Meet Kelly, Nathan, Curtis, Alisha and Simon, five unruly teenagers forced to do community service as payback for their crimes. When a freak electrical storm hits their town, strange things begin to happen to them and they soon realize they've turned into superheroes. Each of them possess a power they didn't choose or want, a power which reveals each of their deepest, darkest insecurities. But while they just want to finish their community service and get through the challenges of everyday teenage life, fate has another task in store for them - they must save their town from the evil that has descended upon it. If you think life's tough for your average superhero, it's even tougher when you have a curfew...