In times of danger Princess Adora calls upon magical powers by holding aloft her sword and chanting her special mantra to become the classic all time female heroine, She-Ra, Princess of Power!
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
Teen Titans Go!
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
From Warner Bros. Animation, these teen titans are on the go! Right after they make a sandwich or play some video games. Wait, there's laundry to do? ("Not it!") After that, they'll definitely go fight some crime. Maybe. Don't miss the return of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg - teen super heroes who are totally unsupervised!
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
Madagascar: A Little Wild
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Wrapped up in the endearing humor and physical comedy that made the Madagascar movies so popular, Madagascar: A Little Wild is a CG, musical comedy series featuring Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman as young residents of a rescue habitat in the Central Park Zoo. Like everybody who lands in New York, these kids have big dreams and big plans. The series celebrates being yourself, never giving up, and pursuing your dreams with abandon, no matter the size.
Sonic Boom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
It’s a Sonic you haven’t seen before — an ensemble comedy that pokes fun at action-adventure storytelling, but still manages to deliver plenty of adrenaline. Think malfunctioning giant tech-monsters, bizarre inventions, evil interns, and ridiculous conversations at high speeds. Our blue dude is the star of the show. But wherever he goes and whatever he’s up against, Sonic is aided by his sidekick, Tails, and his friends Knuckles, Amy, and Sticks and, of course, attacked by his arch nemesis, Dr. Eggman. The series is set in a wide-open world, where most of the characters live in and around an unnamed village. Just over the horizon is a vast landscape filled with beaches, jungles, mountains, undersea civilizations, cloud cities, frozen lakes, and more!
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1998)
The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes, whose missions in life alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are frequently called upon by the town's childlike and naive mayor to help fight nearby criminals using their powers.
The Hardy Boys
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy and his brother Joe are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy, Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their Dad, detective Fenton Hardy has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect
Endlings
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
The year is 2041; Julia (Kamaia Fairburn), Johnny (Edison Grant), Tabby (Michela Luci), and Finn (Cale Thomas Ferrin) continue to help their extraterrestrial friend Ling save fantastical endlings. With the aid of their foster father Mr. Leopold (Neil Crone) and animal activist Dr. Abiona Maina (Oyin Oladejo), the group is getting closer to retrieving the remaining ‘last of its kind’ creatures and completing their mission. But when Ling accidentally shows Tabby a vision of their quest failing, the team learns that Ling’s powers don’t just allow the alien access to their pasts but also their futures. This glimpse of what’s to come reveals Infinitum CEO Tresa Hewes (Lisa Ryder), who has been tracking them for her own illusive reasons, capturing Ling and tearing their foster family apart. Together, the group makes the choice to confront the pain of their pasts in order to change their futures and save Ling. This decision to fight fate, kicks off a season of high-octane adventure where four wounded teens must learn to let their hopes, not their hurts, shape the future.
Star vs. The Forces of Evil
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
After a few bold skirmishes with other-worldly monsters, fun-loving magical teen princess Star Butterfly is sent by her Royal Parents to live with the Diaz family on Earth, bringing along her own unique interdimensional style to her new planet. With the Diaz's teenage son Marco by her side, this foreign exchange student from another dimension embarks on new adventures battling evil villains throughout the multiverse and in high school, all in an effort to protect her powerful magic wand which she is still figuring out how to use.
Uncle Grandpa
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Uncle Grandpa is a show about Uncle Grandpa, everyone in the world's magical uncle and grandpa, who travels around the world in an RV with his right-hand man, Belly Bag, a giant realistic flying tiger named Giant Realistic Flying Tiger, an egotistical slice of pizza, Pizza Steve and a dinosaur person named Mr. Gus. Uncle Grandpa's mission is to help people out when they need it even if they never had a problem in the first place.
Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Kick Buttowski is an extraordinary kid determined to become the worlds greatest daredevil. Small in stature, but big in heart, Kick takes on every stunt with unwavering enthusiasm.
Rabbids Invasion
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The Rabbids land on Earth and everything becomes a source of wonder and entertainment for them. Watch as these indestructible and uncontrollable creatures break all social rules, and create hilarious chaos in their non-stop quest for amusement!
Ben 10 (2005)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Now, with the Omnitrix, Ben can transform into any of 10 alien heroes — each with their own special powers. And Ben is going to need all the powers he can get if he is going to save the world from Vilgax and his evil alien forces.
