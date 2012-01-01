Rambo: First Blood Part II

RActionAdventureMovie • 1985

Rambo embarks on a top-secret mission to Vietnam in search of captive POWs.

Rambo embarks on a top-secret mission to Vietnam in search of cap...More

Start watching Rambo: First Blood Part II

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Seven Psychopaths
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
First Blood
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1982)
The Forbidden Kingdom
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Rambo III
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1988)
Fast and Fierce: Death Race
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Young Guns II
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1990)
American Outlaws
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Congo
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Predator
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1987)
Invasion U.S.A.
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1985)
Rollerball
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2002)
True Romance
TVMA • Action, Drama • Movie (1993)
Rambo
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Jurassic Galaxy
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Fast Five
TV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)

About this Movie

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Rambo embarks on a top-secret mission to Vietnam in search of captive POWs.

Starring: Sylvester StalloneRichard CrennaJulia NicksonCharles NapierSteven Berkoff

Director: George P. Cosmatos

RActionAdventureMovie • 1985
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on