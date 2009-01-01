Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Comedy
Popular TV
Family Guy
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
An ensemble comedy about a talented-but-carefree detective, a by-the-book police captain and their precinct colleagues. While based in the workplace, the series is not really about the job – it’s about the men and women behind the badge.
DAVE
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
"DAVE" centers on a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, he vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, better known by his stage name Lil Dicky.
Bob's Burgers
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
John Oliver hosts this 30-minute comedy series that takes a satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events.
The Masked Singer
TVPG • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Based on an international hit, which already is a viral phenomenon with more than half a billion fans worldwide, and the No. 1 top-trending video of 2017 on YouTube, THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.
Curb Your Enthusiasm
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2000)
Larry David stars as himself in this comedy series that follows him as he lands himself in various predicaments.
Good Girls
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
When three suburban moms get tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it's time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local supermarket at (toy) gunpoint. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn't take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think. From Executive Producer Jenna Bans ("Scandal") comes this comedy-infused drama that mixes a little "Thelma and Louise" with a bit of "Bre
Avenue 5
TVMA • Comedy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2019)
Hugh Laurie stars in this HBO comedy series set 40 years in the future when travelling the solar system has become big business.
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
Real Time With Bill Maher
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Bill Maher hosts this live one-hour talk show that features a monologue, roundtable discussions and special guests.
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia features Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank, five ne’er-do-wells who own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Their constant scheming usually lands them in a world of hurt, yet they never seem to learn from their mistakes. As they say, some things never change. So prepare for more depraved schemes, half-baked arguments, and absurdly underhanded plots to subvert one another.
Shameless
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
When single dad Frank Gallagher is not at the bar spending what little money he has, he's passed out on the floor. But his industrious kids have found ways to grow up in spite of him. Starring William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum.
American Dad!
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2005)
This screwball family full of radically different personalities is just trying to figure out how to love and trust one another in a bi-partisan world.
South Park
TVMA • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (1997)
Underpants-stealing gnomes, a talking Christmas poo, metrosexual Crab People…Every episode of this critically-acclaimed and award-winning show is packed with unforgettable adventures, cutting satire, and hilarious absurdity – from pissed off celebrities to talking towels to crime-fighting kids. So join Kyle, Stan, Kenny and Cartman for all the dysfunction and all the excitement. For them, it's just a part of growing up in South Park!
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. He enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. To make the grade, he’ll have to put in some serious study time with the mightiest hero of all.
The Simpsons
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1988)
This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not a typical family man. A nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him. The family includes loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. Other Springfield residents include the family's religious neighbor, Ned Flanders, family physician Dr. Hibbert, Moe the bartender and police chief Clancy Wiggum.
Saturday Night Live
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (1975)
NBC in association with Broadway Video Enterprises bring you the landmark sketch comedy series.
Last Man Standing
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Mike Baxter is a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women. Mike tries to escape all the female drama at home in the warm, manly embrace of his job at the Outdoor Man store, a sporting goods emporium where he is marketing director. He also revels in his Outdoor Man vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his opinions -- which often have nothing to do with the store's merchandise. When he's supposed to be selling mountain bikes or kayaks, he somehow ends up spouting off about the environment, health care, international politics or any other topic occupying his mind.
Black Monday
TVMA • Comedy, History • TV Series (2019)
Travel back to October 19, 1987; aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it - until now. This is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world's largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling. The outrageous comedy series stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall.
Seinfeld
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1989)
In the Emmy award-winning "Seinfeld," Jerry Seinfeld provides a hysterical look at life as a single adult in the '90s.
Archer
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger’s misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels.
Futurama
TV14 • Science Fiction, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999, Philip J. Fry, is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future. From the creator of "The Simpsons," "Futurama" is a sci-fi animated comedy.
Superstore
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Revolving around a group of employees at a big-box store, it examines love, friendship and the beauty of everyday moments.
High Maintenance
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Explore the intriguing private lives of dozens of New Yorkers with one connection: a bike-riding weed dealer known as 'The Guy.'
How I Met Your Mother
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
A half-hour comedy series about Ted and how he fell in love. It all started when Ted’s best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he’s going to propose to his long-time girlfriend, Lily, a kindergarten teacher. At that moment, Ted realizes that he had better get a move on if he hopes to find true love, too.
Letterkenny
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked.
The Amazing World of Gumball
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Gumball’s world is pretty run-of-the-mill. He’s chased around school by a T-Rex. He has a friend named Anton who’s a piece of toast. He’s got a crush on Penny, a peanut with antlers. His dad is a 6’4” bunny. His mom works at a Rainbow Factory. And his brother is a goldfish named Darwin. Yup, everything looks perfectly normal here.
Duncanville
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
“Duncanville” is centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world.