Unikitty
TVY7 • Action, Family • TV Series (2017)
Cartoon Network is transporting viewers to a joyous kingdom full of sparkle matter, happy thoughts and the occasional rage-out in Unikitty!
ThunderCats (1985)
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1985)
From beyond any known galaxy, bringing with them the laws and ideals of their green planet, Thundera, come the ThunderCats!
The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Oh buoy! Set a course for misadventure! Take a trip to the bizarre sea village of Stormalong Harbor with a kooky kid named Flapjack and his very best friends - a crusty old pirate called Captain K'nuckles, and a wise-talking whale, Bubbie, whose mouth they call home sweet home.
Pinky & The Brain
TVY7 • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (1995)
From the Peabody Award-winning series Steven Spielberg Presents Animaniacs come two hilariously popular laboratory mice now starring in their own animated comedy spin-off--PINKY AND THE BRAIN--as they take on the modern world in an intelligently silly way with their plans for global domination.
Yu-Gi-Oh!
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Meet Yugi, an eager young freshman at Domino High School. Yugi and his best friends, Joey, Tristan, and Tea share a love of a cool new game that's sweeping the nation...Duel Monsters! In this card-battling game, players pit different mystical creatures against one another in action-packed, high intensity duels.
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2013)
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes is an American animated series created by Ian Jones-Quartey and based on his pilot short Lakewood Plaza Turbo.
Pokémon the Series: XY
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Explore the universe of Pokémon with Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu as they make new friends, meet powerful Pokémon, and aim for Ash’s ultimate goal: becoming a Pokémon Master!
Ben 10: Omniverse
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
It’s an all-new series! With an all-new Omnitrix and new alien heroes. A quirky, new underground world full with intergalactic life. A new, partner named Rook, helping Ben save the world and bail him out of trouble. And a new Ben like you’ve never seen him – a little older but not always a little wiser. It’s going to be a wild ride!
Wander Over Yonder
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Best friends, eternally-optimistic intergalactic traveler and constant do-gooder Wander and his quick-tempered but loyal steed Sylvia, travel through the cosmos happening upon one freewheeling adventure after another, making new friends (and foes) all while battling numerous forces of evil.
Morphle
TVG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
My Magic Pet Morphle' is an animated hit TV show for toddlers and older kids. Morphle can morph into anything his human companion Mila wants. From dinosaurs to cars, construction vehicles like diggers, dump trucks and cranes to pets like cats dogs and lions!
Pokémon the Series: XYZ
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
With one Gym badge left before he can enter the Kalos League, Ash is pursuing his dream of becoming a Pokémon Master. Serena steps closer to achieving her dreams, too, as her Pokémon Showcase path draws ever closer to competing for the crown of Kalos Queen. But sinister forces are in motion that could upset their plans. Will the shadowy Team Flare get their wish, or can our heroes protect Squishy—and the entire Kalos region—from their burning ambitions?
Miles From Tomorrowland
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Blastastic! Join Miles and his intergalactic family as they venture out into outer space! Whether he is discovering alien lifeforms, racing across the stars, or exploring new planets Miles always has his family to explore the galaxy with! Join the Callisto family as they help connect the galaxy on behalf of the Tomorrowland Transit Authority. Your wildest imagination is just the beginning in Tomorrowland!
Digimon Adventure
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While at summer camp, seven kids (Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, and T.K) come across seven Digivices and are transported to a strange digital world. In this new world they make friends with creatures that call themselves Digimon (short for Digital Monsters) who were born to defend their world from various evil forces. The children learn they have the ability to help their new Digimon friends digivolve into different Digital Monsters and fight as a team to defend enemies and ultimately find their way home.
Over the Garden Wall
TVPG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Over the Garden Wall is Cartoon Network’s 1st animated mini-series event that tells the story of two brothers, Wirt and Greg, who find themselves lost in a strange forest. With the help of a bluebird named Beatrice, they must travel across this strange land in hope of finding their way home. Featuring the voices of Elijah Wood, Melanie Lynskey, Chris Isaak, Christopher Lloyd, and John Cleese.
Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Ash continues his quest to enter the Kalos League. He and his traveling companions will make new friends, forge new rivalries, and, of course, meet some brand-new Pokémon! Serena, with her partner Fennekin and new friend Pancham, will take on the Pokémon Showcase world; Clemont will continue to create inventions and hope some of them are a hit; and Bonnie, as ever, will try to find someone to take care of her big brother!
