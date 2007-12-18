This gripping and emotionally powerful adaptation from one of British television's most exciting new writers breathes new life into the popular Dickens story.more
This gripping and emotionally powerful adaptation from one of Bri...More
Starring: Timothy SpallWilliam MillerAdam Arnold
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This gripping and emotionally powerful adaptation from one of British television's most exciting new writers breathes new life into the popular Dickens story.
Starring: Timothy SpallWilliam MillerAdam ArnoldTom HardySophie Okonedo
About this Show
Oliver Twist (2007)
This gripping and emotionally powerful adaptation from one of British television's most exciting new writers breathes new life into the popular Dickens story.
Starring: Timothy SpallWilliam MillerAdam ArnoldTom HardySophie Okonedo