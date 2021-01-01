About this Movie
Monster Hunter
A United Nations military team falls into a portal to an alternate world, where hunters fight giant monsters. Two groups work together to defend the portal, thwarting monsters from entering and invading Earth.
Starring: Milla JovovichRon PerlmanTony JaaDiego BonetaTip Harris
Director: Paul W.S. Anderson