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
TVY7 • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (1983)
In this successful all time classic series, He-man the action adventure hero, must use his superhuman power to overcome the forces of evil. It all begins when The Sorceress, who dwells in the mysterious and magical Castle Grayskull calls on Adam, Prince of Eternia. She presents Adam with a powerful and magical sword, which he must learn to use with great wisdom and knowledge. The sword enables Adam to transform himself into He-man, the most powerful man in the Universe, by holding aloft his magic sword and commanding “By the power of Grayskull! I have the power!” The sword also transforms his trusted but fearful feline friend Cringer, into the fierce and loyal sidekick, Battlecat. Together He-man and Battle-Cat become the protectors of Eternia, alongside their trusted allies and friends, Teela, Man-At-Arms and Orko. All are fighting against the evil warrior Skeletor and his army of wicked henchmen - Beastman, Trap-Jaw, Evil-Lyn, Mer-man, Tri-Klops, Whiplash, Clawful, Two-Badd, Stinkor and Webstor. Skeletor has one plan, to dissolve the empire into chaos and rule over the planet. Only one man can stop him! He-man, guided by the Scorceress, stands in Skeletor’s way but can he save the planet!
Hunter Street
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
The lives of a group of foster kids are changed forever when they become a part of the Hunter family and get tangled up in all of the family's mysteries. When things go wrong or someone goes missing, the kids must work together to make things right.
Tayo the Little Bus
TVY • Action, Animation • TV Series (2010)
In a big city where various vehicles are happily living together, our little bus Tayo has just started learning his route in the city. There is lots more to learn for Tayo. Tayo and his friendly friends Rogi, Lani and Gani are helping each other to become great mature buses.
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2019)
This holiday season, reunite with Hiccup, Astrid, Toothless, Light Fury and all your friends on the Isle of New Berk in "How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming," a brand new adventure based upon the critically acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy from DreamWorks Animation.
Mighty Magiswords
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Prohyas and Vambre, the brother and sister team of Warriors for Hire, are always up for a quest. But they never know what quest will drop in their laps! Giant pigs, giant spiders, or giant ancient dinosaurs, they can handle whatever giant quest you want; but not without their trusted collection of Magiswords.
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
TVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
When Sid accidentally ruins Manny’s Christmas traditions, he’s told that he will be on Santa’s naughty list. To plead his case directly to Santa Claus himself, Sid heads to the North Pole.
Harvey Beaks
TVY7 • Family, Animation • TV Series (2015)
"Harvey Beaks" is the story of the good kid getting into ridiculous mischief with the naughty kids in the magical forest they live in. They're unlikely best friends that find common ground in the little joys and triumphs of childhood.
BabyRiki
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Laugh, learn and play with our adorable little friends, as they explore their world around them, discover new adventures and learn new things along the way. Combining 3D CGI and live action, the Baby Riki’s are guided by a narrator, who is a motherly figure that encourages new challenges and problem solving through creativity, critical thinking and communication… it’s Baby Riki time.
Nina's World
TVY • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Nina's World tells the story of imaginative 6-year-old Nina and best friend, Star, having everyday fun within her vibrant and colorful neighborhood. Every day transforms into a new excursion around the neighborhood - celebrating family, community, diversity and wonder.
HobbyKids Adventures by pocket.watch
TVG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Based on the popular YouTube channel, HobbyKidsTV, HobbyKids Adventures follows the antics of three brothers - HobbyPig, HobbyFrog, and HobbyBear - as they use fun, food and amazing inventions to avoid their arch enemies, the SlobbyKids, and make the world a better place! Created by renowned animator Butch Hartman.
The Jungle Bunch
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Inside of the jungle, if there's a problem or an injustice to fix, no worry: just pull the signal of the Jungle Bunch and they will rush to the rescue! Maurice, the penguin-tiger, best known as "the big warrior tiger" is always ready to lead the rest of the bunch in a new adventure.
Ranger Rob
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Ranger Rob is all about adventure, exploration and discovery! This curious pint-sized explorer ziplines, swings and even snowboards his way around Big Sky Park, the coolest natural adventure park that has every kind of outdoor environment imaginable!’
