad Company
PG • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1972)
Adventurous tale of two young drifters who wildly rob their way West during the Civil War.
Pony Express
Classics, Adventure • Movie (1953)
In 1860, Buffalo Bill Cody and Wild Bill Hickok are sent to establish a Pony Express service across California.
A Man Alone
Classics, Adventure • Movie (1955)
Framed for a robbery, a gunman hides out in the home of the local sheriff and gradually wins his trust and respect. Now they must face the vengeful townspeople in a bloody war.
Bullwhip
Adventure, Western • Movie (1958)
An innocent man can escape hanging only by marrying a hot-tempered half-breed who brandishes a whip.
Warpath
Action, Adventure • Movie (1951)
Action-packed Western film involving O'Brien's hunt for the outlaws who murdered his girlfriend.
The Eagle and the Hawk
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1950)
In 1863 two U.S. law enforcers discover a plot to overthrow Mexico's ruler and invade Texas. Lots of action and fabulous cinematography by James Wong Howe.
Law of the Lawless
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1964)
In Kansas during the 1880's, Clem Rogers known as the "hanging judge" arrives to try the son of the town's most influential man for murder. He refuses a bribe and is framed for a set-up crime.
The Furies
Drama, Classics • Movie (1950)
Western depicting the clash between a self-made cattle king of the Old West and his equally iron-willed daughter. Based on Niven Busch's novel.
Johnny Reno
TVG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1966)
One man stands alone against the fury of mob justice. Threats. Fists. Bullets. Fire. By one means or another, riled-up folks at Stone Junction are going to have their way.
Johnny Guitar
Drama, Adventure • Movie (1954)
Gambling house operator Vienna seeks control of a town as archrival Emma Small sets out to force Vienna out of town. The timely arrival of Johnny Guitar thwarts Emma's plans, but doesn't prevent a showdown between the women.
