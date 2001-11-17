Rambo III

RActionAdventureMovie • 1988

Rambo goes undercover to infiltrate a Russian fortress and save his friend.

Rambo goes undercover to infiltrate a Russian fortress and save his friend.

About this Movie

Rambo goes undercover to infiltrate a Russian fortress and save his friend.

Starring: Sylvester StalloneRichard CrennaMarc de JongeKurtwood SmithSpiros Focas

Director: Peter MacDonald

