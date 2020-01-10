Underwater

RActionHorrorScience FictionThrillerAdventureMovie • 2020

A drilling crew stranded on the ocean floor encounters a monstrous deep-sea terror in...more

A drilling crew stranded on the ocean floor encounters a monstrou...More

Start watching Underwater

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
AVPR Aliens vs. Predator Requiem
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2007)
The Thing
R • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
Skyline
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2010)
Aliens
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1986)
The Prophecy 4: Uprising
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
AVP: Alien vs. Predator (Extended Version)
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2004)
Dolittle
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Doctor Sleep Director's Cut
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Alien (Director's Cut)
R • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Eragon (Director's Cut)
TV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2006)
They Live
R • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (1988)
Alien Resurrection
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1997)
Walking With Dinosaurs
PG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2013)
The Ruins
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2008)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on