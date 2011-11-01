Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
M*A*S*H
TVPG • Military & War, Sitcom • TV Series (1972)
A fast-paced and fun-filled series relating the antics of a mobile army surgical hospital crew during the Korean war. They are basically dedicated surgeons who turn to humor as relief from the front-line operating room.
Vikings
TV14 • Military & War, Action • TV Series (2011)
The adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok as he rises to become King of the Viking tribes.
The Pacific
TVMA • History, Military & War • TV Series (2010)
The epic 10-part HBO miniseries that tells the true stories of three Marines fighting in the brutal Pacific theater during WWII.
SIX
TVMA • Drama, Military & War • TV Series (2017)
"SIX" follows the modern American heroes of Navy SEAL Team Six, whose covert mission to eliminate a Taliban leader in Afghanistan goes awry when they uncover a U.S. citizen working as a jihadist fighter with the terrorists.
Hitler's Last Stand
TV14 • Military & War, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Nazi diehard and fanatics fight to the last man to stop Allied forces from freeing Europe, keeping an unrelenting grip on the naval bases, citadels and fortresses of occupied Europe.
Strike Back: Origins
TVMA • Military & War, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
A scapegoated British soldier is recruited to defuse an international terrorist crisis in this six-part series that inspired 'Strike Back.'
The Unit
TV14 • Legal, Drama • TV Series (2006)
THE UNIT is an action drama that follows a covert team of special forces operatives as they risk their lives on undercover missions around the globe, while their wives maintain the homefront, protecting their husbands' secrets.
Generation Kill
TVMA • Military & War, Action • TV Series (2008)
This seven-part HBO miniseries focuses on the first 40 days of the war in Iraq as seen through the eyes of an elite group of U.S. Marines.
Barbarians Rising
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (2016)
Barbarians Rising tells the story of the rise and fall of the Roman Empire from the perspective of the barbarian rebel leaders who helped bring it down.
War & Peace
TV14 • British, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Set against the backdrop of Napoleon’s 1812 invasion of Russia, "War and Peace" is a story of passion, romance, scandal, and deceit surrounding the rising and falling fortunes of five aristocratic families – the Bezukhovs, Bolkonskys, Drubetskoys, Kuragins and Rostovs – in the waning days of imperial Russia.
Buried Secrets of WWII
TV14 • Military & War, History • TV Series (2019)
Remote sensing techniques tell the stories of WWII battles and campaigns, the details of which have been lost in the fog of war, misinterpreted or overtaken by the landscape.
Ultimate Survival WWII
TV14 • Military & War, History • TV Series (2019)
Hazen Audel travels across the globe to relive some of the most astonishing stories of wilderness survival from World War II. During this brutal conflict, soldiers, sailors and airmen became lost behind enemy lines in some of the most inhospitable places on Earth, beginning epic battles to stay alive. Now Hazen will retrace these journeys in the same locations and armed with the same supplies, to see if he has what it takes to make it out alive.
Descendants of the Sun
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Some relationships are fated to despite the challenges of time and place. Yoo Si Jin (Song Joong Ki), the leader of a Special Forces unit, meets trauma surgeon Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo) in a hospital emergency room after Si Jin and his second-in-command, Seo Dae Young (Jin Goo), chase down a thief on their day off. Si Jin is immediately smitten with Mo Yeon, and he asks her out on a date. But Si Jin keeps getting called to duty when he is with Mo Yeon, and the two also realize that they have conflicting views about human life (he will kill to protect his country and she has to save lives at all costs). They decide to break off their budding relationship as a result. Dae Young also tries to break off his relationship with Army doctor Yoon Myung Ju (Kim Ji Won) because her father, Lt. General Yoon (Kang Shin Il), thinks Si Jin is a better match for his daughter. Si Jin and Dae Young are then deployed to the fictional war-torn country of Urk on a long-term assignment of helping the United Nations keep peace in the area. After repeatedly being passed over for a promotion because of her lack of connections, Mo Yeon gives up performing surgeries, loosening her principles somewhat to become a celebrity TV doctor and caring for VIP patients at the hospital. But when she refuses the sexual advances of the hospital chairman, Mo Yeon is picked to lead a medical team to staff a clinic in Urk! There, Mo Yeon unexpectedly reconnects with Si Jin. "Descendants of the Sun" is a 2016 South Korean drama series directed by Lee Eung Bok. The entire series was pre-produced prior to airing, which is a departure from how Korean dramas are typically produced. The stars and production team spent one month in Greece to film much of the series' storyline. The drama also is the first project for Song Joong Ki after finishing his mandatory two-year military service.
Prisoners of War
TVMA • Military & War, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Seventeen years ago, a reserve unit was sent deep into Lebanon for a secret operation to apprehend a senior ranking terrorist. The operation failed and during the rescue, three soldiers, Nimrode Klein, Uri Zach and Amiel Ben Horin were left behind and captured. Tonight, after years of covert negotiations, the boys come home as part of a prisoner swap. Two of them come back alive, one in the coffin. This is their story.
Record of Grancrest War
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2018)
Atlatan, a land ruled by chaos. Fearing disaster brought about by chaos, the people lived protected by “Lords;” those with the power of “Crests,” used to suppress the chaos. However, the Lords decided to abandon the concept of protecting the people and turn against each other secretly in war, stealing each other’s Crests to gain dominion over one another. Among these people are Siluca, a lone mage who despises the Lords, and Theo, a vagrant knight who continues his journey of training to someday liberate his homeland from tyrannical rule. Enticed by Theo’s ideals, Siluca’s coercive tactics have the two forming a contract and together, the pair work to reform a war-torn land.
SS-GB
TVMA • Military & War, Drama • TV Series (2017)
A British homicide detective investigates a murder in a German-occupied England in a parallel universe where the Nazis won World War II.
