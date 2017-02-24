Collide

PG-13ActionThrillerAdventureHorrorMovie2017

A man falls in love with a woman just as she is diagnosed with a disease.

A man falls in love with a woman just as she is diagnosed with a disease.

About this Movie

Collide

A man falls in love with a woman just as she is diagnosed with a disease.

Starring: Nicholas HoultFelicity JonesAnthony HopkinsBen KingsleyMarwan Kenzari

Director: Eran Creevy

PG-13ActionThrillerAdventureHorrorMovie2017
