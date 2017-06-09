The MummyThe Mummy

Tomb raider Tom Cruise unwittingly awakens an evil Egyptian mummy that sets out on a rampage of murder and destruction.more

Tomb raider Tom Cruise unwittingly awakens an evil Egyptian mummy...More

Starring: Tom CruiseRussell CroweAnnabelle Wallis

Director: Alex Kurtzman

PG-13ActionAdventureFantasyThrillerHorrorMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeThe Mummy MoviesDetails
Resident Evil: The Final ChapterR • Action, Horror • Movie (2016)
Underworld: Blood WarsTVMA • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2016)
Monster HunterPG-13 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2020)
LucyTVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2014)
LifeR • Aliens, Thriller • Movie (2017)
PassengersPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2016)
X2: X-Men UnitedPG-13 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2003)
The Mummy ReturnsPG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2001)
Jurassic WorldPG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2015)
Furious 7TVMA • Thriller, Action • Movie (2015)
GeostormPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2017)
Dawn of the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2014)
The Mummy ReturnsPG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2001)

About this Movie

The Mummy

Tomb raider Tom Cruise unwittingly awakens an evil Egyptian mummy that sets out on a rampage of murder and destruction.

Starring: Tom CruiseRussell CroweAnnabelle WallisSofia BoutellaJake Johnson

Director: Alex Kurtzman

PG-13ActionAdventureFantasyThrillerHorrorMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$17.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.