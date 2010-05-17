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Adventure for Kids

Popular
Adventure TimeAdventure Time
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Steven UniverseSteven Universe
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Teen Titans Go!Teen Titans Go!
From Warner Bros. Animation, these teen titans are on the go! Right after they make a sandwich or play some video games. Wait, there's laundry to do? ("Not it!") After that, they'll definitely go fight some crime. Maybe. Don't miss the return of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg - teen super heroes who are totally unsupervised!
TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Over the Garden WallOver the Garden Wall
Over the Garden Wall is Cartoon Network’s 1st animated mini-series event that tells the story of two brothers, Wirt and Greg, who find themselves lost in a strange forest. With the help of a bluebird named Beatrice, they must travel across this strange land in hope of finding their way home. Featuring the voices of Elijah Wood, Melanie Lynskey, Chris Isaak, Christopher Lloyd, and John Cleese.
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
The Wonderfully Weird World of GumballThe Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball
Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he's battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants, Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride.
TVPG • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing FriendsMarvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends
Spidey teams up with Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales to make up the Spidey Team, with some assistance from Spidey's comical but loyal Spider-bot, Trace.
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Regular Show: The Lost TapesRegular Show: The Lost Tapes
Best friends Mordecai and Rigby work and live at a local park. Somehow, their mundane jobs always descend into surreal chaos, much to the annoyance of their boss and co-workers.
TVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Tiny Toons LooniversityTiny Toons Looniversity
Tiny Toons Looniversity follows Babs and Buster Bunny, Sweetie Bird, Hamton J. Pig and Plucky Duck as they learn what it takes to be a professional toon under the tutelage of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and other looney legends.
TVPG • Action, Kids • TV Series (2023)
SuperKittiesSuperKitties
Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy are not only cute and cuddly kittens, but are also brave, smart, strong and kind, and turn into SuperKitties when trouble arises.
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2023)
Steven Universe: FutureSteven Universe: Future
After saving the universe, Steven is still at it, tying up every loose end; as he runs out of other people's problems to solve, he'll finally have to face his own.
TVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2019)
Craig of the CreekCraig of the Creek
Craig of the Creek follows a young boy, Craig, and his two friends, Kelsey and JP, as they go on adventures within a world of untamed, kid-dominated wilderness in the creek.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Yu-Gi-Oh!Yu-Gi-Oh!
Meet Yugi, an eager young freshman at Domino High School. Yugi and his best friends, Joey, Tristan, and Tea share a love of a cool new game that's sweeping the nation...Duel Monsters! In this card-battling game, players pit different mystical creatures against one another in action-packed, high intensity duels.
TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
The Croods: Family TreeThe Croods: Family Tree
Following the events in the feature film THE CROODS: A NEW AGE, two very different families join forces to create a new community, an us-against-the-world, cave person co-op on the most amazing farm in the history of prehistory!
TVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsAdventure Time: Side Quests
Following the early days of Finn the Human and Jake the Dog as they form a brotherly bond embark on quests and interact with familiar characters.
TVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackThe Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack
Oh buoy! Set a course for misadventure! Take a trip to the bizarre sea village of Stormalong Harbor with a kooky kid named Flapjack and his very best friends - a crusty old pirate called Captain K'nuckles, and a wise-talking whale, Bubbie, whose mouth they call home sweet home.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Total DramaramaTotal Dramarama
Some of the original "Total Drama" characters enter into an alternate universe where they are aged down from teenagers to toddlers.
TVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2018)
Uncle GrandpaUncle Grandpa
Uncle Grandpa is a show about Uncle Grandpa, everyone in the world's magical uncle and grandpa, who travels around the world in an RV with his right-hand man, Belly Bag, a giant realistic flying tiger named Giant Realistic Flying Tiger, an egotistical slice of pizza, Pizza Steve and a dinosaur person named Mr. Gus. Uncle Grandpa's mission is to help people out when they need it even if they never had a problem in the first place.
TVPG • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
BatwheelsBatwheels
While helping Batman, Robin, and Batgirl defend Gotham, Bam, Redbird, Bibi, Batwing and Buff are thrust into hilarious hijinks and jaw-dropping action as they learn important lessons about teamwork, friendship and so much more.
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Digimon AdventureDigimon Adventure
While at summer camp, seven kids (Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, and T.K) come across seven Digivices and are transported to a strange digital world. In this new world they make friends with creatures that call themselves Digimon (short for Digital Monsters) who were born to defend their world from various evil forces. The children learn they have the ability to help their new Digimon friends digivolve into different Digital Monsters and fight as a team to defend enemies and ultimately find their way home.
TVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
KiffKiff
The series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose thirst for life takes her on countless adventures through her town, alongside Barry, her chill bunny bestie. Set in a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together, the duo navigate school, relationships, and their often-eccentric community.