Mission Force One
TVY • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2017)
The Tomorrowland Transit Authority has created an elite team made up of five incredible kids – experts in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Their mission is to connect the universe and protect it from an evil force known as Nemesystems!
Where's Waldo?
TVY • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Kid adventurers Waldo and Wenda are earning their stripes as junior members of an international travel society; but to complete their missions, these young Wanderers must face a rival globetrotter who uses magic to cause trouble all over the world.
Pinky, Elmyra & The Brain
TVY7 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (1998)
The popular animated characters Pinky and The Brain continue to concoct schemes to rule the world while hiding out in the suburbs where they live with Elmyra, a hyperactive tot of Tiny Toon Adventures fame.
Jorge el Curioso
TVG • Latino, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Durante casi 65 años, a generaciones de niños pequeños les han encantado las aventuras literarias de Jorge el Curioso. ¡Ahora Jorge está listo para su siguiente gran aventura! Basada en los exitosos libros de Jorge el Curioso de Margret y H. A. Rey, y narrada por el actor William H. Macy (“Seabiscuit” y “Pleasantville”), la serie amplía el mundo de Jorge para incluir una multitud de personajes pintorescos nuevos y lugares originales sin perder el encanto de los libros tan queridos. La serie pretende inspirar a los niños a explorar las ciencias, las matemáticas y la ingeniería del mundo que los rodea.
Future-Worm!
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Follow Danny and Future-Worm! while they navigate through space, time and study hall, embarking on adventures and spontaneously making up new ones with the help of their time machine lunch box.
Teen Titans Go! en Español
TVPG • Action, Latino • TV Series (2013)
De Warner Bros. Animation, estos jóvenes titanes no tienen descanso. Lugo de preparar un emparedado o jugar videojuegos… ¡Un momento! ¿Hay ropa para lavar? ("¡Eso no!") Luego, definitivamente lucharán contra el crimen. Quizás. No te pierdas el regreso de Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy y Cyborg, superhéroes adolescentes sin supervisión.
Dot
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Dot. is about an inquisitive and exuberant 8-year-old who embarks on hilarious adventures and who fearlessly sets about solving problems...problems she most likely created herself. For a girl as energetic as Dot, there’s no better way to spend the day than outside, exploring the world with her best friends, Hal, Ruby, Nev, Dev, and her best dog, Scratch. Join her as she conquers each new challenge the same way any 8-year-old would - by messing up a lot and laughing even more. This is an animated series targeted at 4-7 year olds that aims to inspire learning and creative exploration while modeling how technology can be used as a tool to enhance real world experiences.
Astro Boy
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2003)
Japanese Animated series which tells the tale of a permanently youthful robot boy modeled after the deceased son of a research scientist. Originally intended to be kept a secret, the Pinocchio-like character becomes a publicly renowned superhero -- complete with devices like laser-firing fingers, uncanny hearing, and jet-powered boots -- all eventually used to repulse an alien invasion of Earth.
Little Charmers
TVG • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
In the magical land of Charmville, charmers have special powers. With a little patience, determination and a flick of their magic wands, anything is possible.
Boonie Bears: Spring into Action
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Spring is in the air and the forest animals are planting fresh trees and flowers to celebrate. However, when Logger Vick comes around and threatens to chop down every tree in the forest, it will take the Bear Brothers - Briar and Bramble - to rally their forest friends and save their home.
Monchhichi
TVG • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
At nightfall you can see stars in the sky and glitter falling over each child as they fall asleep. It all comes from the dream tree factory, a magical place where the sweetest dreams are made. Follow the brave and cute Monchhichi, the sleep custodians as they embark on their magical adventures. And remember, creating sweet dreams is a lot more work than one might think!
WildWoods
Family, International • TV Series (2017)
Cooper, a giant sasquatch leaves his home in the big city, and moves into the forest, forming an unlikely friendship with Poppy, a feisty pint-high sugarglider.
Madagascar: Algo Salvaje
Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
Llena del ingenioso humor y comedia física que hizo tan populares las películas de Madagascar, "Madagascar: Algo salvaje" es una serie musical generada por computadora que presenta a Alex, Marty, Gloria y Melman como jóvenes residentes de un hábitat de rescate en el zoológico de Central Park. Como todo el que llega a Nueva York, estos pequeños tienen grandes sueños y grandes planes. La serie se enfoca en ser tú mismo, en jamás rendirte y a perseguir tus sueños a toda costa, pase lo que pase.