Modern Family
TV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Today's American families come in all shapes and sizes. The cookie cutter mold of man + wife + 2.5 kids is a thing of the past, as it becomes quickly apparent in the bird's eye view of ABC's half-hour comedy, which takes an honest and often hilarious look at the composition and complexity of modern family life.
Outmatched
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
For most parents, parenting is hard, but for Kay, a caustic, take-no-prisoners casino pit boss, and husband Mike, a handyman and uncultivated guy's guy, parenting may as well be advanced calculus. Dealing with the demands and egos of three high-IQ children would be tricky for any parent, but it's especially hazardous for two working stiffs who barely got through high school. Mike and Cay are committed to bringing some normalcy to their kids' hectic, unconventional childhoods, but these geniuses don't make it easy.
Black-ish
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Andre 'Dre' Johnson has a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow, five kids, and a colonial home in the 'burbs. But has success brought too much assimilation for this black family?
America's Funniest Home Videos
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1981)
From practical jokes to home improvement plans gone awry, to animal mishaps and just flat out strange behavior, this hilarious show on ABC pulls out all the stops to present everyday people caught on tape in their most embarrassing moments!
King of the Hill
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1997)
King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his family and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank is assistant manager of Strickland Propane. He's a blue-collar Everyman who sees himself as the voice of common sense and reason in a world of incompetent sales clerks, meddling bureaucrats and do-good liberals.
Will & Grace
TV14 • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2017)
That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever.
Kidding
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
In his first series regular role in over two decades, Jim Carrey stars as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him. But when this beloved personality's family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairy tale, fable or puppet will guide him through the crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: a kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.
The Golden Girls
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1985)
The Golden Girls is the story of four older women who share a house in Miami Beach, Florida. Bea Arthur plays Dorothy, a divorced school teacher, with a sardonic wit. Rue McClanahan plays Blanche, a man-hunting Southern Belle. Betty White plays Rose, a very sweet woman who is somewhat spacey. Rounding out the trio is Estelle Getty, playing Dorothy's outspoken mother, Sophia.
The Goldbergs
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot more yelling, but for geeky 11-year old Adam these were his wonder years and he faced them armed with a video camera to capture all the crazy.
Breeders
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
"Breeders" explores the paradox experienced by nearly all parents, the willingness to die for one's children coupled with the near-constant desire to kill them. Paul is a caring father who discovers he's not quite the man he thought he was. His partner, Ally, runs a recording studio, makes Paul laugh and has the ability to read a story to their children while she's technically asleep. In this honest and uncompromising comedy, Paul and Ally are juggling full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children, Luke and Ava. When Ally's estranged father Michael appears on their doorstep, the family essentially takes on a third child three quarters of the time, but this one comes with baggage and opinions. Paul's own parents, Jackie and Jim, are on hand to help out, but their generation does parenting a little differently.
Regular Show
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
Desus & Mero
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
In this weekly half-hour late-night comedy series, popular TV and podcast personalities Desus Nice and The Kid Mero speak off the cuff and chat with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to the late-night talk show genre, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing.
Our Cartoon President
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2018)
From executive producer Stephen Colbert comes this hilarious look into the Trump presidency, animation style. Starring two-dimensional avatars of Donald Trump and his merry band of insiders and family members, this cutting-edge comedy presents the truish adventures of Trump, his confidants and bon vivants. It's a workplace comedy where the office is oval, a character study in search of character, and a timely political send-up of our always-colorful forty-fifth president and his family. Trust us, it's yuge, and you're going to laugh bigly.
Grown-ish
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Follow Zoey Johnson as she heads to college and begins her hilarious journey to adulthood.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Join Jimmy Fallon for a daily mix of jokes, sketches, celebrity interviews and musical guests.
Indebted
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Young parents Dave and Rebecca are ready to reclaim their life after years of diapers and sleepless nights. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave's parents show up unannounced and broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to open the door to the people who gave him everything. But these boomerang parents aren't great with boundaries, and the question of who's parenting whom quickly becomes blurred in this multi-generational comedy starring Fran Drescher and Adam Pally as mother and son.
Mom
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Anna Faris and Emmy Award winner Allison Janney star in this often heart-wrenching comedy about a mother and daughter who are trying to get their life on track.
American Housewife
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
A confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with "perfect" mommies and their "perfect" offspring.
High Fidelity
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2020)
A record store owner revisits past relationships through music and pop culture while trying to get over her one true love.
Jimmy Kimmel Live
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2002)
ABC’s distinctive late-night talk show features a diverse lineup of guests, including celebrities, athletes, comedians, politicians and human interest subjects. Along with a light-hearted and recognizable cast of characters, a hip house band and comedy bits in host Jimmy Kimmel’s inimitable style, the show additionally offers one of the funniest, freshest monologues on television today, drawing from all forms of topical media.
Workaholics
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2011)
College is over but the party isn’t. Join three best buds as they share a job, a crash pad and a promise to never let work get in the way of a good time—on this raucously original series.