TVY7 • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Madagascar: A Little WildMadagascar: A Little Wild
Wrapped up in the endearing humor and physical comedy that made the Madagascar movies so popular, Madagascar: A Little Wild is a CG, musical comedy series featuring Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman as young residents of a rescue habitat in the Central Park Zoo. Like everybody who lands in New York, these kids have big dreams and big plans. The series celebrates being yourself, never giving up, and pursuing your dreams with abandon, no matter the size.
TVY • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
FirebudsFirebuds
Bo and his fire engine best friend, Flash, team up with their first responder friends to help others in their community with problems.
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)
MeekahMeekah
Meekah and her best friend, Blippi, have exciting and educational adventures together as they explore the wonders of science and nature.
TVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
ThunderCats (1985)ThunderCats (1985)
From beyond any known galaxy, bringing with them the laws and ideals of their green planet, Thundera, come the ThunderCats!
TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1985)
Fancy NancyFancy Nancy
Meet six-year-old Fancy Nancy, and follow her adventures as she finds the extraordinary in the ordinary. Even when things don’t go as planned for Nancy, she knows she can take any situation and make it fantastic with the support of her family and friends, her dog, Frenchy, and beloved doll, Marabelle. Nancy knows there's nothing fancier than being true to you!
TVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
T.O.T.S.T.O.T.S.
Pip the Penguin and Freddy the Flamingo just landed the best jobs in the world...they are Junior Fliers at T.O.T.S., the Tiny Ones Transport Service, where they’re tasked with delivering adorable baby animals to their moms and dads. As the first non-stork delivery team, these two feathered friends have a lot to learn, but with Pip’s mind and Freddy’s heart, they will prove that it’s not about what wings you have, it’s about what’s underneath them that counts.
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2019)
We Baby BearsWe Baby Bears
We Baby Bears follows baby bear brothers Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear as they journey in a magical box to fantastic different worlds in search of their perfect home.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little MermaidDisney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid
Ariel goes on fun-filled, action-packed mermaid adventures with her friends in the mystical underwater country of Atlantica.
TVY • Kids, Action • TV Series (2024)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsAdventure Time: Distant Lands
Return to the Land of OOO and beyond in Adventure Time: Distant Lands! Based on the animated series Adventure Time, created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, this series brings fans closer to their favorite Ooo denizens -- along with some new friends -- following them on exciting new adventures. Astronaut BMO sets off into deep space. Princess Bubblegum and Marceline journey to the Glass Kingdom to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe. Peppermint Butler starts over as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. And, finally, Finn and Jake reunite to embark on the most important adventure of their lives.
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
MorphleMorphle
My Magic Pet Morphle' is an animated hit TV show for toddlers and older kids. Morphle can morph into anything his human companion Mila wants. From dinosaurs to cars, construction vehicles like diggers, dump trucks and cranes to pets like cats dogs and lions!
TVG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2019)
Elena of AvalorElena of Avalor
Princess Elena's journey began long ago when her parents and kingdom were taken from her by the evil sorceress, Shuriki. While Elena is the rightful heir to the throne, she is only 16, and must learn to rule Avalor with the help of a Grand Council. With some magical friends by her side, Princess Elena's adventures will help her understand that her new role requires thoughtfulness, resilience and compassion, the traits of all truly great leaders.
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Beyblade XBeyblade X
Aspiring pro Blader Robin Kazami joins up with former champ Jaxon Cross and mega-popular influencer Multi Nana-iro to form Team Persona.
TVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
RobogoboRobogobo
The story of five adorable pets without a home. A kid inventor named Dax adopts them and gives them super-powered robo-suits.
TVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2025)
Dragons: The Nine RealmsDragons: The Nine Realms
Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding -- a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
The Hardy BoysThe Hardy Boys
After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy and his brother Joe are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy, Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their Dad, detective Fenton Hardy has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.
TVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)
The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes, whose missions in life alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are frequently called upon by the town's childlike and naive mayor to help fight nearby criminals using their powers.
TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1998)
Papa Jake: Epic Box FortsPapa Jake: Epic Box Forts
Step into Papa Jake's world of extreme challenges and creative builds in Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts!
TVPG • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2025)
How to Train Your Dragon: HomecomingHow to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
This holiday season, reunite with Hiccup, Astrid, Toothless, Light Fury and all your friends on the Isle of New Berk in "How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming," a brand new adventure based upon the critically acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy from DreamWorks Animation.
TVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
IyanuIyanu
Five hundred years after the Age of Wonders, Iyanu, a teenage orphan, discovers hidden powers that rival the Divine Ones. As an ancient evil awakens, she must unlock the memories that hold the key to saving Yorubaland as The Chosen -- a Divine One in human form.
TVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (2025)
Kids Diana Show: Let's Celebrate Together by pocket.watchKids Diana Show: Let's Celebrate Together by pocket.watch
Join Diana and Roma in celebrating the joy of fun and learning!
TVG • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Abominable and the Invisible CityAbominable and the Invisible City
Abominable and the Invisible City is a comedy adventure that continues the wild and woolly fun of the Abominable feature. In our series, Yi, Jin, and Peng discover that there’s a whole magical world out there – and it’s closer than they think. It turns out their city is teeming with magical creatures! And they all seem to need the kids’ help. Helping them will take the kids – and their lovable yeti friend Everest – on extraordinary, hilarious, and heartfelt adventures throughout China and beyond.
TVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Jessica's Big Little WorldJessica's Big Little World
She might be little, but her world is big! In this pre-school spin-off of the Emmy nominated series Craig of the Creek, we follow little sister Jessica on her own adventures in becoming a big kid! Eager to grow and explore, Jessica meets new friends and takes on new challenges both big and small - from remembering her bedtime routine to rescuing her toys from a rainstorm. She doesn’t always get it right, but with the help of her family, friends and imagination, Jessica wins because she tries and tries again.
TVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Josie and the PussycatsJosie and the Pussycats
An all-girl rock band! Catchy tunes! Exotic adventures! Fabulous hair! Lead guitarist Josie and Pussycats Melody and Valerie sing their way through a slew of escapades as an assortment of busy rascals tries to kidnap, drown and otherwise harass the girls. But Josie and the Pussycats keep right on singing while they circle the globe, bringing music and mayhem wherever they go.
TVG • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (1970)
Fright KreweFright Krewe
It all started during detention in a graveyard, when Soleil Le Claire, a girl who LIVES for horror, accidentally broke a spell on the Tree of Life and unleashed an ancient evil into this world. The spirit of Marie Laveau, voodoo queen of New Orleans, put her and four other kids in charge of saving the city from Belial, an ancient demon who feeds on fear. Luckily they’re not alone–each kid gets a special gift from voodoo spirits called Loa. Super strength is given to Missy, Maybe gets the ability to disappear into the realm of the dead, Pat can understand any language or creature, Stanley gets knowledge about anything he touches, and Soleil can summon fire. Later in the season, she develops air and water powers as well. The ward they live in, the 13th and a Third, is known for fright tourism and Soleil’s always loved all the scary legends about her creepy little ward. So she’s beyond excited to find out the town’s biggest secret - that vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters and demons are in fact very real. The creatures have been secretly living amongst the humans for decades… but tensions between the rougarous and vampires have been high lately, and when Missy has to turn into a rougarou to survive a life-threatening injury, the kids can’t help but get mixed up in all of it. Our Krewe will have to hone their powers, figure out what Belial’s up to, keep the peace between vampires and the rougarous, AND figure out how to be a team because there’s no way they’d all hang out otherwise. But going up against local legends like the Feu Follet, swamp monsters, and demon hounds from the underworld is kind of a weird bonding experience, and our Krewe will realize there’s more to each other than they thought.
TVPG • Adventure, Teen • TV Series (2023)
Digimon FusionDigimon Fusion
Mikey Kudo and his friends travel through the Digital World fighting evil.
Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Dragon StrikerDragon Striker
In a world where sports and magic combine, farm boy Key discovers his ultra-powerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker. He joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy new team to challenge the school champions. As Key struggles with the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle fights to hold her team together, they learn dark secrets of the past and uncover an ancient evil.
TVY7-FV • Kids, Action • TV Series (2026)
OddbodsOddbods
Oddbods is an award-winning animated series that follows the comedic adventures of seven adorable characters. Each with their own distinct personality, the Oddbods appeal to both adults and children. Every episode celebrates the ‘odd’ in everything, where seemingly ordinary situations are given a humorous twist and everyone has fun along the way.
TVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Mickey Saves ChristmasMickey Saves Christmas
When Pluto's attempts to play fetch accidentally cause Santa to crash his sleigh and lose all the presents, Mickey and friends must travel to the North Pole to save Christmas.
TVG • Adventure, Holiday • TV Series (2022)
Where's Waldo?Where's Waldo?
Kid adventurers Waldo and Wenda are earning their stripes as junior members of an international travel society; but to complete their missions, these young Wanderers must face a rival globetrotter who uses magic to cause trouble all over the world.
TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Pretty CurePretty Cure
Two unsuspecting girls become Defenders of the Light and battle the forces of evil.
TVPG • International, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
Kulipari: An Army of FrogsKulipari: An Army of Frogs
Kulipari: An Army of Frogs follows the adventures of a group of peaceful amphibians who live in quietude and safety thanks to an elite group of super powered frogs called the Kulipari and a Dreamcasting spell called “The VEIL” spun by the Turtle King Sergu. This mystical veil cloaks their home in a mystery to the outside world. Suddenly this tranquil environment is under threat and turned upside down when the villainous Spider Queen Jarrah, (a one time student of King Sergu who now weaves an evil side of the Dreamcasting spell called “Nightcasting”), and Lord Marmoo, (the feared leader of the vicious and numerous Scorpion Army) ban together. These two natural enemies now have one common goal…Conquering the Frogs. Enter our hero, Darel, who is the only amphibian that believes this threat is eminent. Darel is a young frog who feverously trains everyday to achieve his dream of one day joining the elite Kulipari army. Despite his lack of experience and limited fighting skills Darel will suddenly have the chance to become the warrior of his dreams!
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Cleopatra in SpaceCleopatra in Space
A teenage Cleopatra is transported 30,000 years into the future and discovers she is the prophesied savior of the future world.
TVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Totally Spies!Totally Spies!
Three teenage girls from Beverly Hills attempt to balance their lives as students with their undercover work as super-spies for an elite international agency, battling an array of bizarre criminals.
TVY7 • Kids, Action • TV Series (2001)
Sherlock HoundSherlock Hound
One of the most iconic characters in literary history returns as an adorable canine detective alongside his faithful friend Watson!
TVY • Adventure, Mystery • TV Series (1984)
Kulipari: Dream WalkerKulipari: Dream Walker
After the destruction of the Amphibilands in "Army of Frogs", Kulipari: Dream Walker continues the story in Nova Australis where the new inhabitants include Frogs, Lizards, Spiders, Platypuses and even Scorpions, who are all attempting to live in peace. The settlement is protected by the super-powerful Kulipari warriors with their poison-enhanced abilities and guided by Darel, The Blue Sky King. But threats from the Outback are causing increasing concern; bandits, rogue Scorpions, and even savage raiders from the dark city of Cardigal are on the move. When Lord Darkan of Cardigal captures the Dream Walker, a young Kulipari whose abilities are the stuff of legend, it is time for Darel to lead a rescue mission – leaving Nova Australis in the care of young, inexperienced Kulipari who must quickly learn to be the heroes they were meant to be.
TVY7 • Adventure, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
The Famous FiveThe Famous Five
Five daring young explorers encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger and astounding secrets that bring them closer together as friends.
Kids, Drama • TV Series (2023)
A-Z
200% WolfPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2024)
A.R.C.H.I.E. 2: Mission ImpawsiblePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2018)
Abominable and the Invisible CityTVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
The Academy of MagicTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
Across The Great DivideG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
The Amazing MauricePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
The Animated Adventures of Tom SawyerTVG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1998)
Around the World in 80 DaysPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2021)
Bark RangerPG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (2015)
The BatmanTVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Batman BeyondTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Batman: The Animated SeriesTVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (1992)
Batman: The Brave and the BoldTVY7 • Kids, Fantasy • TV Series (2008)
BatwheelsTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)
BellePG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Beyblade XTVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Big City GreensTVG • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Big Trip 2PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Birds of ParadisePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2010)
Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure HuntTVY • Adventure, Holiday • Movie (2022)
Boonie Bears: Back to EarthTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Boonie Bears: Time TwistPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2024)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Butterfly TaleG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
C.I.ApePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2021)
The Cat ReturnsG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
Cleopatra in SpaceTVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Craig Before the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes MoviePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2025)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Descendants 2TVG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Descendants 3TVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
Despicable MePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2010)
Despicable MePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Digimon FusionFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little MermaidTVY • Kids, Action • TV Series (2024)
The Dog KnightAdventure, Animation • Movie (2023)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the HatPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2003)
Dragon StrikerTVY7-FV • Kids, Action • TV Series (2026)
DragonkeeperPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Dragons: The Nine RealmsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
E.T. the Extra-TerrestrialPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1982)
Elena of AvalorTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2016)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Epic TailsPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2022)
The Famous FiveKids, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Fancy NancyTVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
FerdinandPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Finding NemoG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Finnick 2PG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2025)
FirebudsTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Flipper's New AdventureG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (1964)
Free BirdsPG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Fright KreweTVPG • Adventure, Teen • TV Series (2023)
Ghost Cat AnzuTVPG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Ginger's TaleFantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
Grand Prix of EuropePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Green Lantern: Emerald KnightsPG • Kids, Action • Movie (2011)
Green Lantern: First FlightPG-13 • Kids, Action • Movie (2009)
Gremlins: Secrets of the MogwaiTVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (2023)

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